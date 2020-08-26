KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Pride of Iowa Conference
Central Decatur 8-7-25-25-15 Wayne 25-25-21-19-11
Southeast Warren 25-25-25 East Union 15-20-14
Non-Conference
Stanton 25-25-25 Lenox 13-21-19
Bedford 25-18-15 Essex 12-25-12
Riverside 25-25 Essex 19-16
Riverside 25-20-16 Bedford 22-25-14
Logan-Magnolia 25-25 Heartland Christian 4-12
Logan-Magnolia 25-25 West Harrison 14-14
Lynnville-Sully 25-25-25 Martensdale-St. Marys 7-13-17
Central Decatur 25-19-15 Chariton 20-25-12
Wayne 25-25 Chariton 16-14
West Harrison at Heartland Christian
Greene County 26-21-15 Glidden-Ralston 24-25-11
Glidden-Ralston 25-15-15 Collins-Maxwell 23-25-12
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Nebraska City 16 Ralston 5
Platteview 8 Ashland-Greenwood 6
Plattsmouth 11 Cass 6
Omaha Mercy 8 Plattsmouth 4
Omaha Mercy 10 Cass 8
Milford 7 Syracuse 5
Elkhorn South 8 Bennington 6
Waverly 9 Elkhorn 8
Millard North 3 Gretna 2
Norris 3 Crete 2
Millard West 6 Omaha Marian 4
Millard South 19 Omaha Westside7
Papillion-LaVista 9 Skutt Catholic 0