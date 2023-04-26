KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Auburn 11 Rock Port 5

South Holt 11 Nodaway Valley 10

Platte Valley (MO) 11 Princeton 1

North Nodaway 12 King City 9

Kirksville 7 Savannah 3

Albany 8 Tri-County 7

Nebraska City 4 Crete 3

Plattsmouth 10 Ralston 0

Platte Valley (NE) 5 Arlington 4 — 8 inn

KMALAND GIRLS GOLF SCOREBOARD

Shenandoah 212 Glenwood 231 Hamburg 231 Essex 251

Clarinda 192 Red Oak 218

Chariton 214 Creston NTS

Sidney 215 East Mills 239

Underwood 202 Griswold NTS

Treynor 209 Tri-Center 267

East Union 229 Riverside 232 Grand View Christian 271 CAM NTS Lenox NTS

Southwest Valley 209 Mount Ayr 226

Nodaway Valley 229 Martensdale-St. Marys 241 Central Decatur NTS

Wayne 207 Southeast Warren NTS Mormon Trail NTS Melcher-Dallas NTS Lamoni NTS 

KMALAND BOYS GOLF SCOREBOARD 

Glenwood 159 Shenandoah 180 Fremont-Mills 186

Clarinda 169 Red Oak 195

Lewis Central at Omaha Bryan (B)

Harlan 176 Atlantic 182

Moravia Tournament (B)

Denison-Schleswig 209 Carroll 212

East Mills 187 Rock Port 211 Sidney 211

Underwood 178 Griswold 188

Treynor 157 Tri-Center 210

CAM 182 East Union 202 Lenox NTS Riverside NTS Grand View Christian NTS

Mount Ayr 180 Southwest Valley 198

Nodaway Valley 180 Martensdale-St. Marys 216 Central Decatur NTS

Wayne 171 Mormon Trail NTS Melcher-Dallas NTS Southeast Warren NTS Lamoni NTS

Plattsmouth at Syracuse (B)

Johnson County Central at Humboldt-TRS (B)

Gretna at Ashland-Greenwood (B)

KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Glenwood 6 Kuemper Catholic 0

Lewis Central 12 Creston 0

St. Albert 4 Atlantic 0

Harlan 3 Underwood 2

Abraham Lincoln 2 Thomas Jefferson 0

Sioux City East 1 Sioux City North 0

Sioux City West 10 LeMars 1

Bishop Heelan Catholic 8 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0

St. Pius X 4 Maryville 0 

KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Glenwood 10 Kuemper Catholic 0

Lewis Central 10 Creston 0

St. Albert 8 Atlantic 1

Underwood 6 Harlan 2

AHSTW 5 Riverside 1

Abraham Lincoln 8 Thomas Jefferson 0

Bishop Heelan Catholic 2 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0

Sioux City West 2 LeMars 1

Ralston 4 The Platte 0 (Trailblazer Conference Championship)

KMALAND GIRLS TENNIS SCOREBOARD

Shenandoah 7 Glenwood 2

Clarinda 8 Red Oak 1

Atlantic 6 Audubon 3

Bishop Heelan Catholic 7 Denison-Schleswig 2

Clarke 8 Southwest Valley 1

Spirit Lake at Sioux City North (G)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at LeMars (G)

Brownell-Talbot 9 Nebraska City 0

KMALAND BOYS TENNIS SCOREBOARD 

Glenwood 7 Shenandoah 2

Red Oak 9 Clarinda 0

Council Bluffs City Meet – 1. Lewis Central, 2. Abraham Lincoln, 3. St. Albert, 4. Thomas Jefferson

Southwest Valley 9 Clarke 0

Bishop Heelan Catholic 9 Sioux City West 0

Sioux City East 5 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4

Spirit Lake 5 LeMars 4

Savannah 5 Maryville 4 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.