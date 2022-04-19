KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD 

East Atchison 6 Falls City 4

Rock Port 14 North Nodaway 10

Northeast Nodaway 4 South Holt 3

Nodaway Valley 3 DeKalb 0

Platte Valley (MO) 13 Osborn/Stewartsville 0

Norris 14 Nebraska City 4

Platte Valley 3 Wahoo 2

Auburn 6 Omaha North 5

KMALAND GIRLS GOLF SCOREBOARD 

Treynor 202 Shenandoah 232

Sidney 222 Red Oak 244

Glenwood 220 Harlan 223

Carroll 204 Denison-Schleswig 220

Essex/Stanton NTS Griswold NTS

Logan-Magnolia 223 Woodbine NTS

Boyer Valley 220 Tri-Center 233

Southwest Valley 254 Bedford NTS Lamoni NTS

Mount Ayr 247 East Union 253 Southeast Warren 292 Wayne 292 Martensdale-St. Marys NTS

Central Decatur NTS Clarke N/A

Sioux City East 217 LeMars 227 Abraham Lincoln 261

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 205 Sioux City West 245 Thomas Jefferson 298

KMALAND BOYS GOLF SCOREBOARD 

Treynor 179 Shenandoah 227 

Sidney 166 Fremont-Mills 174 Red Oak 198 

Glenwood 173 Harlan 188 

Omaha Bryan Tournament – 1. Lewis Central 299

Atlantic 179 Denison-Schleswig 186

Logan-Magnolia 178 Woodbine 201

Boyer Valley 181 Tri-Center 191 

Bedford 165 Southwest Valley 196 Lamoni NTS 

Wayne 194 Mount Ayr 208 East Union 215 Southeast Warren 219 Martensdale-St. Marys NTS

Stanberry, Princeton, South Harrison at Maysville (B)

Blair Invitational (Bear Division) – 7. Plattsmouth 399 

East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament at Falls City - 2. Falls City 377, 3. Elmwood-Murdock 412, 4. Auburn 416 

Lincoln Lutheran 174 Lincoln Christian 196 Syracuse 209

KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD 

St. Albert 4 Denison-Schleswig 1

Kuemper Catholic 5 East Sac County 1

Atlantic 4 Grand View Christian 0

Chariton 3 Creston 1

Tri-Center 7 AHSTW 0

Panorama 4 Logan-Magnolia 0

Thomas Jefferson 5 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0

Bishop Heelan Catholic 2 Sioux City East 1

Sioux City North 3 LeMars 1

Auburn 1 Nebraska City 0 (2 OT/PKs)

Beatrice 1 Conestoga 0

KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD 

Denison-Schleswig 4 St. Albert 1 

East Sac County 2 Kuemper Catholic 1

AHSTW 4 Tri-Center 1 

Riverside 7 Missouri Valley 1 

Panorama 6 Logan-Magnolia 5 – OT 

Treynor 5 Underwood 0 

Sioux City West Abraham Lincoln 1

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Thomas Jefferson (B)

Sioux City East 2 Bishop Heelan Catholic 0

Sioux City North 5 LeMars 1

KMALAND GIRLS TENNIS SCOREBOARD 

Red Oak 7 Shenandoah 2

Harlan 6 Glenwood 3

Atlantic 7 Denison-Schleswig 2

Southwest Valley 7 Audubon 2

Sioux City East at Sioux City North (MISSING)

LeMars 7 Cherokee 2

Norfolk 8 Bishop Heelan Catholic 1

KMALAND BOYS TENNIS SCOREBOARD

Shenandoah 9 Red Oak 0

Glenwood 9 Harlan 0

Denison-Schleswig 8 Atlantic 1 

Boone 9 Kuemper Catholic 0 

Southwest Valley 9 Audubon 0 

Abraham Lincoln 9 Thomas Jefferson 0

Sioux City East 8 Bishop Heelan Catholic 1

Spencer 9 LeMars 0

MISSING: Sioux City North at Sioux City West

