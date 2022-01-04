KMALAND BOWLING SCOREBOARD
GIRLS: Lewis Central 2392 Red Oak 1852
GIRLS: OABCIG 1976 Sioux City East 1734 West Sioux 1609
BOYS: Lewis Central 2580 Red Oak 2484
BOYS: Sioux City East 2728 OABCIG 2372 West Sioux 2262
