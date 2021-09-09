KMALAND GOLF SCOREBOARD
BOYS: LeMars 316 Sioux City North 338 Thomas Jefferson 514
BOYS: Bishop Heelan Catholic 342 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 360
GIRLS: East Atchison 201 Rock Port NTS
GIRLS: Central Invitational — Maryville NTS
GIRLS: Plattsmouth Invitational — 3. Auburn 426, 4. Nebraska City 440, 8. Plattsmouth 466,
Cedar Bluffs, Lincoln Lutheran at Palmyra (G)
KMALAND SOCCER SCOREBOARD
BOYS: Maryville 7 Pleasant Hill 1
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Stewartsville 17 South Holt 2
Stanberry 4 Northeast Nodaway 2
Platte Valley 5 DeKalb 4
North Andrew 12 Pattonsburg 6
North Harrison 6 Worth County 4
Lafayette 10 Maryville 0
Wahoo 8 Nebraska City 7
Plattsmouth 19 Platteview 3
Auburn 18 Southern/Diller-Odell 6
Syracuse 10 Cass 8
Yutan-Mead 14 Syracuse 4
Yutan-Mead 10 Cass 0
Ashland-Greenwood 12 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 0
KMALAND TENNIS SCOREBOARD
GIRLS: Bishop LeBlond 6 Maryville 3
BOYS: Nebraska City 9 Omaha Bryan 0
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Western Iowa Conference
Tri-Center 25-21-26-25 Underwood 21-25-24-21
Missouri Valley 25-25-25 IKM-Manning 12-11-12
Riverside 25-25-25 Audubon 23-17-22
Treynor 25-25-25 AHSTW 22-23-16
Pride of Iowa Conference
Central Decatur 3 Lenox 2
Rolling Valley Conference
Woodbine 3 CAM 1
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 25-25-25 Thomas Jefferson 15-22-21
Sioux City East 25-25-25 LeMars 8-10-15
Bluegrass Conference
Lamoni 25-25-25 Orient-Macksburg 9-4-8
Twin Cedars at Moravia
Mormon Trail 25-18-28-25 Diagonal 17-25-26-18
Melcher-Dallas 25-24-25-20-15 Moulton-Udell 23-26-23-25-8
Ankeny Christian 25-25-25 Murray 8-13-15
Non-Conference
St. Albert 25-25-25 Fremont-Mills 13-14-20
ADM 25-25-25 Creston 12-20-8
Stanton 25-25-25 Bedford 12-16-20
CAM 2 Griswold 1
Woodbine Griswold
Falls City Sacred Heart 25-25-28 Sidney 15-19-26
Nodaway Valley 21-21 Ogden 8-19
Nodaway Valley 14-21-17 South Hamilton 21-19-15
Nodaway Valley 21-21 Perry 18-16
Earlham 21-22 Nodaway Valley 13-20
Mount Ayr 25-25 Pleasantville 20-18
Mount Ayr 25-27 Clarke 19-25
Sioux City West 3 South Sioux City 1
Sioux City North 25-25-25 Cherokee 19-20-15
Missouri/Nebraska
East Atchison 25-25-25 Nodaway Valley 14-22-19
Rock Port 25-25-25 North Nodaway 12-18-14
Mound City at Union Star
Bishop LeBlond 27-20-25-25 Maryville 25-25-16-23
Omaha Mercy 25-18-25-25 Plattsmouth 14-25-22-23
Seward 25-25-25 Nebraska City 13-16-17
Malcolm 25-25 Ashland-Greenwood 16-21 (Malcolm Invitational)
Milford 25-22-25 Ashland-Greenwood 21-25-18 (Malcolm Invitational)
Elmwood-Murdock 25-25 Centennial 10-19 (Malcolm Invitational)
Malcolm 25-25 Elmwood-Murdock 16-21 (Malcolm Invitational)
Louisville 25-25 Fort Calhoun 10-14 (Malcolm Invitational)
Lincoln Lutheran 25-25 Louisville 7-12 (Malcolm Invitational)
Falls City 25-25 Pawnee City 7-12
Falls City 25-25 Sterling 17-21
Sterling Pawnee City
Johnson-Brock 25-25-25 Auburn 21-16-17
Lourdes Central Catholic 25-25-25 Freeman 21-15-13
Southern 25-25-25 Weeping Water 12-14-17
Palmyra 25-25-25 Johnson County Central 21-19-17
Syracuse 25-25-25-25 Lincoln Christian 27-23-17-19