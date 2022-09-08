KMALAND GOLF SCOREBOARD
BOYS: Bishop Heelan Catholic 319 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 334 Abraham Lincoln 444
BOYS: LeMars 280 Sioux City North 281 Thomas Jefferson 342
GIRLS: Central Invitational — 4. Maryville 394
Plattsmouth Invitational – 5. Nebraska City 429, 7. Plattsmouth 448, 8. Auburn 459, 15. Syracuse 658
Cedar Bluffs, Lincoln Lutheran at Palmyra (G)
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Platte Valley 7 DeKalb 2
Northeast Nodaway 10 Stanberry 6
Worth County 5 North Harrison 3
Lafayette 8 Maryville 3
Platteview 13 Plattsmouth 3
Wahoo 10 Nebraska City 0
Yutan-Mead 13 Syracuse 0
Yutan-Mead 7 Cass 1
Cass 11 Syracuse 7
Auburn 6 Diller-Odell 5
Ashland-Greenwood 20 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 4
KMALAND TENNIS SCOREBOARD
Maryville 9 Bishop LeBlond 0
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Red Oak 25-25-25 Glenwood 9-18-21
Lewis Central 25-27-25 Harlan 18-25-19
Western Iowa Conference
Missouri Valley 25-25-25 IKM-Manning 12-11-5
Underwood 25-25-25 Tri-Center 20-22-16
Treynor 25-22-25-25 AHSTW 10-25-19-13
Riverside 25-25-25 Audubon 21-22-18
Pride of Iowa Conference
Lenox 25-25-25-25 Central Decatur 27-20-7-19
Rolling Valley Conference
Glidden-Ralston at Paton-Churdan
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 25-25-25 Thomas Jefferson 6-15-16
Sioux City East 25-25-25 LeMars 8-15-20
Bluegrass Conference
Mormon Trail 26-25-25-25 Diagonal 28-19-11-12
Lamoni 25-25-25 Orient-Macksburg 15-14-12
Melcher-Dallas 25-25-25 Moulton-Udell 18-1-19
Twin Cedars 25-25-25 Moravia 11-11-16
Ankeny Christian 25-25-25 Murray 7-9-15
Non-Conference
East Mills 14-25-21-30-15 Clarinda 25-12-25-28-7
St. Albert 15-25-25-25 Fremont-Mills 25-21-18-23
Stanton 25-25-25 Bedford 6-14-16
ADM 22-25-25-25 Creston 25-15-17-10
CAM 25-25-11-18-15 Woodbine 20-22-25-25-13
Griswold 22-25-15 CAM 25-22-11
Griswold at Woodbine
Sidney 25-19-25-26 Falls City Sacred Heart 21-25-23-24
Pleasantville 26-25 Mount Ayr 24-10
Clarke 25-25 Mount Ayr 20-17
Perry Tournament (Nodaway Valley)
Madrid 25-25-25 Wayne 13-10-19
MVAOCOU at Ar-We-Va
Sioux City North at Cherokee
Sioux City West 3 South Sioux City 1
Area Missouri
East Atchison 25-22-25-25 Rock Port 19-25-15-21
Nodaway Valley 25-25-25 Mound City 23-18-20
Union Star at North Nodaway
Maryville 25-25-23-23-15 Bishop LeBlond 15-20-25-25-11
Area Nebraska
Malcolm Tournament
Fort Calhoun 25-25 Louisville 21-22
Lincoln Lutheran 25-25 Louisvlle 14-10
Malcom 25-25 Elmwood-Murdock 11-19
Elmwood-Murdock 25-25 Centennial 22-22
Malcolm 25-25 Ashland-Greenwood 7-13
Ashland-Greenwood 2 Fairbury 1
Other
Omaha Mercy 25-25-25 Plattsmouth 12-18-12
Seward 25-25-25 Nebraska City 19-22-22
Sterling 25-25-25 Pawnee City 27-18-19
Sterling 15-25-25 Falls City 25-18-19
Weeping Water at Southern
Lourdes Central Catholic 25-19-25-25 Freeman 20-25-20-23
Johnson-Brock at Auburn
Palmyra 21-25-27-25 Johnson County Central 25-15-25-22