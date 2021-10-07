KMALAND SOCCER SCOREBOARD
BOYS: Lincoln College Prep 4 Maryville 3
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Platte Valley at Benton
Northeast Nodaway 12 East Harrison 1
Maysville 22 Worth County 0
DeKalb 7 North Andrew 1
Stanberry 22 Stewartsville-Osborn 11
KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE
Nebraska City at Lincoln Christian (B)
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Clarinda 23-25-25-25 Harlan 25-9-19-13
Red Oak 25-25-25 St. Albert 14-9-19
Glenwood 25-25-25 Creston 9-9-15
Lewis Central 25-25-25 Denison-Schleswig 7-7-15
Western Iowa Conference
Underwood 25-20-25-14-15 Missouri Valley 23-25-17-25-8
Logan-Magnolia 25-25-27 Audubon 23-17-25
Riverside 25-25-25 IKM-Manning 17-17-10
Treynor 20-25-27-25 Tri-Center 25-7-25-11
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bedford 25-20-15 East Union 18-25-11
Nodaway Valley 14-25-25-26 Martensdale-St. Marys 25-17-12-24
Rolling Valley Conference
Glidden-Ralston 25-25-26-25 Ar-We-Va 13-27-24-18
Woodbine at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Boyer Valley 25-25-25 West Harrison 16-16-15
Coon Rapids-Bayard 25-25-25 Paton-Churdan 10-12-22
Missouri River Conference
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 27-25-25 Sioux City East 25-16-17
Bluegrass Conference
Melcher-Dallas 25-25-21-24-15 Moulton-Udell 17-18-25-26-12
Non-Conference
Winterset 25-25-25 Atlantic 19-23-16
East Atchison 25-25-25 Essex 14-14-11
East Mills 25-25-25 Mount Ayr 23-12-22
Bedford 25-26 Diagonal 12-24
East Union 25-25 Diagonal 11-21
Lenox 25-25-25 Orient-Macksburg 14-11-8
Moravia at Wayne
Cherokee 3 Sioux City West 0
Missouri/Nebraska
Rock Port 25-25-25 Union Star 12-18-16
South Holt 3 Mound City 0
Nodaway Valley 25-25-25 North Nodaway 17-18-14
Maryville 25-21-25-25 Benton 23-25-16-21
Platteview 23-25-25-28 Ashland-Greenwood 25-8-18-26
Yutan 25-25 Louisville 8-15
Fort Calhoun Louisville
Falls City 25-25-25 Conestoga 11-9-9
Mead 25-25 Weeping Water 5-21
Weeping Water Cedar Bluffs
Lourdes Central Catholic 25-15-25 Johnson-Brock 18-25-23
Lourdes Central Catholic 25-25 Palmyra 16-23
Johnson-Brock Palmyra
Auburn 25-25-25 Johnson County Central 18-16-16
Elmwood-Murdock 25-25-25 Sterling 11-13-17