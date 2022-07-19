IOWA STATE BASEBALL TOURNAMENT
Class 2A State Quarterfinals (at Carroll)
Estherville Lincoln Central 5 Interstate 35, Truro 1
Mid-Prairie 3 Cascade 2
Beckman Catholic 7 Dike-New Hartford 4
Van Meter 5 Kuemper Catholic 3
Class 4A State Quarterfinals (at Iowa City)
Johnston 6 Iowa City Liberty 3
Waukee Northwest 7 Waukee 2
Dowling Catholic 8 Cedar Rapids Prairie 2
Iowa City High 10 Indianola 0
IOWA STATE SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT (at Fort Dodge)
Class 3A State Quarterfinals
Assumption 12 Ballard 2
Williamsburg 5 Sioux Center 1
Class 2A State Quarterfinals
North Union 4 Louisa-Muscatine 3
Wilton 7 Logan-Magnolia 4
Central Springs 6 Mount Ayr 0
Regina Catholic 6 Van Meter 5
Class 1A State Quarterfinals
North Linn 10 Newman Catholic 0
Southeast Warren 7 Remsen, St. Mary’s 1
Martensdale-St. Marys 7 Newell-Fonda 2
Twin Cedars 2 Lisbon 0 — 8 inn
Class 5A State Consolations
Waukee 5 Southeast Polk 4
Pleasant Valley 6 Linn-Mar 3
Class 4A State Consolations
Norwalk 5 Burlington 0
Indianola 3 ADM 0
Class 3A State Consolation
Davis County 11 Wahlert Catholic 10