KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Northland Christian 19 South Holt 4
Mid-Buchanan at Platte Valley — suspended due to weather
Savannah 11 Maryville 1
Plattsburg 14 King City 3
East Buchanan at North Andrew
Nebraska City 10 Skutt Catholic 6
Plattsmouth 14 South Sioux City 1
Auburn 10 Falls City 8
Platte Valley 5 Platteview 2
Louisville-Weeping Water 17 Thurston-Cuming County 2
KMALAND GIRLS GOLF SCOREBOARD
Clarinda 206 Shenandoah 209
Sidney 188 Red Oak 240 Griswold NTS
Abraham Lincoln Invitational — 1. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 219, 2. Underwood 220, 3. Bishop Heelan Catholic 223, 4. Glenwood 226, 5. Lewis Central 229, 6. Abraham Lincoln 265, 7. Thomas Jefferson 334, 8. Sioux City West NTS
Carroll 210 Kuemper Catholic 215
Missouri Valley NTS AHSTW NTS
Treynor 229 Audubon 245
KMALAND BOYS GOLF SCOREBOARD
Clarinda 166 Shenandoah 183
Sidney 192 Red Oak 202 Griswold 217
Harlan 180 Denison-Schleswig 182
Atlantic 160 Kuemper Catholic 161
Missouri Valley 180 AHSTW 200
Treynor 166 Audubon 187
Gallatin 241 South Harrison 250 Worth County 292 Albany NTS Princeton NTS
Roy Horner Invitational — 10. Elmwood-Murdock 485, 11. Johnson County Central 513
Palmrya 196 Milford 199
Wahoo 186 Ashland-Greenwood 195 Fort Calhoun 196
KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Lewis Central def. Kuemper Catholic
Atlantic 5 Missouri Valley 3
Logan-Magnolia 2 East Sac County 1
Treynor 3 Tri-Center 2 — OT
Bishop Heelan Catholic 1 Abraham Lincoln 1 OT/PKs (Heelan won in PKs 3-1)
LeMars 3 Thomas Jefferson 2
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Unity Christian
Maryville vs. Smithville
Blair 5 Plattsmouth 0
KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Lewis Central 7 Kuemper Catholic 0
East Sac County 9 Logan-Magnolia 0
Treynor 5 Tri-Center 0
Bishop Heelan Catholic 6 Abraham Lincoln 1
LeMars 4 Thomas Jefferson 2
Sioux City East 2 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0
Sioux City North 2 Sioux City West 1
Ralston 7 Nebraska City 0
Elkhorn 3 The Platte 1
KMALAND GIRLS TENNIS SCOREBOARD
Clarinda 9 Shenandoah 0
Red Oak 9 Creston 0
Sioux City West 8 Glenwood 1
Sioux City East 9 Glenwood 0
St. Albert 5 Abraham Lincoln 4
Sioux City East Sioux City West
KMALAND BOYS TENNIS SCOREBOARD
Shenandoah 5 Clarinda 1
Red Oak 7 Creston 2
Abraham Lincoln 6 St. Albert 3
Denison-Schleswig 9 Storm Lake 0
Maryville 9 Bishop LeBlond 0
Savannah 8 Chillicothe 1