KMALAND GOLF SCOREBOARD
BOYS: Abraham Lincoln Invitational — 2. Bishop Heelan Catholic 315, 7. LeMars 336, 12. Thomas Jefferson 427, 13. Abraham Lincoln 461
GIRLS: East Atchison Tournament — 1. East Atchison 387, 2. Auburn 477, 3. Worth County 492, 4. Rock Port 549
GIRLS: Chillicothe Tournament — 1. Maryville 357
Maysville Tournament (G) (Stanberry)
Ashland-Greenwood, Platteview at Plattsmouth (G)
Palmyra vs. Norris (G)
Humboldt-TRS at Johnson County Central (G)
KMALAND SOCCER SCOREBOARD
BOYS: Maryville 8 Cameron 0
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Platte Valley at Northeast Nodaway
Maryville 19 St. Pius X 4
Gallatin 10 Stanberry 0
South Harrison 9 Worth County 0
Nebraska City 12 Plattsmouth 1
Lafayette 3 Falls City 0
Auburn 19 Syracuse 11
KMALAND TENNIS SCOREBOARD
GIRLS: Cameron 5 Maryville 4
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Clarinda 25-23-25-25 Creston 8-25-12-19
Atlantic 25-25-25 Denison-Schleswig 15-22-15
Corner Conference
Sidney 25-25-25 Hamburg 3-2-4
Western Iowa Conference
Audubon 25-25-25 IKM-Manning 10-15-14
Missouri Valley 25-25-25 Logan-Magnolia 11-17-19
Tri-Center 25-25-25 AHSTW 16-17-22
Treynor 22-22-25-25-15 Riverside 25-25-14-21-7
Pride of Iowa Conference
Wayne 22-25-19-26-15 East Union 25-21-25-24-8
Rolling Valley Conference
Boyer Valley at Ar-We-Va
Woodbine 25-25-25 Coon Rapids-Bayard 15-19-22
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 25-25-25 Paton-Churdan 14-11-18
CAM 25-25-25 West Harrison 14-9-9
Bluegrass Conference
Orient-Macksburg at Mormon Trail
Ankeny Christian 25-25-25 Diagonal 8-16-7
Lamoni 25-25-25 Murray 17-16-20
Seymour 21-25-25-25 Moravia 25-13-8-22
Twin Cedars 25-25-25 Moulton-Udell 17-20-7
Non-Conference
Harlan 25-25-25 ACGC 21-19-16
Western Christian 25-25-25 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 16-16-14
Omaha South at Thomas Jefferson
Area Missouri
East Atchison 25-25-25 North Nodaway 6-11-7
Union Star at Mound City
South Holt 25-25-25 Nodaway Valley 21-14-12
Cameron 25-25-25 Maryville 16-18-22
Area Nebraska
Nebraska City 19-25-25 Roncalli Catholic 25-21-20
Ralston 25-21-25 Nebraska City 20-25-16
Plattsmouth 17-25-25-25 Louisville 25-16-14-15
Falls City 25-28 Lourdes Central Catholic 22-26
Syracuse 23-25-25 Falls City 25-9-22
Syracuse 26-25 Lourdes Central Catholic 24-21
Palmyra 25-25-25 Auburn 12-22-18
Johnson County Central 22-25-25-24-15 Southern 25-12-20-26-7
Freeman 27-24-25-25 Johnson-Brock 25-26-17-22
Conestoga Arlington
Conestoga Logan View
Ashland-Greenwood 25-25-25 Fort Calhoun 12-22-17
Falls City Sacred Heart 20-25-25-25 Lewiston 25-14-17-18