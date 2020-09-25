KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Lewis Central 25-25-25 Shenandoah 9-15-20
Red Oak 25-25-25 Creston 17-14-11
St. Albert 24-23-25-25-15 Atlantic 26-25-14-18-13
Western Iowa Conference
Logan-Magnolia 25-25-18-25 Missouri Valley 23-21-25-19
Treynor 25-25-25 Riverside 17-16-22
Rolling Valley Conference
CAM 13-25-17-25-20 Ar-We-Va 25-18-25-21-18
Boyer Valley 25-20-25-25 West Harrison 16-25-19-12
Glidden-Ralston 25-19-25-25 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 18-25-15-16
Coon Rapids-Bayard 22-25-25-25 Woodbine 25-20-23-19
Bluegrass Conference
Ankeny Christian 25-25-25 Diagonal 22-15-22
Lamoni 25-25-28 Murray 15-20-26
Seymour 25-25-23-25 Moravia 19-22-25-15
Mormon Trail 15-25-25-25 Orient-Macksburg 25-16-13-18
Twin Cedars 26-25-26 Moulton-Udell 24-15-24
Other Area Iowa
Clarinda 25-25-25 Mount Ayr 12-8-18
South Sioux City 3 Thomas Jefferson 0
Area Missouri/Nebraska
East Atchison 25-25-25 West Nodaway 12-12-18
Rock Port 25-25-25 Union Star 10-11-15
Mound City 16-22-25-25-16 South Holt 25-25-17-19-14
Nodaway-Holt 25-25-25-25 North Nodaway 27-10-20-21
Maryville at Cameron
Palmyra 19-21-25-25-15 Auburn 25-25-22-22-7
Lourdes Central Catholic 23-25-25 Falls City 25-17-12
Syracuse 25-25 Falls City 10-12
Syracuse 25-25 Lourdes Central Catholic 13-12
Weeping Water 25-25 Conestoga 21-14
Raymond Central 25-25 Weeping Water 20-16
Johnson-Brock 25-25-25 Freeman 18-23-13
Ashland-Greenwood 25-25-25 Fort Calhoun 18-18-20
Falls City Sacred Heart 25-25-25 Lewiston 7-15-17