KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Northland Christian 9 South Holt 0

Savannah 15 Maryville 2

Skutt Catholic 19 Nebraska City 0

Platte Valley NE 6 Platteview 5

KMALAND GIRLS GOLF SCOREBOARD

Glenwood 210 Red Oak 226

Sidney 199 St. Albert 200 Thomas Jefferson NTS

Denison-Schleswig 227 Storm Lake 274 Lewis Central 303

KMALAND BOYS GOLF SCOREBOARD

Clarinda 170 Shenandoah 230 

Glenwood 170 Red Oak 222 

Kuemper Catholic 161 Atlantic 168 

Gallatin 184 South Harrison 190 Worth County 241 Princeton 252 Albany 265

Gretna 182 Plattsmouth 218 

Wahoo 180 Ashland-Greenwood 199 Fort Calhoun 202

MISSING: Palmyra at Milford

Southern 201 Johnson County Central 260

KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Atlantic 7 Missouri Valley 0

East Sac County 2 Logan-Magnolia 1

Thomas Jefferson 2 LeMars 0

Abraham Lincoln 1 Bishop Heelan Catholic 0

Unity Christian 2 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1

Pleasant Hill 4 Maryville 2

Blair 10 Plattsmouth 0

Conestoga 2 Seward 1

KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Atlantic 3 Missouri Valley 0

Sioux City West 4 Denison-Schleswig 3 – 2 OT/PKs

East Sac County 3 Logan-Magnolia 2 – OT

LeMars 6 Thomas Jefferson 3

Bishop Heelan Catholic 7 Abraham Lincoln 0 

Nebraska City 1 Ralston 0 

KMALAND GIRLS TENNIS SCOREBOARD

Red Oak 9 Creston 0

St. Albert 8 Abraham Lincoln 1

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 7 LeMars 2

KMALAND BOYS TENNIS SCOREBOARD

Red Oak 7 Creston 2

Abraham Lincoln 8 St. Albert 1

LeMars 9 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0

