KMALAND GOLF SCOREBOARD

GIRLS: Beatrice Invitational — 3. Nebraska City 406

GIRLS: Auburn 224 Plattsmouth 241

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Nebraska City 10 Ralston 2

Ashland-Greenwood 15 Platteview 0

Omaha Mercy 11 Plattsmouth 1

Cass 9 Plattsmouth 7

Omaha Mercy 5 Cass 2

Falls City 19 Wilber-Clatonia 2

Falls City 8 Auburn 3

Auburn 8 Wilber-Clatonia 7

Milford 14 Syracuse 0

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD

Non-Conference 

Stanton 21-21 Clarinda 11-17

Clarinda 21-21 Lenox 6-6

Siouxland Christian 21-21 Denison-Schleswig 16-17

Sioux City West 21-21 Denison-Schleswig 17-19

Denison-Schleswig 12-21-15 MVAOCOU 21-18-8

Stanton 21-21 Lenox 16-16

Riverside 25-25 Essex 7-1

Bedford 25-25 Essex 18-20

Riverside 25-25 Bedford 19-21

Logan-Magnolia 25-26 Heartland Christian 9-24

Logan-Magnolia 25-25 West Harrison 16-9

Twin Cedars 25-25-25 East Union 12-18-18

Central Decatur, Wayne at Chariton

Southeast Warren, Moravia at Albia

Southeast Warren 21-21 North Mahaska 15-15

West Harrison 18-25-15 Heartland Christian 25-18-12

Glidden-Ralston 25-25 Collins-Maxwell 9-9

Greene County 25-25 Glidden-Ralston 19-16

Sioux City West def. Siouxland Christian

Sioux City West def. MVAOCOU

North Mahaska 17-21-15 Seymour 21-7-3

North Mahaska 19-21-15 Moravia 21-8-7

