BOYS: Bishop Heelan Catholic 319 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 334 Abraham Lincoln 444

BOYS: LeMars 280 Sioux City North 281 Thomas Jefferson 342

GIRLS: Central Invitational — 4. Maryville 394

Plattsmouth Invitational – 5. Nebraska City 429, 7. Plattsmouth 448, 8. Auburn 459, 15. Syracuse 658 

Cedar Bluffs, Lincoln Lutheran at Palmyra (G)

 

Platte Valley 7 DeKalb 2 

Northeast Nodaway 10 Stanberry 6 

Worth County 5 North Harrison 3 

Lafayette 8 Maryville 3 

Platteview 13 Plattsmouth 3 

Wahoo 10 Nebraska City 0 

Yutan-Mead 13 Syracuse 0 

Yutan-Mead 7 Cass 1 

Cass 11 Syracuse 7 

Auburn 6 Diller-Odell 5 

Ashland-Greenwood 20 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 4

Maryville 9 Bishop LeBlond 0 

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Red Oak 25-25-25 Glenwood 9-18-21

Lewis Central 25-27-25 Harlan 18-25-19 

Western Iowa Conference 

Missouri Valley 25-25-25 IKM-Manning 12-11-5 

Underwood 25-25-25 Tri-Center 20-22-16

Treynor 25-22-25-25  AHSTW 10-25-19-13

Riverside 25-25-25 Audubon 21-22-18

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Lenox 25-25-25-25 Central Decatur 27-20-7-19

Rolling Valley Conference 

Glidden-Ralston at Paton-Churdan

Missouri River Conference 

Abraham Lincoln 25-25-25 Thomas Jefferson 6-15-16

Sioux City East 25-25-25 LeMars 8-15-20 

Bluegrass Conference 

Mormon Trail 26-25-25-25 Diagonal 28-19-11-12

Lamoni 25-25-25 Orient-Macksburg 15-14-12

Melcher-Dallas 25-25-25 Moulton-Udell 18-1-19

Twin Cedars 25-25-25 Moravia 11-11-16 

Ankeny Christian 25-25-25 Murray 7-9-15

Non-Conference 

East Mills 14-25-21-30-15 Clarinda 25-12-25-28-7

St. Albert 15-25-25-25 Fremont-Mills 25-21-18-23

Stanton 25-25-25 Bedford 6-14-16

ADM 22-25-25-25 Creston 25-15-17-10

CAM 25-25-11-18-15 Woodbine 20-22-25-25-13

Griswold 22-25-15 CAM 25-22-11

Griswold at Woodbine 

Sidney 25-19-25-26 Falls City Sacred Heart 21-25-23-24

Pleasantville 26-25 Mount Ayr 24-10 

Clarke 25-25 Mount Ayr 20-17

Perry Tournament (Nodaway Valley)

Madrid 25-25-25 Wayne 13-10-19 

MVAOCOU at Ar-We-Va

Sioux City North at Cherokee

Sioux City West 3 South Sioux City 1 

Area Missouri 

East Atchison 25-22-25-25 Rock Port 19-25-15-21

Nodaway Valley 25-25-25 Mound City 23-18-20

Union Star at North Nodaway

Maryville 25-25-23-23-15 Bishop LeBlond 15-20-25-25-11

Area Nebraska 

Malcolm Tournament 

Fort Calhoun 25-25 Louisville 21-22 

Lincoln Lutheran 25-25 Louisvlle 14-10 

Malcom 25-25 Elmwood-Murdock 11-19

Elmwood-Murdock 25-25 Centennial 22-22

Malcolm 25-25 Ashland-Greenwood 7-13 

Ashland-Greenwood 2 Fairbury 1 

Other

Omaha Mercy 25-25-25 Plattsmouth 12-18-12

Seward 25-25-25 Nebraska City 19-22-22

Sterling 25-25-25 Pawnee City 27-18-19

Sterling 15-25-25 Falls City 25-18-19 

Weeping Water at Southern

Lourdes Central Catholic 25-19-25-25 Freeman 20-25-20-23

Johnson-Brock at Auburn

Palmyra 21-25-27-25 Johnson County Central 25-15-25-22

 

