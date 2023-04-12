KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Osborn-Stewartsville 6 East Atchison 2
Nodaway Valley 11 North Andrew 1
Northeast Nodaway 14 North Nodaway 12
Maryville 7 Savannah 3
Beatrice 3 Nebraska City 0 (Trailblazer Conference Tournament)
Platteview 3 Plattsmouth 2 — 8 inn (Trailblazer Conference Tournament)
Auburn 10 Lincoln Christian 9
Falls City 14 Horton 2
Platte Valley (NE) 16 Fort Calhoun 7
Fairbury 30 Louisville-Weeping Water 20
KMALAND GIRLS GOLF SCOREBOARD
Atlantic 206 Glenwood 245
Lewis Central 204 Harlan 209
Winterset 394 Clarke 441 East Union 474 Creston NTS Lenox NTS
IKM-Manning 203 Boyer Valley 233 Denison-Schleswig 239
Tri-Center 221 AHSTW NTS
Treynor 222 Missouri Valley NTS
Wayne 209 Mount Ayr 221 Melcher-Dallas NTS
Mormon Trail at Central Decatur (G/B)
Sioux City North 200 Sioux City West 212 Abraham Lincoln 252 Thomas Jefferson 292
Centerville Tournament (G) (Moravia)
KMALAND BOYS GOLF SCOREBOARD
Shenandoah Tournament – Large Division: 1. Maryville 318, 2. Glenwood 327, 3. Atlantic 333, 4. Denison-Schleswig 335, 5. Harlan 350, 6. Shenandoah 367, 7. Clarinda 369, 8. Red Oak 378. Small Division: 1. Bedford 340, 2. Nodaway Valley 358, 3. East Mills 364, 4. Fremont-Mills 380, 5. Sidney 386, 6.Essex 390, 7. Southwest Valley 414
Winterset 309 Clarke 323 Creston 371 East Union 412 Lenox 474
AHSTW 178 Tri-Center 193
Treynor 162 Missouri Valley 174
Mount Ayr 161 Melcher-Dallas 233
Mormon Trail at Central Decatur
Albia Tournament
ALBANY BEST SHOT TOURNAMENT – 2. Stanberry 253, 4. King City 261, 6. Worth County 378, 7. Mound City 382, 10. Albany 501
Nebraska City at Syracuse
Humboldt-TRS Invitational
KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Glenwood 6 St. Albert 0
Lewis Central 5 Omaha South 2
Logan-Magnolia 3 Carroll 2
Abraham Lincoln 3 Sioux City North 0
Bishop Heelan Catholic 6 Thomas Jefferson 0
Sioux City East 5 Unity Christian 0
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2 LeMars 0
Ralston Nebraska City
Lutheran High Northeast 2 Plattsmouth 1
Auburn 3 Omaha North 1
Conestoga 2 Gross Catholic 1 — OT
KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Glenwood 8 St. Albert 0
Denison-Schleswig 3 Lewis Central 2
Underwood 5 Creston 1
Greene County 10 Kuemper Catholic 0
Des Moines Hoover 1 Treynor 0
Sioux City North 1 Abraham Lincoln 0
Bishop Heelan Catholic 10 Thomas Jefferson 0
Sioux City West 1 Sioux City East 0
LeMars 2 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1
Aurora 4 Nebraska City 0
Conestoga 2 Gross Catholic 2 (3-1 Conestoga in PKs)
KMALAND GIRLS TENNIS SCORBEOARD
St. Albert 6 Shenandoah 3
Clarinda 9 Southwest Valley 0
Red Oak 9 Audubon 0
Atlantic 6 Glenwood 3
Lewis Central 9 Harlan 0
Clarke 6 Creston 3
Abraham Lincoln 6 Denison-Schleswig 3
Sioux City West 5 LeMars 4
KMALAND BOYS TENNIS SCOREBOARD
Shenandoah 6 St. Albert 3
Southwest Valley 8 Clarinda 1
Red Oak 8 Audubon 1
Glenwood 9 Atlantic 0
Lewis Central 9 Harlan 0
Sioux City East 6 Denison-Schleswig 3
LeMars 9 Sioux City West 0
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 8 Estherville-Lincoln Central 1