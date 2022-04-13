KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Nodaway Valley (MO) 26 North Andrew 3
Platte Valley 28 King City 11
Savannah 13 Maryville 3
Falls City 13 Horton 0
KMALAND GIRLS GOLF SCOREBOARD
Shenandoah at Centerville Tournament (MISSING)
Creston, Winterset at Clarke (MISSING)
Logan-Magnolia 221 Riverside NTS
Mormon Trail at Central Decatur (MISSING)
Lenox 260 East Union 266
Wayne 290 Mount. Ayr NTS
Westwood at Woodbine (MISSING)
Abraham Lincoln, Sioux City West at Sioux City North (MISSING)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at LeMars (MISSING)
KMALAND BOYS GOLF SCOREBOARD
Shenandoah Tournament (Large Division) — 1. Maryville 165, 2. Atlantic 170, 3. Glenwood 173, 4. Harlan 180, 5. Clarinda 189, 6. Denison-Schleswig 200, 7. Red Oak 221, 8. Shenandoah 228
Shenandoah Tournament (Small Division) — 1. Sidney 172, 2. Bedford 179, 3. Fremont-Mills 186, 4. Nodaway Valley 188, 5. Southwest Valley 209, 6. East Mills 219, 7. Essex/Stanton 230
Winterset 169 Clarke 174 Creston 211
Logan-Magnolia 184 Riverside NTS
Mormon Trail at Central Decatur (MISSING)
East Union 214 Lenox 255
Wayne 200 Mount Ayr 216
Moravia at Albia Invitational (MISSING)
Humboldt-TRS NE Invitational (MISSING)
KMALAND GIRLS TENNIS SCOREBOARD
St. Albert 5 Shenandoah 4
LeMars 9 Sioux City West 0
MISSING: Bishop Heelan at Sioux City North
KMALAND BOYS TENNIS SCOREBOARD
St. Albert 6 Shenandoah 3
Denison-Schleswig 6 Sioux City East 3
LeMars 9 Sioux City West 0
KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Lewis Central 1 Omaha Mercy 0
Bishop Heelan Catholic 6 Thomas Jefferson 1
Abraham Lincoln 6 Sioux City North 0
LeMars 2 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0
Sioux City East 5 Unity Christian 0
Gross Catholic 1 Conestoga 0
KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Bishop Heelan Catholic 10 Thomas Jefferson 0
Sioux City North 2 Abraham Lincoln 0
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5 LeMars 0
Sioux City East 3 Sioux City West 2 – 2 OTS/PK
The Platte 3 Roncalli Catholic 2