KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Shenandoah 5 Red Oak 4

Glenwood 6 Creston 5

Lewis Central 5 Kuemper Catholic 2

Lewis Central 11 Kuemper Catholic 4

St. Albert 8 Atlantic 4

St. Albert 12 Atlantic 2

Harlan 17 Denison-Schleswig 2

Corner Conference 

Stanton 14 East Mills 4

Western Iowa Conference 

Underwood 10 Logan-Magnolia 0

AHSTW 11 Riverside 7

Treynor 16 Audubon 6

Tri-Center 7 IKM-Manning 1

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Nodaway Valley 1 Bedford 0

Mount Ayr 7 Lenox 2

Southeast Warren 6 Southwest Valley 1

East Union 8 Wayne 3

Wayne 6 East Union 3

Central Decatur 2 Martensdale-St. Marys 1 — 8 inn

Missouri River Conference 

Abraham Lincoln 6 Bishop Heelan Catholic 2

Bishop Heelan Catholic 13 Abraham Lincoln 4

Sioux City North 9 Thomas Jefferson 6

Sioux City North 12 Thomas Jefferson 6

Sioux City East 16 LeMars 1

Sioux City East 12 LeMars 4

Sioux City West 4 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4 Sioux City West 0

Bluegrass Conference 

Twin Cedars 14 Melcher-Dallas 4

Ankeny Christian 13 Mormon Trail 0

Non-Conference 

Fremont-Mills 13 CAM 2

Newell-Fonda 12 Coon Rapids-Bayard 1

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Shenandoah 7 Red Oak 0

Creston 5 Glenwood 1

Kuemper Catholic 6 Lewis Central 1

Kuemper Catholic 8 Lewis Central 3

Atlantic 7 St. Albert 3

St. Albert 5 Atlantic 3

Denison-Schleswig 12 Harlan 3

Western Iowa Conference 

Logan-Magnolia 14 Underwood 5 — 9 inn

Riverside 5 AHSTW 4

Treynor 4 Audubon 2

Tri-Center 11 IKM-Manning 6

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Nodaway Valley 13 Bedford 2

Mount Ayr 7 Lenox 1

Southeast Warren 11 Southwest Valley 1

Wayne 10 East Union 0

Wayne 10 East Union 0

Martensdale-St. Marys 9 Central Decatur 3

Rolling Valley Conference 

Boyer Valley 15 West Harrison 7

Missouri River Conference 

Bishop Heelan Catholic 16 Abraham Lincoln 5

Bishop Heelan Catholic 5 Abraham Lincoln 4

Thomas Jefferson 6 Sioux City North 4

Sioux City North 6 Thomas Jefferson 4

Sioux City East 7 LeMars 5

Sioux City East 6 LeMars 3

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 17 Sioux City West 0

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 19 Sioux City West 3

Bluegrass Conference 

Moravia 4 Lamoni 0

Murray 5 Orient-Macksburg 0

Seymour 11 Moulton-Udell 1

Twin Cedars 16 Melcher-Dallas 0

Non-Conference 

Griswold 13 CAM 0

Glidden-Ralston 10 Manson-NW Webster 9

Grand View Christian 12 Coon Rapids-Bayard 0

