KMALAND GOLF SCOREBOARD 

GIRLS: Shenandoah 198 Glenwood 199 

BOYS: Glenwood 175 Shenandoah 201

GIRLS: Clarinda 224 Red Oak 236 

BOYS: Clarinda 176 Red Oak 213

BOYS: Atlantic 168 Harlan 208 

GIRLS: Creston 196 Chariton 234 

BOYS: Carroll 168 Denison-Schleswig 203 

GIRLS: Sidney 192 East Mills 287 

BOYS: Sidney 198 East Mills 262 

GIRLS: Essex, Mount Ayr at Southwest Valley 

BOYS: Essex, Mount Ayr at Southwest Valley 

GIRLS: Griswold at Underwood 

BOYS: Underwood 168 Griswold 206 

GIRLS: Coon Rapids-Bayard 211 Audubon 232

GIRLS: CAM 215 Lenox 242 Riverside 250 East Union 256 

BOYS: CAM 170 Riverside 183 East Union 207 Lenox 237

GIRLS: Central Decatur 254 Martensdale-St. Marys 263

BOYS: Martensdale-St. Marys 194 Nodaway Valley 222 

GIRLS: Mormon Trail 211 Wayne 214

BOYS: Wayne 177 Mormon Trail 214

GIRLS: Sioux City West 195 Sioux City East NTS 

BOYS: Maryville at Bishop LeBlond 

BOYS: Plattsmouth 194 Syracuse 255 

BOYS: Humboldt-TRS 197 Johnson County Central 210 

BOYS: Ashland-Greenwood at Gretna

KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

South Holt 15 West Nodaway 4

King City 13 North Nodaway 6

Northeast Nodaway at Osborn

DeKalb 18 North Andrew 6

Ralston 8 Plattsmouth 5

Nebraska City 8 Crete 5

Omaha North 9 Auburn 0

Arlington 10 Platte Valley 9

KMALAND SOCCER SCOREBOARD 

BOYS: Glenwood 10 Tri-Center 1 

GIRLS: St. Albert 4 Atlantic 3 -- OT 

GIRLS: Underwood 4 Harlan 1 

GIRLS: Creston at Lewis Central 

BOYS: Kuemper Catholic 6 Panorama 1

GIRLS: Treynor 10 Logan-Magnolia 0 

BOYS: Treynor 10 Logan-Magnolia 0 

BOYS: Des Moines Christian 1 West Central Valley/Nodaway Valley 0 

GIRLS: Abraham Lincoln 2 Thomas Jefferson 0

BOYS: Abraham Lincoln 10 Thomas Jefferson 0 

GIRLS: Bishop Heelan Catholic 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0

BOYS: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 9 Bishop Heelan 0 

GIRLS: Sioux City North at Sioux City East

BOYS: Sioux City North 6 Sioux City East 2 

GIRLS: St. Pius X 5 Maryville 0

GIRLS: Auburn 2 Nebraska City 1 

BOYS: Nebraska City 2 Platteview 1 

GIRLS: Beatrice 3 Plattsmouth 0 

BOYS: Waverly 10 Plattsmouth 0 

KMALAND TENNIS SCOREBOARD

GIRLS: Glenwood 6 Shenandoah 3

BOYS: Shenandoah 5 Glenwood 4

GIRLS: Red Oak 5 Clarinda 4

BOYS: Clarinda 8 Red Oak 1

BOYS: Council Bluffs City Tournament — 1. Abraham Lincoln, 2. St. Albert, 3. Lewis Central, 4. Thomas Jefferson

BOYS: Denison-Schleswig 9 Harlan 0

GIRLS: Lewis Central 6 Kuemper Catholic 3

GIRLS: Atlantic 8 Audubon 1

BOYS: Atlantic 6 Audubon 0

GIRLS: Creston 9 Chariton 0

BOYS: Kuemper Catholic 8 Spirit Lake 1

GIRLS: Denison-Schleswig 8 Bishop Heelan Catholic 1

GIRLS: Clarke 7 Southwest Valley 2

BOYS: Southwest Valley 8 Clarke 1

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City East (B)

BOYS: Bishop Heelan Catholic 9 Sioux City West 0

Spirit Lake at Sioux City North (G)

BOYS: Savannah 8 Maryville 1

