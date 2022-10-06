KMALAND SOCCER SCOREBOARD
BOYS: Maryville 7 St. Paul Lutheran 0
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Benton 12 Platte Valley 7
East Harrison at Northeast Nodaway
South Harrison 11 Maryville 2
North Andrew 7 DeKalb 5
Stewartsville-Osborn 10 Stanberry 8
Worth County 9 Maysville 5
KMALAND SWIMMING SCOREBOARD
GIRLS: Lewis Central 87 WDM Valley 83
KMALAND TENNIS SCOREBOARD
BOYS: Nebraska City 5 Lincoln Christian 4
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Lewis Central 25-25-25 Shenandoah 15-20-16
Red Oak 25-22-25-25 Clarinda 20-25-22-21
Glenwood 25-25-25 Denison-Schleswig 18-18-6
St. Albert 25-25-25 Creston 14-19-20
Western Iowa Conference
Logan-Magnolia 25-26-25 Audubon 22-24-20
Missouri Valley 25-25-25 Underwood 12-18-22
Riverside 25-25-25 IKM-Manning 14-18-6
Treynor 25-25-25 Tri-Center 17-13-8
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bedford 30-25 East Union 28-17
Martensdale-St. Marys at Nodaway Valley
Rolling Valley Conference
Coon Rapids-Bayard 25-25-25 Paton-Churdan 22-15-16
Glidden-Ralston 25-25-25 Ar-We-Va 17-16-17
Woodbine 25-25-23-18-15 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 16-23-25-25-12
Boyer Valley 25-25-25 West Harrison 19-10-22
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City East 22-25-25-22-15 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 25-19-23-25-5
Bluegrass Conference
Melcher-Dallas at Moulton-Udell
Non-Conference
Atlantic 25-17-25-10-15 Winterset 13-25-19-25-13
East Atchison 25-25-25 Essex 7-7-15
East Mills 25-25-25 Mount Ayr 12-11-11
Bedford 25-23-15 Diagonal 17-25-5
Diagonal 17-28-15 East Union 25-26-7
Wayne at Moravia
Heartland Christian vs. Parkview Christian
Sioux City West at Cherokee
Ankeny Christian 25-25-25 Des Moines Roosevelt 19-15-21
Area Missouri
Rock Port 25-26-25 Nodaway Valley 19-24-22
Mound City at North Nodaway
Union Star at South Holt
Benton 3 Maryville 0
Area Nebraska
Platteview 25-26-25 Ashland-Greenwood 18-24-20
Mead 23-25-25 Weeping Water 25-21-19
Weeping Water Cedar Bluffs
Palmyra 25-25 Johnson-Brock 23-22
Palmyra Lourdes Central Catholic
Lourdes Central Catholic Johnson-Brock
Falls City 25-25-24-25 Conestoga 21-19-26-20
Johnson County Central 25-26-25 Auburn 15-24-10
Sterling 20-25-25-25 Elmwood-Murdock 25-20-15-22
Yutan 25-25 Louisville 18-13
Louisville 25-22-19 Fort Calhoun 22-25-25
Syracuse 25-25-24-25 Logan View 23-19-26-13