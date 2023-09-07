KMALAND GOLF SCOREBOARD

BOYS: Abraham Lincoln 359 Thomas Jefferson NTS

BOYS: Sioux City East, Sioux City North (host), Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sun Valley Golf Course, Sioux City

GIRLS: Central Tournament — 3. Maryville 377, 6. Savannah 437

GIRLS: Cameron 209 Plattsburg 283 Maysville 285 Stanberry NTS

GIRLS: Plattsmouth Tournament — 4. Nebraska City 435, 7. Auburn 456, 10. Syracuse 542, 12. Plattsmouth 567

GIRLS: Cedar Bluffs, Lincoln Lutheran at Palmyra

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Area Missouri 

Platte Valley 10 DeKalb 0

Lafayette 6 Maryville 3

Savannah 18 Cameron 0

Albany 9 King City 1

North Andrew 5 Pattonsburg 2

Princeton 13 Stanberry 2

Worth County 2 North Harrison 1 — 8 inn

Area Nebraska 

Columbus Lakeview 3 Ashland-Greenwood 1

Wahoo 16 Nebraska City 5

Plattsmouth 7 Platteview/Weeping Water 4

Southern/Diller-Odell 2 Auburn 1

Yutan/Mead 12 Cass 1

Yutan/Mead 10 Syracuse 1

Cass 8 Syracuse 2 

KMALAND SWIMMING SCOREBOARD

GIRLS: Lewis Central 133 Abraham Lincoln 17

GIRLS: Sioux City Metro 66 Fort Dodge 32

GIRLS: Sioux City Metro 79 Algona 19

Central, Grain Valley at Savannah (B)

KMALAND TENNIS SCOREBOARD

GIRLS: Bishop LeBlond 9 Maryville 0

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Glenwood 25-25-25 Red Oak 17-23-18

Lewis Central 25-25-25 Harlan 14-14-17

Western Iowa Conference 

Tri-Center 25-25-28 Underwood 14-11-26

Riverside 25-25-15-25 Audubon 17-16-25-22

Treynor 25-25-25 AHSTW 11-10-18

Missouri Valley 25-25-25 IKM-Manning 23-21-10

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Lenox 25-25-25 Central Decatur 6-20-9

Rolling Valley Conference 

Boyer Valley 25-25-25 Paton-Churdan 7-19-9

West Harrison 25-25-20-27 Ar-We-Va 15-22-25-25

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 25-25-25 Coon Rapids-Bayard 19-21-22

CAM 25-25-25 Woodbine 21-22-11

Missouri River Conference 

LeMars 25-25-25 Thomas Jefferson 14-12-13

Bluegrass Conference 

Mormon Trail 25-25-25 Diagonal 9-9-19

Lamoni 25-25-22-25 Orient-Macksburg 23-12-25-11

Ankeny Christian 25-25-25 Murray 8-8-9

Moravia 25-25-25 Twin Cedars 16-18-15

Melcher-Dallas 25-25-24-25 Moulton-Udell 20-17-26-13

Non-Conference 

Clarinda 25-25-26 East Mills 15-19-24

Fremont-Mills 25-20-13-25-15 St. Albert 20-25-25-18-13

ADM 25-25-25 Creston 7-15-14

Sidney 28-25-13-25 Falls City Sacred Heart 26-23-25-21

Stanton 25-25-25 Bedford 16-15-6

Griswold 25-25 Woodbine 13-17

Griswold 25-25 CAM 12-20

Pleasantville 25-25 Mount Ayr 18-11

Mount Ayr 27-15-15 Clarke 25-25-7

Perry Invitational (Nodaway Valley)

Sioux City North 17-25-25-25 Cherokee 25-22-21-18

Sioux City West 25-25-26 South Sioux City 12-20-24

Area Missouri 

East Atchison 25-15-25-25 Rock Port 18-25-12-17

Nodaway Valley 26-25-25 Mound City 24-22-19

King City/Union Star 25-25-25 North Nodaway 16-15-4

Bishop LeBlond 25-25-25 Maryville 16-20-19

Savannah 25-25-25 Lafayette 20-11-x

Area Nebraska 

Lincoln Lutheran 25-25 Ashland-Greenwood 15-11 (Malcolm Tournament)

Ashland-Greenwood 25-28 Milford 18-26 (Malcolm Tournament)

Elmwood-Murdock 25-7-25 Scotus Central Catholic 18-25-18 (Malcolm Tournament)

Elmwood-Murdock 25-25 Fairbury 18-21 (Malcolm Tournament)

Crete 25-25-25 Nebraska City 12-8-12

Omaha Mercy 3 Plattsmouth 0

Johnson-Brock 25-25-23-25 Auburn 18-11-25-13

Falls City 25-25 Pawnee City 14-15

Falls City 20-25-25 Sterling 25-21-14

Sterling Pawnee City 

Palmyra 25-25-25 Johnson County Central 17-18-17

Weeping Water 25-25-25 Southern 14-17-6

Conestoga 3 Gross Catholic 2

Freeman 25-25-25 Lourdes Central Catholic 10-22-21

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.