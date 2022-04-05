KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Northland Christian 9 South Holt 0
Savannah 15 Maryville 2
Skutt Catholic 19 Nebraska City 0
Platte Valley NE 6 Platteview 5
KMALAND GIRLS GOLF SCOREBOARD
Glenwood 210 Red Oak 226
Sidney 199 St. Albert 200 Thomas Jefferson NTS
Denison-Schleswig 227 Storm Lake 274 Lewis Central 303
KMALAND BOYS GOLF SCOREBOARD
Clarinda 170 Shenandoah 230
Glenwood 170 Red Oak 222
Kuemper Catholic 161 Atlantic 168
Gallatin 184 South Harrison 190 Worth County 241 Princeton 252 Albany 265
Gretna 182 Plattsmouth 218
Wahoo 180 Ashland-Greenwood 199 Fort Calhoun 202
MISSING: Palmyra at Milford
Southern 201 Johnson County Central 260
KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Atlantic 7 Missouri Valley 0
East Sac County 2 Logan-Magnolia 1
Thomas Jefferson 2 LeMars 0
Abraham Lincoln 1 Bishop Heelan Catholic 0
Unity Christian 2 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1
Pleasant Hill 4 Maryville 2
Blair 10 Plattsmouth 0
Conestoga 2 Seward 1
KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Atlantic 3 Missouri Valley 0
Sioux City West 4 Denison-Schleswig 3 – 2 OT/PKs
East Sac County 3 Logan-Magnolia 2 – OT
LeMars 6 Thomas Jefferson 3
Bishop Heelan Catholic 7 Abraham Lincoln 0
Nebraska City 1 Ralston 0
KMALAND GIRLS TENNIS SCOREBOARD
Red Oak 9 Creston 0
St. Albert 8 Abraham Lincoln 1
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 7 LeMars 2
KMALAND BOYS TENNIS SCOREBOARD
Red Oak 7 Creston 2
Abraham Lincoln 8 St. Albert 1
LeMars 9 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0