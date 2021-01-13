KMALAND BOWLING SCOREBOARD

GIRLS: Harlan 2268 Lewis Central 2225 Creston 2116, Shenandoah 1987, Red Oak 1816

BOYS: Red Oak 2870 Lewis Central 2792 Shenandoah 2620 Harlan 2278 Creston 1636 

