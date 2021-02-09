KMALAND BOWLING SCOREBOARD
GIRLS: Lewis Central 2427 Harlan 2222 St. Albert 2041
GIRLS: Lenox 2176 Clarke 1979
BOYS: St. Albert 2865 Lewis Central 2581 Harlan 2252
BOYS: Lenox 1964 Clarke 1395
