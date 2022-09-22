KMALAND GOLF SCOREBOARD

BOYS: Abraham Lincoln Invitational — 2. Bishop Heelan Catholic 315, 7. LeMars 336, 12. Thomas Jefferson 427, 13. Abraham Lincoln 461

GIRLS: East Atchison Tournament — 1. East Atchison 387, 2. Auburn 477, 3. Worth County 492, 4. Rock Port 549

GIRLS: Chillicothe Tournament — 1. Maryville 357

Maysville Tournament (G) (Stanberry)

Ashland-Greenwood, Platteview at Plattsmouth (G)

Palmyra vs. Norris (G)

Humboldt-TRS at Johnson County Central (G)

KMALAND SOCCER SCOREBOARD

BOYS: Maryville 8 Cameron 0

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Platte Valley at Northeast Nodaway

Maryville 19 St. Pius X 4

Gallatin 10 Stanberry 0

South Harrison 9 Worth County 0

Nebraska City 12 Plattsmouth 1

Lafayette 3 Falls City 0

Auburn 19 Syracuse 11

KMALAND TENNIS SCOREBOARD 

GIRLS: Cameron 5 Maryville 4

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Clarinda 25-23-25-25 Creston 8-25-12-19

Atlantic 25-25-25 Denison-Schleswig 15-22-15

Corner Conference 

Sidney 25-25-25 Hamburg 3-2-4

Western Iowa Conference 

Audubon 25-25-25 IKM-Manning 10-15-14

Missouri Valley 25-25-25 Logan-Magnolia 11-17-19

Tri-Center 25-25-25 AHSTW 16-17-22

Treynor 22-22-25-25-15 Riverside 25-25-14-21-7

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Wayne 22-25-19-26-15 East Union 25-21-25-24-8

Rolling Valley Conference 

Boyer Valley at Ar-We-Va

Woodbine 25-25-25 Coon Rapids-Bayard 15-19-22

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 25-25-25 Paton-Churdan 14-11-18

CAM 25-25-25 West Harrison 14-9-9

Bluegrass Conference 

Orient-Macksburg at Mormon Trail

Ankeny Christian 25-25-25 Diagonal 8-16-7

Lamoni 25-25-25 Murray 17-16-20

Seymour 21-25-25-25 Moravia 25-13-8-22

Twin Cedars 25-25-25 Moulton-Udell 17-20-7

Non-Conference 

Harlan 25-25-25 ACGC 21-19-16

Western Christian 25-25-25 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 16-16-14

Omaha South at Thomas Jefferson

Area Missouri 

East Atchison 25-25-25 North Nodaway 6-11-7

Union Star at Mound City

South Holt 25-25-25 Nodaway Valley 21-14-12

Cameron 25-25-25 Maryville 16-18-22

Area Nebraska 

Nebraska City 19-25-25 Roncalli Catholic 25-21-20

Ralston 25-21-25 Nebraska City 20-25-16

Plattsmouth 17-25-25-25 Louisville 25-16-14-15

Falls City 25-28 Lourdes Central Catholic 22-26

Syracuse 23-25-25 Falls City 25-9-22

Syracuse 26-25 Lourdes Central Catholic 24-21

Palmyra 25-25-25 Auburn 12-22-18

Johnson County Central 22-25-25-24-15 Southern 25-12-20-26-7

Freeman 27-24-25-25 Johnson-Brock 25-26-17-22

Conestoga Arlington

Conestoga Logan View

Ashland-Greenwood 25-25-25 Fort Calhoun 12-22-17

Falls City Sacred Heart 20-25-25-25 Lewiston 25-14-17-18

