KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD – Tournament Trail

Class 1A District 4 Semifinals

Madrid at Ankeny Christian (suspended)

Ogden 4 St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 0

Class 1A District 11 Semifinals

Southeast Warren 11 Earlham 7

Martensdale-St. Marys 9 Lynville-Sully 3

Class 1A District 12 Semifinals

Central Decatur 11 Moravia 7

Mount Ayr 7 Lamoni 2

Class 1A District 13 Semifinals

CAM 11 Nodaway Valley 4

Bedford 12 Stanton 0

Class 1A District 14 Semifinals

Sidney 12 East Mills 8

St. Albert 16 Exira/EHK 2

Class 1A District 15 Semifinals

Boyer Valley 2 Audubon 1

Logan-Magnolia 6 Coon Rapids-Bayard 4

Class 2A District 15 Semifinals (at Neola)

Clarinda 4 Shenandoah 0

Treynor 2 Tri-Center 0

Class 2A District 16 Semifinals (at Underwood)

Missouri Valley 6 East Sac County 5

Kuemper Catholic 9 Underwood 4

KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD – Regular Season

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Denison-Schleswig 9 Atlantic 5

Non-Conference  

Harlan 11 Abraham Lincoln 3

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5 Lewis Central 1

Sioux City East 9 Indianola 3 (Game 1)

Indianola 9 Sioux City East 6 (Game 2)

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD – Regular Season

Non-Conference

Storm Lake 6 Sioux City North 2