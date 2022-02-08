KMALAND BOWLING SCOREBOARD
GIRLS: Shenandoah 2094 Creston 2083
GIRLS: Lewis Central 2614 Harlan 2606 St. Albert 2202
GIRLS: Lenox 2132 Clarke N/A
BOYS: Shenandoah 2938 Creston 1824
BOYS: St. Albert 3226 Lewis Central 2899 Harlan 2759
