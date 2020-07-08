KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD 

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Atlantic 8 Shenandoah 3

Kuemper Catholic 15 Glenwood 4

Creston 10 Lewis Central 5

Western Iowa Conference 

Underwood 4 Missouri Valley 1

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Southeast Warren 6 Mount Ayr 5

Martensdale-St. Marys 9 East Union 3

Wayne 9 Lenox 0

Missouri River Conference 

Thomas Jefferson 7 Sioux City West 3

Sioux City West 13 Thomas Jefferson 8

Abraham Lincoln 5 Sioux City North 4

Sioux City North 3 Abraham Lincoln 2

LeMars 10 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 8

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10 LeMars 1

Sioux City East 3 Bishop Heelan Catholic 0

Bishop Heelan Catholic 20 Sioux City East 7

Bluegrass Conference 

Moulton-Udell 12 Diagonal 7

Non-Conference   

Clarinda 5 Bedford 1

Dallas Center-Grimes 11 Harlan 0

Griswold 9 Southwest Valley 6

Riverside 7 Sidney 1

AHSTW 14 East Mills 0

Audubon 10 South Central Calhoun 6

Logan-Magnolia 3 MVAOCOU 2

Central Decatur 11 Moravia 1

West Monona 8 West Harrison 0

Carroll 11 Coon Rapids-Bayard 1

River Valley 9 Ar-We-Va 0

Alta-Aurelia 13 Whiting 1

Centerville 2 Seymour 1

Twin Cedars 4 Davis County 3 

Twin Cedars 8 Davis County 7 — 8 inn

KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Lewis Central 10 Shenandoah 0 

Kuemper Catholic 12 Glenwood 9

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Mount Ayr 3 Southeast Warren 2

Martensdale-St. Marys 15 East Union 0

Missouri River Conference 

Thomas Jefferson 13 Sioux City West 3

Sioux City West 7 Thomas Jefferson 4

Sioux City North 9 Abraham Lincoln 5

Sioux City North 11 Abraham Lincoln 8

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 11 LeMars 3

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6 LeMars 0

Bishop Heelan Catholic 10 Sioux City East 1

Bishop Heelan Catholic 3 Sioux City East 0

Non-Conference 

Clarinda 11 Bedford 2

Red Oak 15 Essex 0

St. Albert 8 Treynor 4

Harlan 5 Dallas Center-Grimes 4

Atlantic 2 Carroll 1 — 8 inn

Underwood 7 CAM 3

Woodbine 5 Missouri Valley 4

IKM-Manning 7 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 3

Audubon 10 South Central Calhoun 0

Panorama 19 Southwest Valley 1

Central Decatur 17 Moravia 7

Webster City 6 Coon Rapids-Bayard 5

Des Moines Christian 10 Lamoni 0 

Twin Cedars 13 Colo-Nesco 3

North Mahaska 13 Melcher-Dallas 3