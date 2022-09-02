KMALAND GOLF SCOREBOARD
GIRLS: East Atchison 188 Savannah 217 Albany 253 Plattsburg 254
GIRLS Rock Port at Maysville (MISSING)
GIRLS: Worth County at South Harrison (MISSING)
GIRLS: Bennington 213 Plattsmouth 218
GIRLS: Elmwood-Murdock 201 Cedar Blfufs/Mead 212 Arlington 232
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Platte Valley 11 Stewartsville 2
Maryville 4 Worth County 3
North Andrew 13 King City 4
Northeast Nodaway 8 Albany 1
North Harrison 13 Stanberry 3
Plattsmouth 16 Omaha North 13
Wilber-Clatonia 8 Auburn 7
Centennial 12 Syracuse 1
Arlington 14 Cass 4
KMALAND SWIMMING SCOREBOARD
GIRLS: Lewis Central 124 Carroll 46
KMALAND TENNIS SCOREBOARD
BOYS: Beatrice 6 Nebraska City 3
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah 27-25-27 Creston 25-15-25
Lewis Central 25-25-25 Clarinda 10-7-12
Harlan 25-25-25 Denison-Schleswig 13-14-9
Corner Conference
Griswold 25-22-25-22-15 Fremont-Mills 18-25-20-25-11
Sidney 25-25-22-18-15 Stanton 20-16-25-25-2
Pride of Iowa Conference
Nodaway Valley at Southeast Warren
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 25-25-25 LeMars 15-22-23
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 25-25-25 Thomas Jefferson 5-15-11
Sioux City East at Sioux City North
Bluegrass Conference
Seymour at Mormon Trail (MISSING)
Non-Conference
ADM 21-21 Atlantic 16-12
Nevada 21-21 Atlantic 15-11
Norwalk 9-21-15 Atlantic 21-7-7
Mount Ayr 25-25-25 Essex 11-18-17
Boyer Valley 25-25-25 IKM-Manning 14-23-10
Missouri Valley 17-21-15 MVAOCOU 21-6-8
Missouri Valley 21-21 West Monona 15-7
Missouri Valley 21-21 Sioux City West 18-4
Lenox 25-25-25 Interstate 35 16-22-20
Bedford 25-25-25 Lamoni 15-16-19
Clarke 25-26 Central Decatur 22-24
Central Decatur Centerville
Moulton-Udell at Wayne
West Harrison at Whiting (MISSING)
Glidden-Ralston 3 West Central Valley 2
Sioux City East 21-21 MOC-Floyd Valley 18-19
Sioux City East Western Christian (MISSING)
Sioux City North 21-21 MOC-Floyd Valley 13-18
Sioux City North Western Christian (MISSING)
North Mahaska 25-25-25 Moravia 12-11-15
Area Missouri
East Atchison 25-25-25 Union Star 13-11-18
Mound City 25-18-21-25-15 Rock Port 22-25-25-18-13
South Holt 25-25-25 North Nodaway 12-16-6
Nodaway Valley 25-25-25 North Platte 10-14-19
Northeast Nodaway at Albany
East Buchanan 3 Maryville 0
Area Nebraska
Nebraska City 25-27-25 Ashland-Greenwood 20-25-23
Blair 25-25-26 Plattsmouth 22-16-24
Malcolm 25-25-25 Louisville 11-4-12
Falls City 25-25 Humboldt-TRS 17-10
Falls City 25-21-25 Johnson County Central 15-25-21
Humboldt-TRS 25-25 Johnson County Central 15-23
Palmyra 25-25 Weeping Water 22-13
Palmyra 25-25 Dorchester 18-18
Dorchester 25-20-25 Weeping Water 21-25-22
Fairbury 23-25-25-25 Auburn 25-11-15-21
Syracuse 25-25-25 Fort Calhoun 15-18-10
Lincoln Lutheran 25-25 Lourdes Central Catholic 12-22
Omaha Concordia 25-25 Lourdes Central Catholic 16-18
Falls City Sacred Heart 25-25-26 Bishop LeBlond 17-23-24
Freeman Tournament
POOL A
Freeman 17-25-25 Johnson-Brock 25-23-20
Johnson-Brock 16-25-25 Elmwood-Murdock 25-22-23
Elmwood-Murdock 20-25-25 Freeman 25-23-22
POOL B
Sterling 25-25 Deshler 13-16
Diller-Odell 25-21-25 Sterling 19-25-22