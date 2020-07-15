KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD – Tournament Trail
Class 1A District 4 Semifinals
Madrid at Ankeny Christian (suspended)
Ogden 4 St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 0
Class 1A District 11 Semifinals
Southeast Warren 11 Earlham 7
Martensdale-St. Marys 9 Lynville-Sully 3
Class 1A District 12 Semifinals
Central Decatur 11 Moravia 7
Mount Ayr 7 Lamoni 2
Class 1A District 13 Semifinals
CAM 11 Nodaway Valley 4
Bedford 12 Stanton 0
Class 1A District 14 Semifinals
Sidney 12 East Mills 8
St. Albert 16 Exira/EHK 2
Class 1A District 15 Semifinals
Boyer Valley 2 Audubon 1
Logan-Magnolia 6 Coon Rapids-Bayard 4
Class 2A District 15 Semifinals (at Neola)
Clarinda 4 Shenandoah 0
Treynor 2 Tri-Center 0
Class 2A District 16 Semifinals (at Underwood)
Missouri Valley 6 East Sac County 5
Kuemper Catholic 9 Underwood 4
KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD – Regular Season
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Denison-Schleswig 9 Atlantic 5
Non-Conference
Harlan 11 Abraham Lincoln 3
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5 Lewis Central 1
Sioux City East 9 Indianola 3 (Game 1)
Indianola 9 Sioux City East 6 (Game 2)
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD – Regular Season
Non-Conference
Storm Lake 6 Sioux City North 2