KMALAND BOWLING SCOREBOARD

GIRLS: Creston 1969 Red Oak 1809

GIRLS: Southeast Warren 1689 Nodaway Valley 688

BOYS: Red Oak 2421 Creston 1817

BOYS: Southeast Warren 1570 Nodaway Valley 1423

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.