KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Falls City 7 East Atchison 6

Albany 7 Nodaway Valley 2

Stewartsville-Osborn 15 Northeast Nodaway 10

Benton 4 Maryville 2 (at Pony Express Tournament)

Savannah 7 Chillicothe 6 (at Pony Express Tournament)

North Platte 18 North Andrew 2

Nebraska City 3 Norris 2

Plattsmouth 12 Louisville-Weeping Water 5

Wahoo 2 Platte Valley (NE) 1

KMALAND GIRLS GOLF SCOREBOARD

Treynor 205 Shenandoah 220

Red Oak 219 Sidney 228

Harlan 206 Glenwood 221

Des Moines Christian Tournament — 1. Kuemper Catholic 420

Essex 263 Griswold NTS

Tri-Center 231 Boyer Valley 238

IKM-Manning 204 Riverside 228

Logan-Magnolia 216 Woodbine NTS

Martensdale-St. Marys 228 Mount Ayr 233 Wayne 260 East Union NTS Southeast Warren NTS

Lamoni NTS Bedford NTS

Clarke 189 Centerville 204 Central Decatur NTS

Sioux City East 209 LeMars 219 Abraham Lincoln 258

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 208 Sioux City West 245 Thomas Jefferson 283

KMALAND BOYS GOLF SCOREBOARD 

Treynor 167 Shenandoah 180

Sidney 179 Fremont-Mills 184 Red Oak 192

Glenwood 159 Harlan 164

Bellevue East Tournament – 3. Lewis Central 322, 10. St. Albert 388

Atlantic 166 Denison-Schleswig 184

AHSTW 209 Essex 211 Griswold 216

Rock Port 193 Mound City 205 Hamburg 241

Boyer Valley 165 Tri-Center 186

Riverside 152 IKM-Manning 157

Woodbine 182 Logan-Magnolia 190

Mount Ayr 171 Wayne 225 Martensdale-St. Marys 236 East Union NTS

Bedford 177 Lamoni NTS

Clarke 159 Central Decatur NTS

Savannah 190 Lafayette 196 Benton 198

Albany, Mercer, Hamilton at Gallatin (B) 

Stanberry at Maysville (B)

Blair Tournament – 8. Plattsmouth 402, 10. Louisville 409

East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament – 1. Palmyra 339, 3. Elmwood-Murdock 356, 4. Johnson County Central 365, 5. Auburn 369, 6. Falls City 418

Syracuse, Lincoln Christian at Lincoln Lutheran (B)

KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD 

St. Albert 8 Denison-Schleswig 1

Atlantic 1 Des Moines North 0

Creston at Chariton (G)

East Sac County 4 Kuemper Catholic 3

Tri-Center 4 AHSTW 0

Panorama 6 Logan-Magnolia 1

Abraham Lincoln 12 Sioux City West 4

Thomas Jefferson 5 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0

Sioux City North 7 LeMars 0

Bishop Heelan Catholic 5 Sioux City East 0

Auburn 5 Nebraska City 3

Conestoga 3 Beatrice 0

KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Denison-Schleswig 3 St. Albert 0

Kuemper Catholic 1 East Sac County 0

Tri-Center 1 AHSTW 0

Treynor 11 Riverside 0

Panorama 8 Logan-Magnolia 0

Abraham Lincoln 1 Sioux City West 0

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2 Thomas Jefferson 0

Sioux City North 5 LeMars 0

Bishop Heelan Catholic 3 Sioux City East 2

Lincoln Lutheran 3 Nebraska City 1

KMALAND GIRLS TENNIS SCOREBOARD 

Red Oak 6 Shenandoah 3

Harlan 7 Glenwood 2

Lewis Central 8 St. Albert 1

Denison-Schleswig 6 Atlantic 3

Southwest Valley 6 Audubon 3

Sioux City North at Sioux City East (G)

Norfolk 9 Bishop Heelan Catholic 0

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5 Estherville-Lincoln Central 4 

KMALAND BOYS TENNIS SCOREBOARD

Shenandoah 9 Red Oak 0

Glenwood 9 Harlan 0

Denison-Schleswig 6 Atlantic 3

Boone 8 Kuemper Catholic 1

Southwest Valley 8 Audubon 1

Abraham Lincoln 9 Thomas Jefferson 0

Sioux City North 6 Sioux City West 3

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City East 

Spencer 9 LeMars 0

Savannah 7 Benton 2

