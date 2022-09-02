KMALAND GOLF SCOREBOARD

GIRLS: East Atchison 188 Savannah 217 Albany 253 Plattsburg 254

GIRLS Rock Port at Maysville (MISSING)

GIRLS: Worth County at South Harrison (MISSING)

GIRLS: Bennington 213 Plattsmouth 218

GIRLS: Elmwood-Murdock 201 Cedar Blfufs/Mead 212 Arlington 232

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Platte Valley 11 Stewartsville 2

Maryville 4 Worth County 3

North Andrew 13 King City 4

Northeast Nodaway 8 Albany 1

North Harrison 13 Stanberry 3

Plattsmouth 16 Omaha North 13

Wilber-Clatonia 8 Auburn 7

Centennial 12 Syracuse 1

Arlington 14 Cass 4

KMALAND SWIMMING SCOREBOARD

GIRLS: Lewis Central 124 Carroll 46

KMALAND TENNIS SCOREBOARD

BOYS: Beatrice 6 Nebraska City 3

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Shenandoah 27-25-27 Creston 25-15-25

Lewis Central 25-25-25 Clarinda 10-7-12

Harlan 25-25-25 Denison-Schleswig 13-14-9

Corner Conference 

Griswold 25-22-25-22-15 Fremont-Mills 18-25-20-25-11

Sidney 25-25-22-18-15 Stanton 20-16-25-25-2

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Nodaway Valley at Southeast Warren

Missouri River Conference 

Abraham Lincoln 25-25-25 LeMars 15-22-23

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 25-25-25 Thomas Jefferson 5-15-11

Sioux City East at Sioux City North

Bluegrass Conference 

Seymour at Mormon Trail (MISSING)

Non-Conference 

ADM 21-21 Atlantic 16-12

Nevada 21-21 Atlantic 15-11

Norwalk 9-21-15 Atlantic 21-7-7

Mount Ayr 25-25-25 Essex 11-18-17

Boyer Valley 25-25-25 IKM-Manning 14-23-10

Missouri Valley 17-21-15 MVAOCOU 21-6-8

Missouri Valley 21-21 West Monona 15-7

Missouri Valley 21-21 Sioux City West 18-4

Lenox 25-25-25 Interstate 35 16-22-20

Bedford 25-25-25 Lamoni 15-16-19

Clarke 25-26 Central Decatur 22-24

Central Decatur Centerville

Moulton-Udell at Wayne

West Harrison at Whiting (MISSING)

Glidden-Ralston 3 West Central Valley 2

Sioux City East 21-21 MOC-Floyd Valley 18-19

Sioux City East Western Christian (MISSING)

Sioux City North 21-21 MOC-Floyd Valley 13-18

Sioux City North Western Christian (MISSING)

North Mahaska 25-25-25 Moravia 12-11-15

Area Missouri 

East Atchison 25-25-25 Union Star 13-11-18

Mound City 25-18-21-25-15 Rock Port 22-25-25-18-13

South Holt 25-25-25 North Nodaway 12-16-6

Nodaway Valley 25-25-25 North Platte 10-14-19

Northeast Nodaway at Albany

East Buchanan 3 Maryville 0

Area Nebraska 

Nebraska City 25-27-25 Ashland-Greenwood 20-25-23

Blair 25-25-26 Plattsmouth 22-16-24

Malcolm 25-25-25 Louisville 11-4-12

Falls City 25-25 Humboldt-TRS 17-10

Falls City 25-21-25 Johnson County Central 15-25-21

Humboldt-TRS 25-25 Johnson County Central 15-23

Palmyra 25-25 Weeping Water 22-13

Palmyra 25-25 Dorchester 18-18

Dorchester 25-20-25 Weeping Water 21-25-22

Fairbury 23-25-25-25 Auburn 25-11-15-21

Syracuse 25-25-25 Fort Calhoun 15-18-10

Lincoln Lutheran 25-25 Lourdes Central Catholic 12-22

Omaha Concordia 25-25 Lourdes Central Catholic 16-18

Falls City Sacred Heart 25-25-26 Bishop LeBlond 17-23-24

Freeman Tournament

POOL A

Freeman 17-25-25 Johnson-Brock 25-23-20

Johnson-Brock 16-25-25 Elmwood-Murdock 25-22-23

Elmwood-Murdock 20-25-25 Freeman 25-23-22

POOL B

Sterling 25-25 Deshler 13-16

Diller-Odell 25-21-25 Sterling 19-25-22

