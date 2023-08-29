KMALAND GOLF SCOREBOARD

BOYS: Sioux City East 339 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 341 Sioux City West NTS

GIRLS: Waverly Tournament — 3. Nebraska City 413, 6. Ashland-Greenwood 451, 10. Plattsmouth 590

GIRLS: Auburn 261 Syracuse 271 Johnson County Central 300

KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD

North Kansas City 8 Savannah 0

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Area Missouri

Stanberry 9 Albany 8

North Andrew 5 Worth County 4 — 8 inn

Princeton 12 King City/Union Star 2

Lathrop 7 Maryville 6

Savannah 6 Central 4

Area Nebraska

Ashland-Greenwood 7 Arlington 0

Nebraska City 16 Syracuse 4

Auburn 12 Plattsmouth 7

Freeman 15 Falls City 2

Platteview/Weeping Water 9 Cass 0

KMALAND SWIMMING SCOREBOARD

GIRLS: WDM Valley 104 Lewis Central 66

Central, Pembroke Hill at Savannah (B)

KMALAND GIRLS TENNIS SCOREBOARD 

Maryville 9 Kansas City East 0

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Glenwood 25-25-25 Shenandoah 18-15-11

Red Oak 25-25-25 Atlantic 15-18-14

Kuemper Catholic 25-25-25 Creston 15-7-7

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Southwest Valley 25-25-25 Central Decatur 18-14-10

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City West 25-22-25-25 Thomas Jefferson 19-25-14-18

Sioux City East 25-25-25 Sioux City North 20-16-19

Bluegrass Conference 

Mormon Trail 25-25-25 Melcher-Dallas 11-12-22

Non-Conference 

Johnson-Brock 15-25-25-25 Sidney 25-20-16-22

Griswold, AHSTW at Nodaway Valley

Lourdes Central Catholic 10-25-25-19-15 Fremont-Mills 25-15-23-25-10

Woodbine 13-25-25-25 Logan-Magnolia 25-13-21-21

East Sac County 25-25 IKM-Manning 11-14

East Sac County 25-25 Coon Rapids-Bayard 12-18

IKM-Manning 25-25 Coon Rapids-Bayard 15-15

CAM 25-25 East Union 15-11

CAM 25-25 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 22-22

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 25-25 East Union 21-10

Wayne 22-26-25-25 Lamoni 25-24-14-18

Colo-Nesco at Martensdale-St. Marys

Southeast Warren Ankeny Christian

Southeast Warren Grand View Christian

Ankeny Christian Grand View Christian

Moravia Colfax-Mingo

Moravia Seymour

Seymour Colfax-Mingo

Orient-Macksburg 25-25-25 Paton-Churdan 8-15-14

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21-21 MOC-Floyd Valley 13-17

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21-21 Spencer 7-13

MOC-Floyd Valley Invite (LeMars, Sergeant Bluff-Luton)

Area Missouri

East Atchison 25-25-25 North Nodaway 10-12-7

Mound City 25-25-18-25 Union Star/King City 11-22-25-18

South Holt 25-26-25 Nodaway Valley 17-24-20

Area Nebraska 

Waverly 25-25-25 Ashland-Greenwood 9-15-13

Beatrice 3 Plattsmouth 0

Elmwood-Murdock 25-25-25 Auburn 16-13-15

Johnson County Central 25-25-25 Mead 7-7-15

Palmyra 25-25-25 Louisville 19-14-19

Conestoga 3 Weeping Water 1

Syracuse 15-20-25-25-16 Yutan 25-25-20-19-14

Humboldt-TRS 25-25-25 Lewiston 9-7-8

Tri County 25-25-25 Falls City Sacred Heart 20-20-17

Freeman 25-25-25 Sterling 10-15-14

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.