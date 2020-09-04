KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Denison-Schleswig 25-25-25 Shenandoah 13-13-15
Creston 25-13-28-25 Clarinda 14-25-26-10
Red Oak 25-25-25 Kuemper Catholic 20-15-20
Corner Conference
Griswold 25-25-25 Fremont-Mills 16-20-17
Stanton 25-25-23-25 Sidney 16-18-25-22
Pride of Iowa Conference
Southeast Warren 3 Nodaway Valley 1
Rolling Valley Conference
CAM 25-25-25 Exira-EHK 18-15-10
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 20-25-25-25 LeMars 25-22-23-23
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 25-25-25 Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 8-10-9
Bishop Heelan 25-22-17-27-15 Sioux City East 23-25-25-25-13
Bluegrass Conference
Orient-Macksburg at Ankeny Christian
Seymour at Mormon Trail
Melcher-Dallas 25-25-25 Moulton-Udell 15-16-13
Other Area Iowa
Atlantic 21-21 Woodward-Granger 18-19
Norwalk 21-21 Atlantic 16-17
Atlantic 21-21 ADM 9-14
Nevada 21-21 Atlantic 3-15
Mount Ayr 13-25-25-25 Essex 25-17-18-23
Sioux City North def. Missouri Valley
Missouri Valley 21-21 West Monona 19-17
Missouri Valley vs. MVAOCOU (at West Monona)
Boyer Valley 25-23-25-25 IKM-Manning 11-25-12-22
Exira-EHK 23-25-15 Audubon 25-15-12
CAM 25-26 Audubon 9-24
Lamoni 3 Bedford 1
Lenox 25-25-25 Interstate 35 17-14-11
Central Decatur vs. Centerville (at Clarke)
Central Decatur at Clarke
Baxter 25-25-25 Martensdale-St. Marys 18-16-23
West Harrison at Whiting
Area Missouri/Nebraska
East Atchison 25-25-19-25 Rock Port 23-21-25-17
Mound City 25-25-25 West Nodaway 19-20-17
Nodaway Holt 25-25-25 Union Star 10-16-20
South Holt 25-25 North Nodaway 22-9
Maryville 3 East Buchanan 0
Lincoln Lutheran 25-25 Lourdes Central Catholic 9-17
Lourdes Central Catholic 25-25-25 Concordia 27-20-16
Plattsmouth 25-25-25 Blair 23-12-22
Syracuse 25-25-25 Fort Calhoun 22-16-18
Auburn 25-25-25 Fairbury 20-21-20
Falls City 25-25 Johnson County Central 13-22
Humboldt-TRS 25-17-25 Johnson County Central 10-25-18
Malcolm 25-25 Louisville 15-18
Omaha Brownell Talbot 25-27 Louisville 18-25
Palmyra 25-25 Dorchester 14-20
Dorchester 25-25 Weeping Water 18-15
Palmyra 25-22-25 Weeping Water 12-25-16
Platteview 25-25-18-26 Ralston 21-19-25-24
Mead 25-25 Elmwood-Murdock 22-17
Elmwood-Murdock 25-25 Pawnee City 12-23
Deshler 25-25 Sterling 23-16
Diller-Odell 25-25 Johnson-Brock 19-18
Johnson-Brock 25-25 Sterling 22-23
KMALAND GOLF SCOREBOARD
Arlington 205 Elmwood-Murdock NTS Cedar Bluffs NTS
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Worth County 8 Maryville 2
King City 11 North Andrew 7
South Holt 19 Northeast Nodaway 13
Blair 9 Nebraska City 5
Elkhorn 11 Plattsmouth 3
Auburn 13 Falls City 2
Auburn 5 Freeman 1
Weeping Water 12 Syracuse 8
Arlington 12 Cass 4