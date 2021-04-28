KMALAND GOLF SCOREBOARD
GIRLS: Shenandoah 198 Glenwood 199
BOYS: Glenwood 175 Shenandoah 201
GIRLS: Clarinda 224 Red Oak 236
BOYS: Clarinda 176 Red Oak 213
BOYS: Atlantic 168 Harlan 208
GIRLS: Creston 196 Chariton 234
BOYS: Carroll 168 Denison-Schleswig 203
GIRLS: Sidney 192 East Mills 287
BOYS: Sidney 198 East Mills 262
GIRLS: Essex, Mount Ayr at Southwest Valley
BOYS: Essex, Mount Ayr at Southwest Valley
GIRLS: Griswold at Underwood
BOYS: Underwood 168 Griswold 206
GIRLS: Coon Rapids-Bayard 211 Audubon 232
GIRLS: CAM 215 Lenox 242 Riverside 250 East Union 256
BOYS: CAM 170 Riverside 183 East Union 207 Lenox 237
GIRLS: Central Decatur 254 Martensdale-St. Marys 263
BOYS: Martensdale-St. Marys 194 Nodaway Valley 222
GIRLS: Mormon Trail 211 Wayne 214
BOYS: Wayne 177 Mormon Trail 214
GIRLS: Sioux City West 195 Sioux City East NTS
BOYS: Maryville at Bishop LeBlond
BOYS: Plattsmouth 194 Syracuse 255
BOYS: Humboldt-TRS 197 Johnson County Central 210
BOYS: Ashland-Greenwood at Gretna
KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
South Holt 15 West Nodaway 4
King City 13 North Nodaway 6
Northeast Nodaway at Osborn
DeKalb 18 North Andrew 6
Ralston 8 Plattsmouth 5
Nebraska City 8 Crete 5
Omaha North 9 Auburn 0
Arlington 10 Platte Valley 9
KMALAND SOCCER SCOREBOARD
BOYS: Glenwood 10 Tri-Center 1
GIRLS: St. Albert 4 Atlantic 3 -- OT
GIRLS: Underwood 4 Harlan 1
GIRLS: Creston at Lewis Central
BOYS: Kuemper Catholic 6 Panorama 1
GIRLS: Treynor 10 Logan-Magnolia 0
BOYS: Treynor 10 Logan-Magnolia 0
BOYS: Des Moines Christian 1 West Central Valley/Nodaway Valley 0
GIRLS: Abraham Lincoln 2 Thomas Jefferson 0
BOYS: Abraham Lincoln 10 Thomas Jefferson 0
GIRLS: Bishop Heelan Catholic 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0
BOYS: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 9 Bishop Heelan 0
GIRLS: Sioux City North at Sioux City East
BOYS: Sioux City North 6 Sioux City East 2
GIRLS: St. Pius X 5 Maryville 0
GIRLS: Auburn 2 Nebraska City 1
BOYS: Nebraska City 2 Platteview 1
GIRLS: Beatrice 3 Plattsmouth 0
BOYS: Waverly 10 Plattsmouth 0
KMALAND TENNIS SCOREBOARD
GIRLS: Glenwood 6 Shenandoah 3
BOYS: Shenandoah 5 Glenwood 4
GIRLS: Red Oak 5 Clarinda 4
BOYS: Clarinda 8 Red Oak 1
BOYS: Council Bluffs City Tournament — 1. Abraham Lincoln, 2. St. Albert, 3. Lewis Central, 4. Thomas Jefferson
BOYS: Denison-Schleswig 9 Harlan 0
GIRLS: Lewis Central 6 Kuemper Catholic 3
GIRLS: Atlantic 8 Audubon 1
BOYS: Atlantic 6 Audubon 0
GIRLS: Creston 9 Chariton 0
BOYS: Kuemper Catholic 8 Spirit Lake 1
GIRLS: Denison-Schleswig 8 Bishop Heelan Catholic 1
GIRLS: Clarke 7 Southwest Valley 2
BOYS: Southwest Valley 8 Clarke 1
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City East (B)
BOYS: Bishop Heelan Catholic 9 Sioux City West 0
Spirit Lake at Sioux City North (G)
BOYS: Savannah 8 Maryville 1