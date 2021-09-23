KMALAND GOLF SCOREBOARD
BOYS: Abraham Lincoln Invitational — 1. Bishop Heelan 314, 2. LeMars 334, 3. Sioux City North 353, 4. Sioux City West 377, 5. Abraham Lincoln 439, 5. Thomas Jefferson 447
GIRLS: East Atchison Tournament — 1. East Atchison 400, 2. Auburn 444, 3. Worth County 455
GIRLS: Maysville Tournament — 2. Stanberry 509
GIRLS: Chillicothe Tournament — 7. Maryville 420
GIRLS: Platteview 41 Plattsmouth 42 Ashland-Greenwood 42 (9-hole best ball scramble format)
GIRLS: Elmwood-Murdock 206 Cedar Bluffs 237 Arlington NTS
Norris at Palmyra (G)
GIRLS: Johnson County Central NTS Humboldt-TRS NTS
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Northeast Nodaway 3 Platte Valley 1
Gallatin 11 Stanberry 0
South Harrison 1 Worth County 0
Maryville 12 St. Pius X 0
Lafayette 8 Falls City 2
Nebraska City 11 Plattsmouth 0
Auburn 14 Syracuse 2
KMALAND TENNIS SCOREBOARD
GIRLS: Maryville 9 Cameron 0
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Lewis Central 25-25-25 Shenandoah 7-18-11
Red Oak 25-25-25 Creston 11-9-16
St. Albert 25-25-15-25 Atlantic 17-23-25-23
Western Iowa Conference
IKM-Manning 25-25-25 Audubon 20-13-17
Treynor 25-25-30-25 Riverside 14-9-32-17
Tri-Center 25-26-26 AHSTW 18-24-24
Rolling Valley Conference
Boyer Valley 25-26-25 Ar-We-Va 12-24-11
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 25-25-25 Paton-Churdan 17-17-17
Woodbine 23-25-25-25 Coon Rapids-Bayard 25-17-23-14
CAM 25-25-25 West Harrison 15-13-16
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City North 25-21-34-26 Bishop Heelan Catholic 15-25-32-24
Bluegrass Conference
Lamoni 25-25-25 Murray 9-15-15
Mormon Trail at Orient-Macksburg
Moulton-Udell at Twin Cedars
Ankeny Christian Academy 25-25-25 Diagonal 11-15-10
Non-Conference
Clarinda 25-25-27 Mount Ayr 19-15-25
Fremont-Mills 25-26-25 East Atchison 10-24-8
Western Christian 25-20-25-25 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 23-25-16-18
Missouri/Nebraska
Rock Port 25-26-25 King City 21-24-11
Nodaway Valley 25-25-25 North Nodaway 18-18-23
South Holt 3 Mound City 1
Cameron at Maryville
Nebraska City 11-26-25 Ralston 25-24-23
Roncalli Catholic 25-25 Nebraska City 12-11
Arlington 11-25-25 Conestoga 25-17-13
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 25-25 Conestoga 16-12
Syracuse 25-25 Falls City 16-18
Syracuse 25-25 Lourdes Central Catholic 11-23
Falls City 25-25 Lourdes Central Catholic 22-21
Ashland-Greenwood 25-25-25 Fort Calhoun 18-15-17
Palmyra 25-25-25 Auburn 17-15-17
Johnson-Brock 3 Freeman 0
Falls City Sacred Heart 25-25-25 Lewiston 9-11-13