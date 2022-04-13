KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Nodaway Valley (MO) 26 North Andrew 3

Platte Valley 28 King City 11

Savannah 13 Maryville 3

Falls City 13 Horton 0

KMALAND GIRLS GOLF SCOREBOARD

Shenandoah at Centerville Tournament (MISSING)

Creston, Winterset at Clarke (MISSING)

Logan-Magnolia 221 Riverside NTS

Mormon Trail at Central Decatur (MISSING)

Lenox 260 East Union 266

Wayne 290 Mount. Ayr NTS

Westwood at Woodbine (MISSING)

Abraham Lincoln, Sioux City West at Sioux City North (MISSING)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at LeMars (MISSING)  

KMALAND BOYS GOLF SCOREBOARD

Shenandoah Tournament (Large Division) — 1. Maryville 165, 2. Atlantic 170, 3. Glenwood 173, 4. Harlan 180, 5. Clarinda 189, 6. Denison-Schleswig 200, 7. Red Oak 221, 8. Shenandoah 228

Shenandoah Tournament (Small Division) — 1. Sidney 172, 2. Bedford 179, 3. Fremont-Mills 186, 4. Nodaway Valley 188, 5. Southwest Valley 209, 6. East Mills 219, 7. Essex/Stanton 230

Winterset 169 Clarke 174 Creston 211

Logan-Magnolia 184 Riverside NTS

Mormon Trail at Central Decatur (MISSING)

East Union 214 Lenox 255

Wayne 200 Mount Ayr 216

Moravia at Albia Invitational (MISSING)

Humboldt-TRS NE Invitational (MISSING)

KMALAND GIRLS TENNIS SCOREBOARD

St. Albert 5 Shenandoah 4 

LeMars 9 Sioux City West 0

MISSING: Bishop Heelan at Sioux City North 

KMALAND BOYS TENNIS SCOREBOARD 

St. Albert 6 Shenandoah 3

Denison-Schleswig 6 Sioux City East 3

LeMars 9 Sioux City West 0

KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Lewis Central 1 Omaha Mercy 0

Bishop Heelan Catholic 6 Thomas Jefferson 1

Abraham Lincoln 6 Sioux City North 0

LeMars 2 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0

Sioux City East 5 Unity Christian 0

Gross Catholic 1 Conestoga 0

KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Bishop Heelan Catholic 10 Thomas Jefferson 0

Sioux City North 2 Abraham Lincoln 0

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5 LeMars 0

Sioux City East 3 Sioux City West 2 – 2 OTS/PK

The Platte 3 Roncalli Catholic 2

