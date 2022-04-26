KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Platte Valley (MO) 12 Princeton 2
King City 16 North Nodaway 1
South Holt 9 Nodaway Valley (MO) 1
DeKalb 12 North Andrew 2
Nebraska City 9 Crete 3
Ralston 8 Plattsmouth 1
Platte Valley (NE) 18 Arlington 0
KMALAND GIRLS GOLF SCOREBOARD
Glenwood 207 Shenandoah 209
Red Oak 223 Clarinda 232
Creston at Chariton (G)
Sidney 191 East Mills 255
Underwood 235 Griswold NTS
Treynor at AHSTW (G/B)
Riverside 235 East Union 236 Lenox 254 CAM NTS
Logan-Magnolia 211 IKM-Manning 222
Audubon 209 Tri-Center 220
Southwest Valley 194 Mount Ayr 198
Nodaway Valley 247 Central Decatur 249 Martensdale-St. Marys NTS
Sioux City East 212 Sioux City West 241
Lamoni 231 Wayne 242 Mormon Trail NTS
KMALAND BOYS GOLF SCOREBOARD
Glenwood 164 Fremont-Mills 170 Shenandoah 208
Clarinda 165 Red Oak 192
Atlantic 178 Harlan 187
Creston at Centerville (MISSING)
Carroll 166 Denison-Schleswig 194
Sidney 162 East Mills 191
Griswold 208 Underwood 220
Treynor 180 AHSTW 252
Logan-Magnolia 185 IKM-Manning 203
Tri-Center 181 Audubon 185
CAM 178 Woodbine 198 East Union 207 Lenox 254 Riverside NTS
Southwest Valley 227 Mount Ayr 243
Nodaway Valley 212 Martensdale-St. Marys NTS Central Decatur NTS
Wayne 174 Lamoni NTS Mormon Trail NTS
Bishop LeBlond at Maryville (MISSING)
Gretna 182 Plattsmouth 218
Humboldt-TRS at Johnson County Central (MISSING)
KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Tri-Center 5 Denison-Schleswig 0
Underwood 4 Harlan 0
Lewis Central 14 Creston 0
St. Albert 5 Atlantic 2
Abraham Lincoln 7 Thomas Jefferson 0
Sioux City West 4 LeMars 2
Bishop Heelan 8 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0
Sioux City East at Sioux City North (G)
St. Pius X 3 Maryville 1
Trailblazer Conference Tournament (3rd Place): Beatrice 1 Plattsmouth 0
Schuyler 6 Auburn 1
KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Glenwood 10 Tri-Center 0
Treynor 3 Denison-Schleswig 0
Panorama at Kuemper Catholic (MISSING)
AHSTW 5 Riverside 2
Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 1 Des Moines Christian 0
Sioux City West 12 LeMars 4
Bishop Heelan Catholic 4 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1
Sioux City East 1 Sioux City North 0
Nebraska City 1 The Platte 0 Trailblazer Conference Tournament (3rd Place)
KMALAND GIRLS TENNIS SCOREBOARD
Shenandoah 6 Glenwood 3
Clarinda 8 Red Oak 1
Bishop Heelan Catholic 7 Denison-Schleswig 2
Denison-Schleswig 5 Harlan 4
Audubon 6 Atlantic 3
Clarke 6 Southwest Valley 3
Estherville Lincoln Central 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3
LeMars 6 Sioux City North 3
Sioux City West at Sioux City East (MISSING)
KMALAND BOYS TENNIS SCOREBOARD
Shenandoah 7 Glenwood 2
Clarinda 9 Red Oak 0
Council Bluffs City Tournament: 1. Lewis Central (16), 2. Abraham Lincoln (16), 3. St. Albert (22), 4. Thomas Jefferson (40)
Denison-Schleswig 9 Harlan 0
Atlantic 7 Audubon 2
Southwest Valley 6 Clarke 3
Sioux City East 8 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1
LeMars 8 Sioux City North 1
Bishop Heelan Catholic 9 Sioux City West 0
Savannah 8 Maryville 1