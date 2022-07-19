IOWA STATE BASEBALL TOURNAMENT

Class 2A State Quarterfinals (at Carroll)

Estherville Lincoln Central 5 Interstate 35, Truro 1

Mid-Prairie 3 Cascade 2

Beckman Catholic 7 Dike-New Hartford 4

Van Meter 5 Kuemper Catholic 3

Class 4A State Quarterfinals (at Iowa City) 

Johnston 6 Iowa City Liberty 3

Waukee Northwest 7 Waukee 2

Dowling Catholic 8 Cedar Rapids Prairie 2

Iowa City High 10 Indianola 0

IOWA STATE SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT (at Fort Dodge)

Class 3A State Quarterfinals

Assumption 12 Ballard 2

Williamsburg 5 Sioux Center 1

Class 2A State Quarterfinals 

North Union 4 Louisa-Muscatine 3

Wilton 7 Logan-Magnolia 4

Central Springs 6 Mount Ayr 0

Regina Catholic 6 Van Meter 5

Class 1A State Quarterfinals 

North Linn 10 Newman Catholic 0

Southeast Warren 7 Remsen, St. Mary’s 1

Martensdale-St. Marys 7 Newell-Fonda 2

Twin Cedars 2 Lisbon 0 — 8 inn

Class 5A State Consolations

Waukee 5 Southeast Polk 4

Pleasant Valley 6 Linn-Mar 3

Class 4A State Consolations 

Norwalk 5 Burlington 0

Indianola 3 ADM 0

Class 3A State Consolation 

Davis County 11 Wahlert Catholic 10

