KMALAND GOLF SCOREBOARD
BOYS: Fort Dodge Invitational — 8. Bishop Heelan Catholic 319, 9. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 325, 11. LeMars 333, 13. Sioux City East 346, 14. Sioux City North 350
GIRLS: 5. Nebraska City 385, 10. Plattsmouth 446, 12. Ashland-Greenwood 490
GIRLS: Auburn 224 Syracuse NTS Johnson County Central NTS
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
King City 5 Northeast Nodaway 0
North Andrew 13 Worth County 4
Albany 10 Stanberry 9
Maryville 9 Lathrop 5
Plattsmouth 2 Auburn 1
Elkhorn 13 Nebraska City 3
Freeman 8 Falls City 6 — 8 inn
Ashland-Greenwood 11 Arlington 1
KMALAND SWIMMING SCOREBOARD
GIRLS: Sioux City Metro 510 Spencer 188 Council Bluffs 77
KMALAND TENNIS SCOREBOARD
GIRLS: Maryville 7 Kansas City East 2
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah 25-25-25 Glenwood 19-16-21
Red Oak 25-21-25-25 Atlantic 20-25-14-17
Kuemper Catholic 25-25-25 Creston 15-10-16
Pride of Iowa Conference
Southwest Valley 25-25-18-25 Central Decatur 11-18-25-16
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City North 25-25-25 Sioux City West 16-23-8
Bluegrass Conference
Mormon Trail 25-25-25 Melcher-Dallas 16-10-18
Non-Conference
Lourdes Central Catholic 25-22-22-25-15 Fremont-Mills 20-25-25-22-12
Sidney 25-25-25 Johnson-Brock 13-16-14
East Mills 22-25-25-25 Lenox 25-4-15-9
Griswold 25-25 AHSTW 16-16
Griswold Nodaway Valley
AHSTW 25-25 Nodaway Valley 19-19
Logan-Magnolia 25-22-13-25-15 Woodbine 22-25-25-21-10
Martensdale-St. Marys at Colo-NESCO
CAM 25-25-25 East Union 7-8-19
Southeast Warren Invitational (Moravia, Seymour, Grand View Christian, Colfax-Mingo, Ankeny Christian)
Lamoni 25-25-20-25 Wayne 19-17-25-12
Orient-Macksburg 22-25-25-25 Paton-Churdan 25-23-13-21
Sheldon 21-21 LeMars 17-13
Cherokee 21-23 LeMars 16-21
LeMars 21-21 Spencer 13-18
MOC Floyd-Valley 10-21-15 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21-18-7
Heartland Christian Whiting
Heartland Christian 25-19-17-25-16 Cedar Bluffs 18-25-25-22-14
Area Missouri
East Atchison 25-25-25 North Nodaway 8-19-14
Mound City 25-19-25-25 Union Star 19-25-17-15
South Holt 25-25-25 Nodaway Valley 19-10-9
Area Nebraska
Crete 23-25-25-18-15 Nebraska City 25-13-23-25-4
Beatrice at Plattsmouth (MISSING)
Conestoga 23-20-25-26-15 Weeping Water 25-25-18-24-7
Sterling 26-25-27-25 Freeman 28-20-25-21
Palmyra 25-25-25 Louisville 15-18-11
Elmwood-Murdock 22-19-25-25-15 Auburn 25-25-18-17-13
Johnson County Central 25-25-25 Mead 16-18-14
Yutan 25-25-28-25 Syracuse 23-27-26-14
Waverly 3 Ashland-Greenwood 0
Falls City Sacred Heart 25-25-18-25 Tri County 6-11-25-9