KMALAND BOWLING SCOREBOARD

GIRLS: Shenandoah 2094 Creston 2083

GIRLS: Lewis Central 2614 Harlan 2606 St. Albert 2202

GIRLS: Lenox 2132 Clarke N/A

BOYS: Shenandoah 2938 Creston 1824

BOYS: St. Albert 3226 Lewis Central 2899 Harlan 2759

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.