KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
East Atchison 23 DeKalb 4
North Nodaway at West Nodaway
Norris 14 Nebraska City 2
Plattsmouth 6 Waverly 5 — 8 inn
Omaha South 12 Auburn 5
Platte Valley 24 Wahoo 11
KMALAND GOLF SCOREBOARD
GIRLS: Denison-Schleswig 218 Glenwood 233 Harlan 249
BOYS: Glenwood 181 Harlan 200
BOYS: Omaha Bryan Tournament: 1. Lewis Central 329, 2. St. Albert 338
BOYS: Atlantic 160 Denison-Schleswig 185
Sioux City East at Hinton (G)
Stanberry at Maysville (B)
BOYS: Blair Invitational: 14. Plattsmouth 417
Lincoln Christian, Lincoln Lutheran at Syracuse (B)
KMALAND SOCCER SCOREBOARD
GIRLS: St. Albert 7 Denison-Schleswig 2
BOYS: Denison-Schleswig 1 St. Albert 0
GIRLS: Maryville 5 Atlantic 0
GIRLS: Chariton 5 Creston 1
GIRLS: Kuemper Catholic 4 East Sac County 1
BOYS: Kuemper Catholic 5 East Sac County 1
GIRLS: Tri-Center 6 AHSTW 0
BOYS: AHSTW 2 Tri-Center 1 — 2 OT/PKs (5-4)
GIRLS: Van Meter 2 Underwood 1
BOYS: Van Meter 2 Underwood 1
GIRLS: Panorama 10 Logan-Magnolia 0
BOYS: Logan-Magnolia 4 Panorama 2
GIRLS: Carroll 8 Riverside 0
BOYS: Riverside 4 Missouri Valley 2
GIRLS: Abraham Lincoln 2 Sioux City West 0
BOYS: Sioux City West 2 Abraham Lincoln 1
GIRLS: Thomas Jefferson 7 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0
BOYS: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10 Thomas Jefferson 0
GIRLS: Bishop Heelan Catholic 3 Sioux City East 0
BOYS: Bishop Heelan Catholic 3 Sioux City East 2
GIRLS: Beatrice 3 Conestoga 2 — 2 OT/PKs
BOYS: Nebraska City 2 Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 0
BOYS: Conestoga 10 Plattsmouth 0
KMALAND TENNIS SCOREBOARD
GIRLS: Red Oak 8 Shenandoah 1
BOYS: Shenandoah 7 Red Oak 2
GIRLS: Glenwood 6 Harlan 3
BOYS: Glenwood 6 Harlan 3
GIRLS: Lewis Central 5 St. Albert 4
GIRLS: Atlantic 5 Denison-Schleswig 4
BOYS: Denison-Schleswig 9 Atlantic 0
BOYS: Boone 9 Kuemper Catholic 0
BOYS: Maryville 5 Southwest Valley 4
BOYS: Abraham Lincoln 9 Thomas Jefferson 0
GIRLS: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6 Sioux City West 3
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City West (B)
Norfolk at Bishop Heelan Catholic (G)
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City East (B)
GIRLS: Spencer 7 LeMars 2
BOYS: Spencer 6 LeMars 3
Sioux City North at Sioux City East (G)
Sioux City West at Sioux City North (B)