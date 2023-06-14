KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah 5 Red Oak 4
Glenwood 6 Creston 5
Lewis Central 5 Kuemper Catholic 2
Lewis Central 11 Kuemper Catholic 4
St. Albert 8 Atlantic 4
St. Albert 12 Atlantic 2
Harlan 17 Denison-Schleswig 2
Corner Conference
Stanton 14 East Mills 4
Western Iowa Conference
Underwood 10 Logan-Magnolia 0
AHSTW 11 Riverside 7
Treynor 16 Audubon 6
Tri-Center 7 IKM-Manning 1
Pride of Iowa Conference
Nodaway Valley 1 Bedford 0
Mount Ayr 7 Lenox 2
Southeast Warren 6 Southwest Valley 1
East Union 8 Wayne 3
Wayne 6 East Union 3
Central Decatur 2 Martensdale-St. Marys 1 — 8 inn
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 6 Bishop Heelan Catholic 2
Bishop Heelan Catholic 13 Abraham Lincoln 4
Sioux City North 9 Thomas Jefferson 6
Sioux City North 12 Thomas Jefferson 6
Sioux City East 16 LeMars 1
Sioux City East 12 LeMars 4
Sioux City West 4 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4 Sioux City West 0
Bluegrass Conference
Twin Cedars 14 Melcher-Dallas 4
Ankeny Christian 13 Mormon Trail 0
Non-Conference
Fremont-Mills 13 CAM 2
Newell-Fonda 12 Coon Rapids-Bayard 1
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah 7 Red Oak 0
Creston 5 Glenwood 1
Kuemper Catholic 6 Lewis Central 1
Kuemper Catholic 8 Lewis Central 3
Atlantic 7 St. Albert 3
St. Albert 5 Atlantic 3
Denison-Schleswig 12 Harlan 3
Western Iowa Conference
Logan-Magnolia 14 Underwood 5 — 9 inn
Riverside 5 AHSTW 4
Treynor 4 Audubon 2
Tri-Center 11 IKM-Manning 6
Pride of Iowa Conference
Nodaway Valley 13 Bedford 2
Mount Ayr 7 Lenox 1
Southeast Warren 11 Southwest Valley 1
Wayne 10 East Union 0
Wayne 10 East Union 0
Martensdale-St. Marys 9 Central Decatur 3
Rolling Valley Conference
Boyer Valley 15 West Harrison 7
Missouri River Conference
Bishop Heelan Catholic 16 Abraham Lincoln 5
Bishop Heelan Catholic 5 Abraham Lincoln 4
Thomas Jefferson 6 Sioux City North 4
Sioux City North 6 Thomas Jefferson 4
Sioux City East 7 LeMars 5
Sioux City East 6 LeMars 3
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 17 Sioux City West 0
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 19 Sioux City West 3
Bluegrass Conference
Moravia 4 Lamoni 0
Murray 5 Orient-Macksburg 0
Seymour 11 Moulton-Udell 1
Twin Cedars 16 Melcher-Dallas 0
Non-Conference
Griswold 13 CAM 0
Glidden-Ralston 10 Manson-NW Webster 9
Grand View Christian 12 Coon Rapids-Bayard 0