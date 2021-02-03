KMALAND BOWLING SCOREBOARD
GIRLS: Denison-Schleswig 2304 St. Albert 2021
GIRLS: Nodaway Valley 1868 West Central Valley 1527
BOYS: St. Albert 2950 Denison-Schleswig 2946
BOYS: Nodaway Valley 1717 West Central Valley 1493
Updated: February 3, 2021 @ 9:56 pm
