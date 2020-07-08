KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Atlantic 8 Shenandoah 3
Kuemper Catholic 15 Glenwood 4
Creston 10 Lewis Central 5
Western Iowa Conference
Underwood 4 Missouri Valley 1
Pride of Iowa Conference
Southeast Warren 6 Mount Ayr 5
Martensdale-St. Marys 9 East Union 3
Wayne 9 Lenox 0
Missouri River Conference
Thomas Jefferson 7 Sioux City West 3
Sioux City West 13 Thomas Jefferson 8
Abraham Lincoln 5 Sioux City North 4
Sioux City North 3 Abraham Lincoln 2
LeMars 10 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 8
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10 LeMars 1
Sioux City East 3 Bishop Heelan Catholic 0
Bishop Heelan Catholic 20 Sioux City East 7
Bluegrass Conference
Moulton-Udell 12 Diagonal 7
Non-Conference
Clarinda 5 Bedford 1
Dallas Center-Grimes 11 Harlan 0
Griswold 9 Southwest Valley 6
Riverside 7 Sidney 1
AHSTW 14 East Mills 0
Audubon 10 South Central Calhoun 6
Logan-Magnolia 3 MVAOCOU 2
Central Decatur 11 Moravia 1
West Monona 8 West Harrison 0
Carroll 11 Coon Rapids-Bayard 1
River Valley 9 Ar-We-Va 0
Alta-Aurelia 13 Whiting 1
Centerville 2 Seymour 1
Twin Cedars 4 Davis County 3
Twin Cedars 8 Davis County 7 — 8 inn
KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Lewis Central 10 Shenandoah 0
Kuemper Catholic 12 Glenwood 9
Pride of Iowa Conference
Mount Ayr 3 Southeast Warren 2
Martensdale-St. Marys 15 East Union 0
Missouri River Conference
Thomas Jefferson 13 Sioux City West 3
Sioux City West 7 Thomas Jefferson 4
Sioux City North 9 Abraham Lincoln 5
Sioux City North 11 Abraham Lincoln 8
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 11 LeMars 3
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6 LeMars 0
Bishop Heelan Catholic 10 Sioux City East 1
Bishop Heelan Catholic 3 Sioux City East 0
Non-Conference
Clarinda 11 Bedford 2
Red Oak 15 Essex 0
St. Albert 8 Treynor 4
Harlan 5 Dallas Center-Grimes 4
Atlantic 2 Carroll 1 — 8 inn
Underwood 7 CAM 3
Woodbine 5 Missouri Valley 4
IKM-Manning 7 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 3
Audubon 10 South Central Calhoun 0
Panorama 19 Southwest Valley 1
Central Decatur 17 Moravia 7
Webster City 6 Coon Rapids-Bayard 5
Des Moines Christian 10 Lamoni 0
Twin Cedars 13 Colo-Nesco 3
North Mahaska 13 Melcher-Dallas 3