KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD 

Hawkeye Ten Conference  

Lewis Central 25-25-25 Shenandoah 9-15-20

Red Oak 25-25-25 Creston 17-14-11

St. Albert 24-23-25-25-15 Atlantic 26-25-14-18-13

Western Iowa Conference 

Logan-Magnolia 25-25-18-25 Missouri Valley 23-21-25-19

Treynor 25-25-25 Riverside 17-16-22

Rolling Valley Conference 

CAM 13-25-17-25-20 Ar-We-Va 25-18-25-21-18

Boyer Valley 25-20-25-25 West Harrison 16-25-19-12

Glidden-Ralston 25-19-25-25 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 18-25-15-16

Coon Rapids-Bayard 22-25-25-25 Woodbine 25-20-23-19

Bluegrass Conference 

Ankeny Christian 25-25-25 Diagonal 22-15-22

Lamoni 25-25-28 Murray 15-20-26

Seymour 25-25-23-25 Moravia 19-22-25-15

Mormon Trail 15-25-25-25 Orient-Macksburg 25-16-13-18

Twin Cedars 26-25-26 Moulton-Udell 24-15-24

Other Area Iowa 

Clarinda 25-25-25 Mount Ayr 12-8-18

South Sioux City 3 Thomas Jefferson 0

Area Missouri/Nebraska 

East Atchison 25-25-25 West Nodaway 12-12-18

Rock Port 25-25-25 Union Star 10-11-15

Mound City 16-22-25-25-16 South Holt 25-25-17-19-14

Nodaway-Holt 25-25-25-25 North Nodaway 27-10-20-21

Maryville at Cameron

Palmyra 19-21-25-25-15 Auburn 25-25-22-22-7

Lourdes Central Catholic 23-25-25 Falls City 25-17-12

Syracuse 25-25 Falls City 10-12

Syracuse 25-25 Lourdes Central Catholic 13-12

Weeping Water 25-25 Conestoga 21-14

Raymond Central 25-25 Weeping Water 20-16

Johnson-Brock 25-25-25 Freeman 18-23-13

Ashland-Greenwood 25-25-25 Fort Calhoun 18-18-20

Falls City Sacred Heart 25-25-25 Lewiston 7-15-17

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.