KMALAND SOCCER SCOREBOARD

BOYS: Lincoln College Prep 4 Maryville 3

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Platte Valley at Benton

Northeast Nodaway 12 East Harrison 1

Maysville 22 Worth County 0

DeKalb 7 North Andrew 1

Stanberry 22 Stewartsville-Osborn 11

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE 

Nebraska City at Lincoln Christian (B)

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Clarinda 23-25-25-25 Harlan 25-9-19-13

Red Oak 25-25-25 St. Albert 14-9-19

Glenwood 25-25-25 Creston 9-9-15

Lewis Central 25-25-25 Denison-Schleswig 7-7-15

Western Iowa Conference 

Underwood 25-20-25-14-15 Missouri Valley 23-25-17-25-8

Logan-Magnolia 25-25-27 Audubon 23-17-25

Riverside 25-25-25 IKM-Manning 17-17-10

Treynor 20-25-27-25 Tri-Center 25-7-25-11

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Bedford 25-20-15 East Union 18-25-11

Nodaway Valley 14-25-25-26 Martensdale-St. Marys 25-17-12-24

Rolling Valley Conference 

Glidden-Ralston 25-25-26-25 Ar-We-Va 13-27-24-18

Woodbine at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

Boyer Valley 25-25-25 West Harrison 16-16-15

Coon Rapids-Bayard 25-25-25 Paton-Churdan 10-12-22

Missouri River Conference 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 27-25-25 Sioux City East 25-16-17

Bluegrass Conference 

Melcher-Dallas 25-25-21-24-15 Moulton-Udell 17-18-25-26-12

Non-Conference 

Winterset 25-25-25 Atlantic 19-23-16

East Atchison 25-25-25 Essex 14-14-11

East Mills 25-25-25 Mount Ayr 23-12-22

Bedford 25-26 Diagonal 12-24

East Union 25-25 Diagonal 11-21

Lenox 25-25-25 Orient-Macksburg 14-11-8

Moravia at Wayne

Cherokee 3 Sioux City West 0

Missouri/Nebraska 

Rock Port 25-25-25 Union Star 12-18-16

South Holt 3 Mound City 0

Nodaway Valley 25-25-25 North Nodaway 17-18-14

Maryville 25-21-25-25 Benton 23-25-16-21

Platteview 23-25-25-28 Ashland-Greenwood 25-8-18-26

Yutan 25-25 Louisville 8-15

Fort Calhoun Louisville 

Falls City 25-25-25 Conestoga 11-9-9

Mead 25-25 Weeping Water 5-21

Weeping Water Cedar Bluffs

Lourdes Central Catholic 25-15-25 Johnson-Brock 18-25-23

Lourdes Central Catholic 25-25 Palmyra 16-23

Johnson-Brock Palmyra

Auburn 25-25-25 Johnson County Central 18-16-16

Elmwood-Murdock 25-25-25 Sterling 11-13-17

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.