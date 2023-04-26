KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Auburn 11 Rock Port 5
South Holt 11 Nodaway Valley 10
Platte Valley (MO) 11 Princeton 1
North Nodaway 12 King City 9
Kirksville 7 Savannah 3
Albany 8 Tri-County 7
Nebraska City 4 Crete 3
Plattsmouth 10 Ralston 0
Platte Valley (NE) 5 Arlington 4 — 8 inn
KMALAND GIRLS GOLF SCOREBOARD
Shenandoah 212 Glenwood 231 Hamburg 231 Essex 251
Clarinda 192 Red Oak 218
Chariton 214 Creston NTS
Sidney 215 East Mills 239
Underwood 202 Griswold NTS
Treynor 209 Tri-Center 267
East Union 229 Riverside 232 Grand View Christian 271 CAM NTS Lenox NTS
Southwest Valley 209 Mount Ayr 226
Nodaway Valley 229 Martensdale-St. Marys 241 Central Decatur NTS
Wayne 207 Southeast Warren NTS Mormon Trail NTS Melcher-Dallas NTS Lamoni NTS
KMALAND BOYS GOLF SCOREBOARD
Glenwood 159 Shenandoah 180 Fremont-Mills 186
Clarinda 169 Red Oak 195
Lewis Central at Omaha Bryan (B)
Harlan 176 Atlantic 182
Moravia Tournament (B)
Denison-Schleswig 209 Carroll 212
East Mills 187 Rock Port 211 Sidney 211
Underwood 178 Griswold 188
Treynor 157 Tri-Center 210
CAM 182 East Union 202 Lenox NTS Riverside NTS Grand View Christian NTS
Mount Ayr 180 Southwest Valley 198
Nodaway Valley 180 Martensdale-St. Marys 216 Central Decatur NTS
Wayne 171 Mormon Trail NTS Melcher-Dallas NTS Southeast Warren NTS Lamoni NTS
Plattsmouth at Syracuse (B)
Johnson County Central at Humboldt-TRS (B)
Gretna at Ashland-Greenwood (B)
KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Glenwood 6 Kuemper Catholic 0
Lewis Central 12 Creston 0
St. Albert 4 Atlantic 0
Harlan 3 Underwood 2
Abraham Lincoln 2 Thomas Jefferson 0
Sioux City East 1 Sioux City North 0
Sioux City West 10 LeMars 1
Bishop Heelan Catholic 8 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0
St. Pius X 4 Maryville 0
KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Glenwood 10 Kuemper Catholic 0
Lewis Central 10 Creston 0
St. Albert 8 Atlantic 1
Underwood 6 Harlan 2
AHSTW 5 Riverside 1
Abraham Lincoln 8 Thomas Jefferson 0
Bishop Heelan Catholic 2 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0
Sioux City West 2 LeMars 1
Ralston 4 The Platte 0 (Trailblazer Conference Championship)
KMALAND GIRLS TENNIS SCOREBOARD
Shenandoah 7 Glenwood 2
Clarinda 8 Red Oak 1
Atlantic 6 Audubon 3
Bishop Heelan Catholic 7 Denison-Schleswig 2
Clarke 8 Southwest Valley 1
Spirit Lake at Sioux City North (G)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at LeMars (G)
Brownell-Talbot 9 Nebraska City 0
KMALAND BOYS TENNIS SCOREBOARD
Glenwood 7 Shenandoah 2
Red Oak 9 Clarinda 0
Council Bluffs City Meet – 1. Lewis Central, 2. Abraham Lincoln, 3. St. Albert, 4. Thomas Jefferson
Southwest Valley 9 Clarke 0
Bishop Heelan Catholic 9 Sioux City West 0
Sioux City East 5 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4
Spirit Lake 5 LeMars 4
Savannah 5 Maryville 4