KMALAND GOLF SCOREBOARD
BOYS: Sioux City East 328 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 351 Sioux City North 373
Bishop LeBlond, Central, Lafayette at Maryville (G)
GIRLS: Johnson County Central Invitational — 1. Auburn 403, 2. East Atchison 405, 4. Palmyra 547
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
DeKalb 13 South Holt 2
Northeast Nodaway 10 Stewartsville-Osborn 0
Platte Valley at Albany
Pattonsburg 5 Worth County 4
Stanberry 9 King City 0
North Andrew 5 North Harrison 3
Benton 5 Maryville 2
Gross Catholic 9 Nebraska City 1
Ashland-Greenwood 8 Platteview 0
Auburn 12 Falls City 8
Freeman 7 Auburn 2
Freeman 9 Falls City 4
Weeping Water 15 Syracuse 7
Cass 15 Fort Calhoun 3
KMALAND TENNIS SCOREBOARD
GIRLS: Lafayette 5 Maryville 4
BOYS: Beatrice 6 Nebraska City 3
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood 25-25-25 Shenandoah 10-13-14
Lewis Central 25-25-25 Clarinda 18-23-14
Atlantic 25-14-25-19-16 Harlan 23-25-22-25-14
Kuemper Catholic 26-26-25 St. Albert 24-24-11
Creston 25-22-28-19-15 Denison-Schleswig 18-25-26-25-12
Western Iowa Conference
Underwood 25-25-25 IKM-Manning 14-10-11
Treynor 25-25-25 Logan-Magnolia 19-11-19
Tri-Center 26-25-20-25-15 Audubon 28-17-25-21-9
AHSTW 25-25-11-20-15 Riverside 16-19-25-25-13
Pride of Iowa Conference
Lenox 25-25 East Union 17-23
Rolling Valley Conference
Woodbine 25-25-25 Ar-We-Va 15-6-13
Boyer Valley 25-25-9-25 Glidden-Ralston 23-20-25-8
CAM 25-25-25 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 15-15-12
Coon Rapids-Bayard 25-25-25 West Harrison 10-19-23
Bluegrass Conference
Ankeny Christian 25-25-25 Orient-Macksburg 13-8-12
Murray 25-22-25-25 Diagonal 18-25-17-21
Lamoni 25-25-25 Mormon Trail 6-6-9
Moulton-Udell at Moravia
Melcher-Dallas at Seymour
Non-Conference
North Nodaway 25-25-13-25 Essex 12-21-25-17
Griswold 25-30-26 Southwest Valley 14-28-24
Southeast Warren 21-21 Newton 16-19
Knoxville 24-21-15 Southeast Warren 26-13-11
Des Moines Christian 21-21 Southeast Warren 11-14
Pella Christian 21-21 Southeast Warren 18-17
Earlham 25-25 Lenox 8-8
Earlham 25-25 East Union 17-10
Baxter at Martensdale-St. Marys
Whiting at Heartland Christian
Missouri/Nebraska
East Atchison 25-25-25 Mound City 13-19-22
Rock Port 18-23-25-25-15 Nodaway Valley 25-25-21-15-4
South Holt 3 Union Star 1
Maryville 25-25-23-25 Lafayette 20-21-25-17
Auburn 16-25-25 Nebraska City 25-19-19
Falls City 25-27 Nebraska City 11-25
Falls City 25-22-25 Auburn 16-25-9
Plattsmouth 25-25-26 Ralston 19-20-24
Syracuse 25-22-25-25 Platteview 21-25-19-12
Elmwood-Murdock 25-25-25 Weeping Water 13-19-16
Boys Town at Conestoga
Ashland-Glenwood 25-25-22-22-15 Louisville 18-19-25-25-12
Lourdes Central Catholic 25-25-25 Omaha Brownell Talbot 2-14-19
MUDECAS Tournament (A Division)
Championship: BDS 25-25 Diller-Odell 22-23
Third Place: Falls City Sacred Heart 25-25 Exeter-Milligan 20-19
Fifth Place: Palmyra 22-25-25 Johnson-Brock 25-21-15
MUDECAS Tournament (B Division)
Championship: Freeman 2 Humboldt-TRS 1
Third Place: Johnson County Central 25-19-25 Southern 20-25-16
Fifth Place: Lewiston vs. Pawnee City