KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD 

Osborn-Stewartsville 6 East Atchison 2

Nodaway Valley 11 North Andrew 1

Northeast Nodaway 14 North Nodaway 12

Maryville 7 Savannah 3

Beatrice 3 Nebraska City 0 (Trailblazer Conference Tournament) 

Platteview 3 Plattsmouth 2 — 8 inn (Trailblazer Conference Tournament)

Auburn 10 Lincoln Christian 9

Falls City 14 Horton 2

Platte Valley (NE) 16 Fort Calhoun 7

Fairbury 30 Louisville-Weeping Water 20

KMALAND GIRLS GOLF SCOREBOARD

Atlantic 206 Glenwood 245

Lewis Central 204 Harlan 209

Winterset 394 Clarke 441 East Union 474 Creston NTS Lenox NTS

IKM-Manning 203 Boyer Valley 233 Denison-Schleswig 239

Tri-Center 221 AHSTW NTS

Treynor 222 Missouri Valley NTS

Wayne 209 Mount Ayr 221 Melcher-Dallas NTS

Mormon Trail at Central Decatur (G/B)

Sioux City North 200 Sioux City West 212 Abraham Lincoln 252 Thomas Jefferson 292

Centerville Tournament (G) (Moravia)

KMALAND BOYS GOLF SCOREBOARD 

Shenandoah TournamentLarge Division: 1. Maryville 318, 2. Glenwood 327, 3. Atlantic 333, 4. Denison-Schleswig 335, 5. Harlan 350, 6. Shenandoah 367, 7. Clarinda 369, 8. Red Oak 378. Small Division: 1. Bedford 340, 2. Nodaway Valley 358, 3. East Mills 364, 4. Fremont-Mills 380, 5. Sidney 386, 6.Essex 390, 7. Southwest Valley 414

Winterset 309 Clarke 323 Creston 371 East Union 412 Lenox 474

AHSTW 178 Tri-Center 193

Treynor 162 Missouri Valley 174

Mount Ayr 161 Melcher-Dallas 233

Mormon Trail at Central Decatur

Albia Tournament

ALBANY BEST SHOT TOURNAMENT – 2. Stanberry 253, 4. King City 261, 6. Worth County 378, 7. Mound City 382, 10. Albany 501

Nebraska City at Syracuse

Humboldt-TRS Invitational 

KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD 

Glenwood 6 St. Albert 0

Lewis Central 5 Omaha South 2

Logan-Magnolia 3 Carroll 2

Abraham Lincoln 3 Sioux City North 0

Bishop Heelan Catholic 6 Thomas Jefferson 0

Sioux City East 5 Unity Christian 0

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2 LeMars 0

Ralston Nebraska City 

Lutheran High Northeast 2 Plattsmouth 1

Auburn 3 Omaha North 1

Conestoga 2 Gross Catholic 1 — OT

KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Glenwood 8 St. Albert 0

Denison-Schleswig 3 Lewis Central 2

Underwood 5 Creston 1

Greene County 10 Kuemper Catholic 0

Des Moines Hoover 1 Treynor 0

Sioux City North 1 Abraham Lincoln 0

Bishop Heelan Catholic 10 Thomas Jefferson 0

Sioux City West 1 Sioux City East 0

LeMars 2 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1

Aurora 4 Nebraska City 0

Conestoga 2 Gross Catholic 2 (3-1 Conestoga in PKs)

KMALAND GIRLS TENNIS SCORBEOARD

St. Albert 6 Shenandoah 3

Clarinda 9 Southwest Valley 0

Red Oak 9 Audubon 0

Atlantic 6 Glenwood 3

Lewis Central 9 Harlan 0

Clarke 6 Creston 3

Abraham Lincoln 6 Denison-Schleswig 3

Sioux City West 5 LeMars 4

KMALAND BOYS TENNIS SCOREBOARD 

Shenandoah 6 St. Albert 3

Southwest Valley 8 Clarinda 1

Red Oak 8 Audubon 1

Glenwood 9 Atlantic 0

Lewis Central 9 Harlan 0

Sioux City East 6 Denison-Schleswig 3

LeMars 9 Sioux City West 0

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 8 Estherville-Lincoln Central 1

