KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
East Atchison 6 Falls City 4
Rock Port 14 North Nodaway 10
Northeast Nodaway 4 South Holt 3
Nodaway Valley 3 DeKalb 0
Platte Valley (MO) 13 Osborn/Stewartsville 0
Norris 14 Nebraska City 4
Platte Valley 3 Wahoo 2
Auburn 6 Omaha North 5
KMALAND GIRLS GOLF SCOREBOARD
Treynor 202 Shenandoah 232
Sidney 222 Red Oak 244
Glenwood 220 Harlan 223
Carroll 204 Denison-Schleswig 220
Essex/Stanton NTS Griswold NTS
Logan-Magnolia 223 Woodbine NTS
Boyer Valley 220 Tri-Center 233
Southwest Valley 254 Bedford NTS Lamoni NTS
Mount Ayr 247 East Union 253 Southeast Warren 292 Wayne 292 Martensdale-St. Marys NTS
Central Decatur NTS Clarke N/A
Sioux City East 217 LeMars 227 Abraham Lincoln 261
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 205 Sioux City West 245 Thomas Jefferson 298
KMALAND BOYS GOLF SCOREBOARD
Treynor 179 Shenandoah 227
Sidney 166 Fremont-Mills 174 Red Oak 198
Glenwood 173 Harlan 188
Omaha Bryan Tournament – 1. Lewis Central 299
Atlantic 179 Denison-Schleswig 186
Logan-Magnolia 178 Woodbine 201
Boyer Valley 181 Tri-Center 191
Bedford 165 Southwest Valley 196 Lamoni NTS
Wayne 194 Mount Ayr 208 East Union 215 Southeast Warren 219 Martensdale-St. Marys NTS
Stanberry, Princeton, South Harrison at Maysville (B)
Blair Invitational (Bear Division) – 7. Plattsmouth 399
East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament at Falls City - 2. Falls City 377, 3. Elmwood-Murdock 412, 4. Auburn 416
Lincoln Lutheran 174 Lincoln Christian 196 Syracuse 209
KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
St. Albert 4 Denison-Schleswig 1
Kuemper Catholic 5 East Sac County 1
Atlantic 4 Grand View Christian 0
Chariton 3 Creston 1
Tri-Center 7 AHSTW 0
Panorama 4 Logan-Magnolia 0
Thomas Jefferson 5 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0
Bishop Heelan Catholic 2 Sioux City East 1
Sioux City North 3 LeMars 1
Auburn 1 Nebraska City 0 (2 OT/PKs)
Beatrice 1 Conestoga 0
KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Denison-Schleswig 4 St. Albert 1
East Sac County 2 Kuemper Catholic 1
AHSTW 4 Tri-Center 1
Riverside 7 Missouri Valley 1
Panorama 6 Logan-Magnolia 5 – OT
Treynor 5 Underwood 0
Sioux City West Abraham Lincoln 1
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Thomas Jefferson (B)
Sioux City East 2 Bishop Heelan Catholic 0
Sioux City North 5 LeMars 1
KMALAND GIRLS TENNIS SCOREBOARD
Red Oak 7 Shenandoah 2
Harlan 6 Glenwood 3
Atlantic 7 Denison-Schleswig 2
Southwest Valley 7 Audubon 2
Sioux City East at Sioux City North (MISSING)
LeMars 7 Cherokee 2
Norfolk 8 Bishop Heelan Catholic 1
KMALAND BOYS TENNIS SCOREBOARD
Shenandoah 9 Red Oak 0
Glenwood 9 Harlan 0
Denison-Schleswig 8 Atlantic 1
Boone 9 Kuemper Catholic 0
Southwest Valley 9 Audubon 0
Abraham Lincoln 9 Thomas Jefferson 0
Sioux City East 8 Bishop Heelan Catholic 1
Spencer 9 LeMars 0
MISSING: Sioux City North at Sioux City West