KMALAND GOLF SCOREBOARD

BOYS: Fort Dodge Invitational — 8. Bishop Heelan Catholic 319, 9. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 325, 11. LeMars 333, 13. Sioux City East 346, 14. Sioux City North 350

GIRLS: 5. Nebraska City 385, 10. Plattsmouth 446, 12. Ashland-Greenwood 490

GIRLS: Auburn 224 Syracuse NTS Johnson County Central NTS

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

King City 5 Northeast Nodaway 0

North Andrew 13 Worth County 4

Albany 10 Stanberry 9

Maryville 9 Lathrop 5

Plattsmouth 2 Auburn 1

Elkhorn 13 Nebraska City 3

Freeman 8 Falls City 6 — 8 inn

Ashland-Greenwood 11 Arlington 1

KMALAND SWIMMING SCOREBOARD

GIRLS: Sioux City Metro 510 Spencer 188 Council Bluffs 77

KMALAND TENNIS SCOREBOARD

GIRLS: Maryville 7 Kansas City East 2

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD 

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Shenandoah 25-25-25 Glenwood 19-16-21

Red Oak 25-21-25-25 Atlantic 20-25-14-17

Kuemper Catholic 25-25-25 Creston 15-10-16

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Southwest Valley 25-25-18-25 Central Decatur 11-18-25-16

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City North 25-25-25 Sioux City West 16-23-8

Bluegrass Conference 

Mormon Trail 25-25-25 Melcher-Dallas 16-10-18

Non-Conference 

Lourdes Central Catholic 25-22-22-25-15 Fremont-Mills 20-25-25-22-12

Sidney 25-25-25 Johnson-Brock 13-16-14

East Mills 22-25-25-25 Lenox 25-4-15-9

Griswold 25-25 AHSTW 16-16

Griswold Nodaway Valley

AHSTW 25-25 Nodaway Valley 19-19

Logan-Magnolia 25-22-13-25-15 Woodbine 22-25-25-21-10

Martensdale-St. Marys at Colo-NESCO

CAM 25-25-25 East Union 7-8-19

Southeast Warren Invitational (Moravia, Seymour, Grand View Christian, Colfax-Mingo, Ankeny Christian)

Lamoni 25-25-20-25 Wayne 19-17-25-12

Orient-Macksburg 22-25-25-25 Paton-Churdan 25-23-13-21

Sheldon 21-21 LeMars 17-13

Cherokee 21-23 LeMars 16-21

LeMars 21-21 Spencer 13-18

MOC Floyd-Valley 10-21-15 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21-18-7

Heartland Christian Whiting

Heartland Christian 25-19-17-25-16 Cedar Bluffs 18-25-25-22-14

Area Missouri 

East Atchison 25-25-25 North Nodaway 8-19-14

Mound City 25-19-25-25 Union Star 19-25-17-15

South Holt 25-25-25 Nodaway Valley 19-10-9

Area Nebraska 

Crete 23-25-25-18-15 Nebraska City 25-13-23-25-4

Beatrice at Plattsmouth (MISSING)

Conestoga 23-20-25-26-15 Weeping Water 25-25-18-24-7

Sterling 26-25-27-25 Freeman 28-20-25-21

Palmyra 25-25-25 Louisville 15-18-11

Elmwood-Murdock 22-19-25-25-15 Auburn 25-25-18-17-13

Johnson County Central 25-25-25 Mead 16-18-14

Yutan 25-25-28-25 Syracuse 23-27-26-14

Waverly 3 Ashland-Greenwood 0

Falls City Sacred Heart 25-25-18-25 Tri County 6-11-25-9

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.