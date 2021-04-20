KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

East Atchison 23 DeKalb 4

North Nodaway at West Nodaway

Norris 14 Nebraska City 2

Plattsmouth 6 Waverly 5 — 8 inn

Omaha South 12 Auburn 5

Platte Valley 24 Wahoo 11

KMALAND GOLF SCOREBOARD

GIRLS: Denison-Schleswig 218 Glenwood 233 Harlan 249

BOYS: Glenwood 181 Harlan 200

BOYS: Omaha Bryan Tournament: 1. Lewis Central 329, 2. St. Albert 338

BOYS: Atlantic 160 Denison-Schleswig 185

Sioux City East at Hinton (G)

Stanberry at Maysville (B)

BOYS: Blair Invitational: 14. Plattsmouth 417

Lincoln Christian, Lincoln Lutheran at Syracuse (B)

KMALAND SOCCER SCOREBOARD 

GIRLS: St. Albert 7 Denison-Schleswig 2

BOYS: Denison-Schleswig 1 St. Albert 0

GIRLS: Maryville 5 Atlantic 0

GIRLS: Chariton 5 Creston 1

GIRLS: Kuemper Catholic 4 East Sac County 1

BOYS: Kuemper Catholic 5 East Sac County 1

GIRLS: Tri-Center 6 AHSTW 0

BOYS: AHSTW 2 Tri-Center 1 — 2 OT/PKs (5-4)

GIRLS: Van Meter 2 Underwood 1

BOYS: Van Meter 2 Underwood 1

GIRLS: Panorama 10 Logan-Magnolia 0

BOYS: Logan-Magnolia 4 Panorama 2

GIRLS: Carroll 8 Riverside 0

BOYS: Riverside 4 Missouri Valley 2

GIRLS: Abraham Lincoln 2 Sioux City West 0

BOYS: Sioux City West 2 Abraham Lincoln 1

GIRLS: Thomas Jefferson 7 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0

BOYS: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10 Thomas Jefferson 0

GIRLS: Bishop Heelan Catholic 3 Sioux City East 0

BOYS: Bishop Heelan Catholic 3 Sioux City East 2

GIRLS: Beatrice 3 Conestoga 2 — 2 OT/PKs

BOYS: Nebraska City 2 Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 0

BOYS: Conestoga 10 Plattsmouth 0

KMALAND TENNIS SCOREBOARD

GIRLS: Red Oak 8 Shenandoah 1

BOYS: Shenandoah 7 Red Oak 2

GIRLS: Glenwood 6 Harlan 3

BOYS: Glenwood 6 Harlan 3

GIRLS: Lewis Central 5 St. Albert 4

GIRLS: Atlantic 5 Denison-Schleswig 4

BOYS: Denison-Schleswig 9 Atlantic 0

BOYS: Boone 9 Kuemper Catholic 0

BOYS: Maryville 5 Southwest Valley 4

BOYS: Abraham Lincoln 9 Thomas Jefferson 0

GIRLS: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6 Sioux City West 3

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City West (B)

Norfolk at Bishop Heelan Catholic (G)

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City East (B)

GIRLS: Spencer 7 LeMars 2

BOYS: Spencer 6 LeMars 3

Sioux City North at Sioux City East (G)

Sioux City West at Sioux City North (B)

