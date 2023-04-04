KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Northland Christian 19 South Holt 4

Mid-Buchanan at Platte Valley — suspended due to weather

Savannah 11 Maryville 1

Plattsburg 14 King City 3

East Buchanan at North Andrew

Nebraska City 10 Skutt Catholic 6

Plattsmouth 14 South Sioux City 1

Auburn 10 Falls City 8

Platte Valley 5 Platteview 2

Louisville-Weeping Water 17 Thurston-Cuming County 2

KMALAND GIRLS GOLF SCOREBOARD 

Clarinda 206 Shenandoah 209

Sidney 188 Red Oak 240 Griswold NTS

Abraham Lincoln Invitational — 1. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 219, 2. Underwood 220, 3. Bishop Heelan Catholic 223, 4. Glenwood 226, 5. Lewis Central 229, 6. Abraham Lincoln 265, 7. Thomas Jefferson 334, 8. Sioux City West NTS

Carroll 210 Kuemper Catholic 215

Missouri Valley NTS AHSTW NTS

Treynor 229 Audubon 245

KMALAND BOYS GOLF SCOREBOARD

Clarinda 166 Shenandoah 183

Sidney 192 Red Oak 202 Griswold 217

Harlan 180 Denison-Schleswig 182

Atlantic 160 Kuemper Catholic 161

Missouri Valley 180 AHSTW 200

Treynor 166 Audubon 187

Gallatin 241 South Harrison 250 Worth County 292 Albany NTS Princeton NTS

Roy Horner Invitational — 10. Elmwood-Murdock 485, 11. Johnson County Central 513

Palmrya 196 Milford 199

Wahoo 186 Ashland-Greenwood 195 Fort Calhoun 196

KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Lewis Central def. Kuemper Catholic

Atlantic 5 Missouri Valley 3

Logan-Magnolia 2 East Sac County 1

Treynor 3 Tri-Center 2 — OT

Bishop Heelan Catholic 1 Abraham Lincoln 1 OT/PKs (Heelan won in PKs 3-1)

LeMars 3 Thomas Jefferson 2

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Unity Christian 

Maryville vs. Smithville

Blair 5 Plattsmouth 0

KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD 

Lewis Central 7 Kuemper Catholic 0

East Sac County 9 Logan-Magnolia 0

Treynor 5 Tri-Center 0

Bishop Heelan Catholic 6 Abraham Lincoln 1

LeMars 4 Thomas Jefferson 2

Sioux City East 2 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0

Sioux City North 2 Sioux City West 1

Ralston 7 Nebraska City 0

Elkhorn 3 The Platte 1

KMALAND GIRLS TENNIS SCOREBOARD

Clarinda 9 Shenandoah 0

Red Oak 9 Creston 0

Sioux City West 8 Glenwood 1

Sioux City East 9 Glenwood 0 

St. Albert 5 Abraham Lincoln 4

Sioux City East Sioux City West

KMALAND BOYS TENNIS SCOREBOARD 

Shenandoah 5 Clarinda 1

Red Oak 7 Creston 2

Abraham Lincoln 6 St. Albert 3

Denison-Schleswig 9 Storm Lake 0

Maryville 9 Bishop LeBlond 0

Savannah 8 Chillicothe 1

