STATE BASEBALL TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD

Class 2A State Quarterfinals 

Unity Christian 6 Clarinda 2

Van Meter 9 Davis County 6

Camanche 18 Denver 1

Centerville 10 New Hampton 0

