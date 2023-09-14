KMALAND GOLF SCOREBOARD
BOYS: Sioux City Meet — 1. Bishop Heelan Catholic 328, 2. LeMars 338, 3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 342, 4. Sioux City North 358, 5. Sioux City East 364, Sioux City NTS
GIRLS: Johnson County Central Invitational — 1. East Atchison 385, 3. Auburn 427, 4. Johnson County Central 505, Syracuse NTS, Palmyra NTS, Humboldt-TRS NTS
GIRLS: Maryville 175 Central 195 Lafayette NTS
GIRLS: South Harrison 200 Gallatin 221 King City 244 Maysville NTS
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Area Missouri
Northeast Nodaway 5 Stewartsville/Osborn 4
Platte Valley def. DeKalb
Benton 14 Maryville 3
Chillicothe 7 Savannah 4
Albany 5 Princeton 0
King City/Union Star 7 Stanberry 4
North Andrew 7 North Harrison 3
Worth County 8 Pattonsburg 6
Area Nebraska
Ashland-Greenwood 12 Plattsmouth 0
Gross Catholic 9 Nebraska City 1
Platteview/Weeping Water 15 Schuyler 0
Southern/Diller-Odell 8 Falls City 3
Fort Calhoun 12 Syracuse 4
Syracuse 17 Wilber-Clatonia 9
KMALAND TENNIS SCOREBOARD
GIRLS: Maryville 7 Lafayette 2
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
St. Albert 19-25-25-25 Shenandoah 25-20-15-16
Clarinda 3 Harlan 2
Lewis Central 25-25-22-17-15 Glenwood 21-17-25-25-10
Denison-Schleswig 25-25-25 Creston 21-23-16
Western Iowa Conference
Tri-Center 25-23-25-25 Audubon 19-25-17-17
Riverside 25-25-25 AHSTW 15-8-19
Treynor 3 Logan-Magnolia 0
Underwood 25-25-25 IKM-Manning 15-15-20
Rolling Valley Conference
Woodbine 26-24-18-25-15 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 24-26-25-12-9
Boyer Valley 25-24-25-25 CAM 22-26-17-17
Glidden-Ralston 25-25-25 West Harrison 10-8-10
Ar-We-Va at Paton-Churdan
Bluegrass Conference
Mormon Trail at Lamoni
Murray 25-25-22-25-16 Diagonal 27-23-25-7-14
Orient-Macksburg at Ankeny Christian
Moravia at Moulton-Udell
Seymour 25-25-25 Melcher-Dallas 14-15-13
Non-Conference
Griswold 23-25-25-25 Southwest Valley 25-18-10-12
Heartland Christian Hamburg
Hamburg Whiting
Heartland Christian 25-25 Whiting 20-18
Newton 21-21 Southeast Warren 15-11
Des Moines Christian 21-21 Southeast Warren 9-9
Sioux City West 25-25-25 Storm Lake 21-15-21
Area Missouri
South Holt 25-21-25-25 East Atchison 16-25-17-23
Rock Port 25-27-25-25 North Nodaway 18-29-9-11
Nodaway Valley 27-28-25 Union Star/King City 25-26-20
Maryville 26-25-25 Lafayette 24-19-16
Savannah at Cameron
Area Nebraska
Falls City 23-25-25 Auburn 25-17-20
Falls City 25-25 Nebraska City 22-22
Auburn Nebraska City
Plattsmouth 3 Ralston 0
Elmwood-Murdock 25-25-25 Weeping Water 17-8-13
Conestoga 25-25-25 Boys Town 12-9-10
Tekamah-Herman 25-25-23-25 Louisville 20-17-25-23
Syracuse 25-25 Platteview 21-19
Syracuse 2 Lincoln Christian 0
Lourdes Central Catholic 3 Omaha Brownell Talbot 0
MUDECAS Tournament
A Division Championship: Freeman 25-27 Johnson County Central 22-25
B Division Championship: Falls City Sacred Heart 25-26 Humboldt-TRS 23-24
A Division Third Place: Meridian 25-25 Palmyra 19-17
B Division Third Place: Tri County 22-25-25 Sterling 25-15-18
A Division Fifth Place: Johnson-Brock 25-25 Diller-Odell 15-20