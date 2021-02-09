KMALAND BOWLING SCOREBOARD

GIRLS: Lewis Central 2427 Harlan 2222 St. Albert 2041 

GIRLS: Lenox 2176 Clarke 1979 

BOYS: St. Albert 2865 Lewis Central 2581 Harlan 2252 

BOYS: Lenox 1964 Clarke 1395 

