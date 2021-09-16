KMALAND GOLF SCOREBOARD

BOYS: Sioux City East 328 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 351 Sioux City North 373

Bishop LeBlond, Central, Lafayette at Maryville (G)

GIRLS: Johnson County Central Invitational — 1. Auburn 403, 2. East Atchison 405, 4. Palmyra 547

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

DeKalb 13 South Holt 2

Northeast Nodaway 10 Stewartsville-Osborn 0

Platte Valley at Albany

Pattonsburg 5 Worth County 4

Stanberry 9 King City 0

North Andrew 5 North Harrison 3

Benton 5 Maryville 2

Gross Catholic 9 Nebraska City 1

Ashland-Greenwood 8 Platteview 0

Auburn 12 Falls City 8

Freeman 7 Auburn 2

Freeman 9 Falls City 4

Weeping Water 15 Syracuse 7

Cass 15 Fort Calhoun 3

KMALAND TENNIS SCOREBOARD

GIRLS: Lafayette 5 Maryville 4

BOYS: Beatrice 6 Nebraska City 3

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Glenwood 25-25-25 Shenandoah 10-13-14

Lewis Central 25-25-25 Clarinda 18-23-14

Atlantic 25-14-25-19-16 Harlan 23-25-22-25-14

Kuemper Catholic 26-26-25 St. Albert 24-24-11

Creston 25-22-28-19-15 Denison-Schleswig 18-25-26-25-12

Western Iowa Conference 

Underwood 25-25-25 IKM-Manning 14-10-11

Treynor 25-25-25 Logan-Magnolia 19-11-19

Tri-Center 26-25-20-25-15 Audubon 28-17-25-21-9

AHSTW 25-25-11-20-15 Riverside 16-19-25-25-13

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Lenox 25-25 East Union 17-23

Rolling Valley Conference 

Woodbine 25-25-25 Ar-We-Va 15-6-13

Boyer Valley 25-25-9-25 Glidden-Ralston 23-20-25-8

CAM 25-25-25 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 15-15-12

Coon Rapids-Bayard 25-25-25 West Harrison 10-19-23

Bluegrass Conference 

Ankeny Christian 25-25-25 Orient-Macksburg 13-8-12

Murray 25-22-25-25 Diagonal 18-25-17-21

Lamoni 25-25-25 Mormon Trail 6-6-9

Moulton-Udell at Moravia

Melcher-Dallas at Seymour

Non-Conference 

North Nodaway 25-25-13-25 Essex 12-21-25-17

Griswold 25-30-26 Southwest Valley 14-28-24

Southeast Warren 21-21 Newton 16-19

Knoxville 24-21-15 Southeast Warren 26-13-11

Des Moines Christian 21-21 Southeast Warren 11-14

Pella Christian 21-21 Southeast Warren 18-17

Earlham 25-25 Lenox 8-8

Earlham 25-25 East Union 17-10

Baxter at Martensdale-St. Marys

Whiting at Heartland Christian 

Missouri/Nebraska 

East Atchison 25-25-25 Mound City 13-19-22

Rock Port 18-23-25-25-15 Nodaway Valley 25-25-21-15-4

South Holt 3 Union Star 1

Maryville 25-25-23-25 Lafayette 20-21-25-17

Auburn 16-25-25 Nebraska City 25-19-19

Falls City 25-27 Nebraska City 11-25

Falls City 25-22-25 Auburn 16-25-9

Plattsmouth 25-25-26 Ralston 19-20-24

Syracuse 25-22-25-25 Platteview 21-25-19-12

Elmwood-Murdock 25-25-25 Weeping Water 13-19-16

Boys Town at Conestoga

Ashland-Glenwood 25-25-22-22-15 Louisville 18-19-25-25-12

Lourdes Central Catholic 25-25-25 Omaha Brownell Talbot 2-14-19

MUDECAS Tournament (A Division) 

Championship: BDS 25-25 Diller-Odell 22-23

Third Place: Falls City Sacred Heart 25-25 Exeter-Milligan 20-19

Fifth Place: Palmyra 22-25-25 Johnson-Brock 25-21-15

MUDECAS Tournament (B Division) 

Championship: Freeman 2 Humboldt-TRS 1

Third Place: Johnson County Central 25-19-25 Southern 20-25-16

Fifth Place: Lewiston vs. Pawnee City

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.