KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference  

Denison-Schleswig 25-25-25 Shenandoah 13-13-15 

Creston 25-13-28-25 Clarinda 14-25-26-10

Red Oak 25-25-25 Kuemper Catholic 20-15-20 

Corner Conference 

Griswold 25-25-25 Fremont-Mills 16-20-17 

Stanton 25-25-23-25 Sidney 16-18-25-22 

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Southeast Warren 3 Nodaway Valley 1 

Rolling Valley Conference 

CAM 25-25-25 Exira-EHK 18-15-10

Missouri River Conference 

Abraham Lincoln 20-25-25-25 LeMars 25-22-23-23 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 25-25-25 Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 8-10-9

Bishop Heelan 25-22-17-27-15 Sioux City East 23-25-25-25-13

Bluegrass Conference 

Orient-Macksburg at Ankeny Christian

Seymour at Mormon Trail

Melcher-Dallas 25-25-25 Moulton-Udell 15-16-13 

Other Area Iowa 

Atlantic 21-21 Woodward-Granger 18-19

Norwalk 21-21 Atlantic 16-17

Atlantic 21-21 ADM 9-14

Nevada 21-21 Atlantic 3-15 

Mount Ayr 13-25-25-25 Essex 25-17-18-23

Sioux City North def. Missouri Valley 

Missouri Valley 21-21 West Monona 19-17

Missouri Valley vs. MVAOCOU (at West Monona)

Boyer Valley 25-23-25-25 IKM-Manning 11-25-12-22

Exira-EHK 23-25-15 Audubon 25-15-12

CAM 25-26 Audubon 9-24

Lamoni 3 Bedford 1 

Lenox 25-25-25 Interstate 35 17-14-11

Central Decatur vs. Centerville (at Clarke)

Central Decatur at Clarke

Baxter 25-25-25 Martensdale-St. Marys 18-16-23

West Harrison at Whiting

Area Missouri/Nebraska 

East Atchison 25-25-19-25 Rock Port 23-21-25-17 

Mound City 25-25-25 West Nodaway 19-20-17 

Nodaway Holt 25-25-25 Union Star 10-16-20

South Holt 25-25 North Nodaway 22-9 

Maryville 3 East Buchanan 0

Lincoln Lutheran 25-25 Lourdes Central Catholic 9-17 

Lourdes Central Catholic 25-25-25 Concordia 27-20-16

Plattsmouth 25-25-25 Blair 23-12-22

Syracuse 25-25-25 Fort Calhoun 22-16-18 

Auburn 25-25-25 Fairbury 20-21-20

Falls City 25-25 Johnson County Central 13-22

Humboldt-TRS 25-17-25 Johnson County Central 10-25-18

Malcolm 25-25 Louisville 15-18 

Omaha Brownell Talbot 25-27 Louisville 18-25 

Palmyra 25-25 Dorchester 14-20

Dorchester 25-25 Weeping Water 18-15

Palmyra 25-22-25 Weeping Water 12-25-16

Platteview 25-25-18-26 Ralston 21-19-25-24

Mead 25-25 Elmwood-Murdock 22-17 

Elmwood-Murdock 25-25 Pawnee City 12-23

Deshler 25-25 Sterling 23-16 

Diller-Odell 25-25 Johnson-Brock 19-18 

Johnson-Brock 25-25 Sterling 22-23 

KMALAND GOLF SCOREBOARD 

Arlington 205 Elmwood-Murdock NTS Cedar Bluffs NTS 

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Worth County 8 Maryville 2 

King City 11 North Andrew 7

South Holt 19 Northeast Nodaway 13

Blair 9 Nebraska City 5 

Elkhorn 11 Plattsmouth 3 

Auburn 13 Falls City 2

Auburn 5 Freeman 1 

Weeping Water 12 Syracuse 8 

Arlington 12 Cass 4 

