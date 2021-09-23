KMALAND GOLF SCOREBOARD

BOYS: Abraham Lincoln Invitational — 1. Bishop Heelan 314, 2. LeMars 334, 3. Sioux City North 353, 4. Sioux City West 377, 5. Abraham Lincoln 439, 5. Thomas Jefferson 447

GIRLS: East Atchison Tournament — 1. East Atchison 400, 2. Auburn 444, 3. Worth County 455

GIRLS: Maysville Tournament — 2. Stanberry 509

GIRLS: Chillicothe Tournament — 7. Maryville 420

GIRLS: Platteview 41 Plattsmouth 42 Ashland-Greenwood 42 (9-hole best ball scramble format)

GIRLS: Elmwood-Murdock 206 Cedar Bluffs 237 Arlington NTS

Norris at Palmyra (G)

GIRLS: Johnson County Central NTS Humboldt-TRS NTS

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD 

Northeast Nodaway 3 Platte Valley 1

Gallatin 11 Stanberry 0

South Harrison 1 Worth County 0

Maryville 12 St. Pius X 0

Lafayette 8 Falls City 2

Nebraska City 11 Plattsmouth 0

Auburn 14 Syracuse 2

KMALAND TENNIS SCOREBOARD

GIRLS: Maryville 9 Cameron 0

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Lewis Central 25-25-25 Shenandoah 7-18-11

Red Oak 25-25-25 Creston 11-9-16

St. Albert 25-25-15-25 Atlantic 17-23-25-23

Western Iowa Conference 

IKM-Manning 25-25-25 Audubon 20-13-17

Treynor 25-25-30-25 Riverside 14-9-32-17

Tri-Center 25-26-26 AHSTW 18-24-24

Rolling Valley Conference 

Boyer Valley 25-26-25 Ar-We-Va 12-24-11

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 25-25-25 Paton-Churdan 17-17-17

Woodbine 23-25-25-25 Coon Rapids-Bayard 25-17-23-14

CAM 25-25-25 West Harrison 15-13-16

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City North 25-21-34-26 Bishop Heelan Catholic 15-25-32-24

Bluegrass Conference 

Lamoni 25-25-25 Murray 9-15-15

Mormon Trail at Orient-Macksburg

Moulton-Udell at Twin Cedars

Ankeny Christian Academy 25-25-25 Diagonal 11-15-10

Non-Conference 

Clarinda 25-25-27 Mount Ayr 19-15-25

Fremont-Mills 25-26-25 East Atchison 10-24-8

Western Christian 25-20-25-25 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 23-25-16-18

Missouri/Nebraska 

Rock Port 25-26-25 King City 21-24-11

Nodaway Valley 25-25-25 North Nodaway 18-18-23

South Holt 3 Mound City 1

Cameron at Maryville

Nebraska City 11-26-25 Ralston 25-24-23

Roncalli Catholic 25-25 Nebraska City 12-11

Arlington 11-25-25 Conestoga 25-17-13

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 25-25 Conestoga 16-12

Syracuse 25-25 Falls City 16-18

Syracuse 25-25 Lourdes Central Catholic 11-23

Falls City 25-25 Lourdes Central Catholic 22-21

Ashland-Greenwood 25-25-25 Fort Calhoun 18-15-17

Palmyra 25-25-25 Auburn 17-15-17

Johnson-Brock 3 Freeman 0

Falls City Sacred Heart 25-25-25 Lewiston 9-11-13

