KMALAND SOCCER SCOREBOARD

BOYS: Maryville 7 St. Paul Lutheran 0

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Benton 12 Platte Valley 7

East Harrison at Northeast Nodaway

South Harrison 11 Maryville 2

North Andrew 7 DeKalb 5

Stewartsville-Osborn 10 Stanberry 8

Worth County 9 Maysville 5

KMALAND SWIMMING SCOREBOARD

GIRLS: Lewis Central 87 WDM Valley 83

KMALAND TENNIS SCOREBOARD

BOYS: Nebraska City 5 Lincoln Christian 4

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Lewis Central 25-25-25 Shenandoah 15-20-16

Red Oak 25-22-25-25 Clarinda 20-25-22-21

Glenwood 25-25-25 Denison-Schleswig 18-18-6

St. Albert 25-25-25 Creston 14-19-20

Western Iowa Conference 

Logan-Magnolia 25-26-25 Audubon 22-24-20

Missouri Valley 25-25-25 Underwood 12-18-22

Riverside 25-25-25 IKM-Manning 14-18-6

Treynor 25-25-25 Tri-Center 17-13-8

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Bedford 30-25 East Union 28-17

Martensdale-St. Marys at Nodaway Valley 

Rolling Valley Conference 

Coon Rapids-Bayard 25-25-25 Paton-Churdan 22-15-16

Glidden-Ralston 25-25-25 Ar-We-Va 17-16-17

Woodbine 25-25-23-18-15 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 16-23-25-25-12

Boyer Valley 25-25-25 West Harrison 19-10-22

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City East 22-25-25-22-15 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 25-19-23-25-5

Bluegrass Conference

Melcher-Dallas at Moulton-Udell

Non-Conference 

Atlantic 25-17-25-10-15 Winterset 13-25-19-25-13

East Atchison 25-25-25 Essex 7-7-15

East Mills 25-25-25 Mount Ayr 12-11-11

Bedford 25-23-15 Diagonal 17-25-5

Diagonal 17-28-15 East Union 25-26-7

Wayne at Moravia

Heartland Christian vs. Parkview Christian

Sioux City West at Cherokee

Ankeny Christian 25-25-25 Des Moines Roosevelt 19-15-21

Area Missouri 

Rock Port 25-26-25 Nodaway Valley 19-24-22

Mound City at North Nodaway 

Union Star at South Holt

Benton 3 Maryville 0

Area Nebraska 

Platteview 25-26-25 Ashland-Greenwood 18-24-20

Mead 23-25-25 Weeping Water 25-21-19

Weeping Water Cedar Bluffs

Palmyra 25-25 Johnson-Brock 23-22

Palmyra Lourdes Central Catholic

Lourdes Central Catholic Johnson-Brock

Falls City 25-25-24-25 Conestoga 21-19-26-20

Johnson County Central 25-26-25 Auburn 15-24-10

Sterling 20-25-25-25 Elmwood-Murdock 25-20-15-22

Yutan 25-25 Louisville 18-13

Louisville 25-22-19 Fort Calhoun 22-25-25

Syracuse 25-25-24-25 Logan View 23-19-26-13

