KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Platte Valley (MO) 12 Princeton 2

King City 16 North Nodaway 1

South Holt 9 Nodaway Valley (MO) 1

DeKalb 12 North Andrew 2

Nebraska City 9 Crete 3

Ralston 8 Plattsmouth 1

Platte Valley (NE) 18 Arlington 0

KMALAND GIRLS GOLF SCOREBOARD

Glenwood 207 Shenandoah 209 

Red Oak 223 Clarinda 232 

Creston at Chariton (G)

Sidney 191 East Mills 255

Underwood 235 Griswold NTS

Treynor at AHSTW (G/B)

Riverside 235 East Union 236 Lenox 254 CAM NTS 

Logan-Magnolia 211 IKM-Manning 222

Audubon 209 Tri-Center 220

Southwest Valley 194 Mount Ayr 198 

Nodaway Valley 247 Central Decatur 249 Martensdale-St. Marys NTS

Sioux City East 212 Sioux City West 241

Lamoni 231 Wayne 242 Mormon Trail NTS 

KMALAND BOYS GOLF SCOREBOARD

Glenwood 164 Fremont-Mills 170 Shenandoah 208

Clarinda 165 Red Oak 192

Atlantic 178 Harlan 187

Creston at Centerville (MISSING)

Carroll 166 Denison-Schleswig 194

Sidney 162 East Mills 191

Griswold 208 Underwood 220

Treynor 180 AHSTW 252

Logan-Magnolia 185 IKM-Manning 203

Tri-Center 181 Audubon 185

CAM 178 Woodbine 198 East Union 207 Lenox 254 Riverside NTS

Southwest Valley 227 Mount Ayr 243

Nodaway Valley 212 Martensdale-St. Marys NTS Central Decatur NTS

Wayne 174 Lamoni NTS Mormon Trail NTS

Bishop LeBlond at Maryville (MISSING)

Gretna 182 Plattsmouth 218

Humboldt-TRS at Johnson County Central (MISSING)

KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Tri-Center 5 Denison-Schleswig 0 

Underwood 4 Harlan 0 

Lewis Central 14 Creston 0

St. Albert 5 Atlantic 2 

Abraham Lincoln 7 Thomas Jefferson 0 

Sioux City West 4 LeMars 2 

Bishop Heelan 8 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0 

Sioux City East at Sioux City North (G)

St. Pius X 3 Maryville 1

Trailblazer Conference Tournament (3rd Place): Beatrice 1 Plattsmouth 0 

Schuyler 6 Auburn 1

KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD 

Glenwood 10 Tri-Center 0

Treynor 3 Denison-Schleswig 0

Panorama at Kuemper Catholic (MISSING)

AHSTW 5 Riverside 2

Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 1 Des Moines Christian 0

Sioux City West 12 LeMars 4

Bishop Heelan Catholic 4 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1

Sioux City East 1 Sioux City North 0

Nebraska City 1 The Platte 0 Trailblazer Conference Tournament (3rd Place)

KMALAND GIRLS TENNIS SCOREBOARD

Shenandoah 6 Glenwood 3

Clarinda 8 Red Oak 1

Bishop Heelan Catholic 7 Denison-Schleswig 2

Denison-Schleswig 5 Harlan 4 

Audubon 6 Atlantic 3 

Clarke 6 Southwest Valley 3 

Estherville Lincoln Central 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3 

LeMars 6 Sioux City North 3 

Sioux City West at Sioux City East (MISSING)

KMALAND BOYS TENNIS SCOREBOARD 

Shenandoah 7 Glenwood 2

Clarinda 9 Red Oak 0

Council Bluffs City Tournament: 1. Lewis Central (16), 2. Abraham Lincoln (16), 3. St. Albert (22), 4. Thomas Jefferson (40)

Denison-Schleswig 9 Harlan 0

Atlantic 7 Audubon 2

Southwest Valley 6 Clarke 3

Sioux City East 8 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1

LeMars 8 Sioux City North 1

Bishop Heelan Catholic 9 Sioux City West 0

Savannah 8 Maryville 1

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.