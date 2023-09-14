KMALAND GOLF SCOREBOARD

BOYS: Sioux City Meet — 1. Bishop Heelan Catholic 328, 2. LeMars 338, 3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 342, 4. Sioux City North 358, 5. Sioux City East 364, Sioux City NTS

GIRLS: Johnson County Central Invitational — 1. East Atchison 385, 3. Auburn 427, 4. Johnson County Central 505, Syracuse NTS, Palmyra NTS, Humboldt-TRS NTS

GIRLS: Maryville 175 Central 195 Lafayette NTS

GIRLS: South Harrison 200 Gallatin 221 King City 244 Maysville NTS

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Area Missouri

Northeast Nodaway 5 Stewartsville/Osborn 4

Platte Valley def. DeKalb

Benton 14 Maryville 3

Chillicothe 7 Savannah 4

Albany 5 Princeton 0

King City/Union Star 7 Stanberry 4

North Andrew 7 North Harrison 3

Worth County 8 Pattonsburg 6

Area Nebraska 

Ashland-Greenwood 12 Plattsmouth 0

Gross Catholic 9 Nebraska City 1

Platteview/Weeping Water 15 Schuyler 0

Southern/Diller-Odell 8 Falls City 3

Fort Calhoun 12 Syracuse 4

Syracuse 17 Wilber-Clatonia 9

KMALAND TENNIS SCOREBOARD

GIRLS: Maryville 7 Lafayette 2

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

St. Albert 19-25-25-25 Shenandoah 25-20-15-16

Clarinda 3 Harlan 2

Lewis Central 25-25-22-17-15 Glenwood 21-17-25-25-10

Denison-Schleswig 25-25-25 Creston 21-23-16

Western Iowa Conference 

Tri-Center 25-23-25-25 Audubon 19-25-17-17

Riverside 25-25-25 AHSTW 15-8-19

Treynor 3 Logan-Magnolia 0

Underwood 25-25-25 IKM-Manning 15-15-20

Rolling Valley Conference 

Woodbine 26-24-18-25-15 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 24-26-25-12-9

Boyer Valley 25-24-25-25 CAM 22-26-17-17

Glidden-Ralston 25-25-25 West Harrison 10-8-10

Ar-We-Va at Paton-Churdan

Bluegrass Conference 

Mormon Trail at Lamoni 

Murray 25-25-22-25-16 Diagonal 27-23-25-7-14

Orient-Macksburg at Ankeny Christian

Moravia at Moulton-Udell

Seymour 25-25-25 Melcher-Dallas 14-15-13

Non-Conference 

Griswold 23-25-25-25 Southwest Valley 25-18-10-12

Heartland Christian Hamburg

Hamburg Whiting

Heartland Christian 25-25 Whiting 20-18

Newton 21-21 Southeast Warren 15-11

Des Moines Christian 21-21 Southeast Warren 9-9

Sioux City West 25-25-25 Storm Lake 21-15-21

Area Missouri 

South Holt 25-21-25-25 East Atchison 16-25-17-23

Rock Port 25-27-25-25 North Nodaway 18-29-9-11

Nodaway Valley 27-28-25 Union Star/King City 25-26-20

Maryville 26-25-25 Lafayette 24-19-16

Savannah at Cameron 

Area Nebraska 

Falls City 23-25-25 Auburn 25-17-20

Falls City 25-25 Nebraska City 22-22

Auburn Nebraska City

Plattsmouth 3 Ralston 0

Elmwood-Murdock 25-25-25 Weeping Water 17-8-13

Conestoga 25-25-25 Boys Town 12-9-10

Tekamah-Herman 25-25-23-25 Louisville 20-17-25-23

Syracuse 25-25 Platteview 21-19

Syracuse 2 Lincoln Christian 0

Lourdes Central Catholic 3 Omaha Brownell Talbot 0

MUDECAS Tournament

A Division Championship: Freeman 25-27 Johnson County Central 22-25

B Division Championship: Falls City Sacred Heart 25-26 Humboldt-TRS 23-24

A Division Third Place: Meridian 25-25 Palmyra 19-17

B Division Third Place: Tri County 22-25-25 Sterling 25-15-18

A Division Fifth Place: Johnson-Brock 25-25 Diller-Odell 15-20

