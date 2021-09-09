KMALAND GOLF SCOREBOARD

BOYS: LeMars 316 Sioux City North 338 Thomas Jefferson 514

BOYS: Bishop Heelan Catholic 342 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 360

GIRLS: East Atchison 201 Rock Port NTS

GIRLS: Central Invitational — Maryville NTS

GIRLS: Plattsmouth Invitational — 3. Auburn 426, 4. Nebraska City 440, 8. Plattsmouth 466, 

Cedar Bluffs, Lincoln Lutheran at Palmyra (G)

KMALAND SOCCER SCOREBOARD

BOYS: Maryville 7 Pleasant Hill 1

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Stewartsville 17 South Holt 2

Stanberry 4 Northeast Nodaway 2

Platte Valley 5 DeKalb 4

North Andrew 12 Pattonsburg 6

North Harrison 6 Worth County 4

Lafayette 10 Maryville 0

Wahoo 8 Nebraska City 7

Plattsmouth 19 Platteview 3

Auburn 18 Southern/Diller-Odell 6

Syracuse 10 Cass 8

Yutan-Mead 14 Syracuse 4

Yutan-Mead 10 Cass 0

Ashland-Greenwood 12 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 0

KMALAND TENNIS SCOREBOARD 

GIRLS: Bishop LeBlond 6 Maryville 3

BOYS: Nebraska City 9 Omaha Bryan 0

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD

Western Iowa Conference 

Tri-Center 25-21-26-25 Underwood 21-25-24-21

Missouri Valley 25-25-25 IKM-Manning 12-11-12

Riverside 25-25-25 Audubon 23-17-22

Treynor 25-25-25 AHSTW 22-23-16

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Central Decatur 3 Lenox 2

Rolling Valley Conference 

Woodbine 3 CAM 1

Missouri River Conference 

Abraham Lincoln 25-25-25 Thomas Jefferson 15-22-21

Sioux City East 25-25-25 LeMars 8-10-15

Bluegrass Conference 

Lamoni 25-25-25 Orient-Macksburg 9-4-8

Twin Cedars at Moravia

Mormon Trail 25-18-28-25 Diagonal 17-25-26-18

Melcher-Dallas 25-24-25-20-15 Moulton-Udell 23-26-23-25-8

Ankeny Christian 25-25-25 Murray 8-13-15

Non-Conference 

St. Albert 25-25-25 Fremont-Mills 13-14-20

ADM 25-25-25 Creston 12-20-8

Stanton 25-25-25 Bedford 12-16-20

CAM 2 Griswold 1 

Woodbine Griswold

Falls City Sacred Heart 25-25-28 Sidney 15-19-26

Nodaway Valley 21-21 Ogden 8-19

Nodaway Valley 14-21-17 South Hamilton 21-19-15

Nodaway Valley 21-21 Perry 18-16

Earlham 21-22 Nodaway Valley 13-20

Mount Ayr 25-25 Pleasantville 20-18

Mount Ayr 25-27 Clarke 19-25

Sioux City West 3 South Sioux City 1

Sioux City North 25-25-25 Cherokee 19-20-15

Missouri/Nebraska

East Atchison 25-25-25 Nodaway Valley 14-22-19

Rock Port 25-25-25 North Nodaway 12-18-14

Mound City at Union Star

Bishop LeBlond 27-20-25-25 Maryville 25-25-16-23

Omaha Mercy 25-18-25-25 Plattsmouth 14-25-22-23

Seward 25-25-25 Nebraska City 13-16-17

Malcolm 25-25 Ashland-Greenwood 16-21 (Malcolm Invitational)

Milford 25-22-25 Ashland-Greenwood 21-25-18 (Malcolm Invitational)

Elmwood-Murdock 25-25 Centennial 10-19 (Malcolm Invitational)

Malcolm 25-25 Elmwood-Murdock 16-21 (Malcolm Invitational)

Louisville 25-25 Fort Calhoun 10-14 (Malcolm Invitational)

Lincoln Lutheran 25-25 Louisville 7-12 (Malcolm Invitational)

Falls City 25-25 Pawnee City 7-12

Falls City 25-25 Sterling 17-21

Sterling Pawnee City

Johnson-Brock 25-25-25 Auburn 21-16-17

Lourdes Central Catholic 25-25-25 Freeman 21-15-13

Southern 25-25-25 Weeping Water 12-14-17

Palmyra 25-25-25 Johnson County Central 21-19-17

Syracuse 25-25-25-25 Lincoln Christian 27-23-17-19

