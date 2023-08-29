KMALAND GOLF SCOREBOARD
BOYS: Sioux City East 339 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 341 Sioux City West NTS
GIRLS: Waverly Tournament — 3. Nebraska City 413, 6. Ashland-Greenwood 451, 10. Plattsmouth 590
GIRLS: Auburn 261 Syracuse 271 Johnson County Central 300
KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
North Kansas City 8 Savannah 0
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Area Missouri
Stanberry 9 Albany 8
North Andrew 5 Worth County 4 — 8 inn
Princeton 12 King City/Union Star 2
Lathrop 7 Maryville 6
Savannah 6 Central 4
Area Nebraska
Ashland-Greenwood 7 Arlington 0
Nebraska City 16 Syracuse 4
Auburn 12 Plattsmouth 7
Freeman 15 Falls City 2
Platteview/Weeping Water 9 Cass 0
KMALAND SWIMMING SCOREBOARD
GIRLS: WDM Valley 104 Lewis Central 66
Central, Pembroke Hill at Savannah (B)
KMALAND GIRLS TENNIS SCOREBOARD
Maryville 9 Kansas City East 0
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood 25-25-25 Shenandoah 18-15-11
Red Oak 25-25-25 Atlantic 15-18-14
Kuemper Catholic 25-25-25 Creston 15-7-7
Pride of Iowa Conference
Southwest Valley 25-25-25 Central Decatur 18-14-10
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City West 25-22-25-25 Thomas Jefferson 19-25-14-18
Sioux City East 25-25-25 Sioux City North 20-16-19
Bluegrass Conference
Mormon Trail 25-25-25 Melcher-Dallas 11-12-22
Non-Conference
Johnson-Brock 15-25-25-25 Sidney 25-20-16-22
Griswold, AHSTW at Nodaway Valley
Lourdes Central Catholic 10-25-25-19-15 Fremont-Mills 25-15-23-25-10
Woodbine 13-25-25-25 Logan-Magnolia 25-13-21-21
East Sac County 25-25 IKM-Manning 11-14
East Sac County 25-25 Coon Rapids-Bayard 12-18
IKM-Manning 25-25 Coon Rapids-Bayard 15-15
CAM 25-25 East Union 15-11
CAM 25-25 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 22-22
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 25-25 East Union 21-10
Wayne 22-26-25-25 Lamoni 25-24-14-18
Colo-Nesco at Martensdale-St. Marys
Southeast Warren Ankeny Christian
Southeast Warren Grand View Christian
Ankeny Christian Grand View Christian
Moravia Colfax-Mingo
Moravia Seymour
Seymour Colfax-Mingo
Orient-Macksburg 25-25-25 Paton-Churdan 8-15-14
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21-21 MOC-Floyd Valley 13-17
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21-21 Spencer 7-13
MOC-Floyd Valley Invite (LeMars, Sergeant Bluff-Luton)
Area Missouri
East Atchison 25-25-25 North Nodaway 10-12-7
Mound City 25-25-18-25 Union Star/King City 11-22-25-18
South Holt 25-26-25 Nodaway Valley 17-24-20
Area Nebraska
Waverly 25-25-25 Ashland-Greenwood 9-15-13
Beatrice 3 Plattsmouth 0
Elmwood-Murdock 25-25-25 Auburn 16-13-15
Johnson County Central 25-25-25 Mead 7-7-15
Palmyra 25-25-25 Louisville 19-14-19
Conestoga 3 Weeping Water 1
Syracuse 15-20-25-25-16 Yutan 25-25-20-19-14
Humboldt-TRS 25-25-25 Lewiston 9-7-8
Tri County 25-25-25 Falls City Sacred Heart 20-20-17
Freeman 25-25-25 Sterling 10-15-14