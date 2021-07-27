STATE BASEBALL TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD
Class 2A State Quarterfinals
Unity Christian 6 Clarinda 2
Van Meter 9 Davis County 6
Camanche 18 Denver 1
Centerville 10 New Hampton 0
