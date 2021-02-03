KMALAND BOWLING SCOREBOARD

GIRLS: Denison-Schleswig 2304 St. Albert 2021 

GIRLS: Nodaway Valley 1868 West Central Valley 1527 

BOYS: St. Albert 2950 Denison-Schleswig 2946 

BOYS: Nodaway Valley 1717 West Central Valley 1493 

