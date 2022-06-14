Hawkeye Ten Conference
Red Oak 16 Shenandoah 4
Glenwood 13 Creston 3
Game 1: Lewis Central 18 Kuemper Catholic 1
Game 2: Lewis Central 5 Kuemper Catholic 0
Harlan 8 Denison-Schleswig 4
St. Albert 9 Atlantic 2
Western Iowa Conference
Tri-Center 16 IKM-Manning 6
AHSTW 9 Riverside 7
Underwood 18 Logan-Magnolia 0
Audubon 8 Treynor 4
Pride of Iowa Conference
Game 1: Nodaway Valley 3 Bedford 2 (Resumption of suspended game)
Game 2: Bedford 8 Nodaway Valley 6
Mount Ayr 6 Lenox 0
Southeast Warren 6 Southwest Valley 4
Wayne 7 East Union 4
Central Decatur at Martensdale-St. Marys (MISSING)
Missouri River Conference
Game 1: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 11 Sioux City West 1
Game 2: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 11 Sioux City West 5
Game 1: Bishop Heelan 11 Abraham Lincoln 1
Game 2: Abraham Lincoln 8 Bishop Heelan 7
Game 1: Sioux City East 8 LeMars 3
Game 2: LeMars 6 Sioux City East 5
Bluegrass Conference
Lamoni 15 Melcher-Dallas 0
Ankeny Christian Academy 7 Moravia 6 – 8 innings
Mormon Trail 13 Seymour 1
Murray at Twin Cedars (MISSING)
Non-Conference
CAM 12 Fremont-Mills 4
Ar-We-Va 17 South Central Calhoun 3
Coon Rapids-Bayard 9 Newell-Fonda 6
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah 9 Red Oak 6
Game 1: Atlantic 11 St. Albert 0
Game 2: Atlantic 6 St. Albert 5
Creston 5 Glenwood 0
Game 1: Lewis Central 7 Kuemper Catholic 6
Game 2: Lewis Central vs. Kuemper Catholic (Suspended with the game tied at 6-6 in the eighth inning)
Harlan 9 Denison-Schleswig 8
Western Iowa Conference
Logan-Magnolia 13 Underwood 3
AHSTW 10 Riverside 0
IKM-Manning 10 Tri-Center 7
Pride of Iowa Conference
Nodaway Valley 4 Bedford 2
Southeast Warren 16 Southwest Valley 4
Martensdale-St. Marys 13 Central Decatur 1
Mount Ayr 11 Lenox 1
Wayne 22 East Union 7
Missouri River Conference
Game 1: Abraham Lincoln 8 Bishop Heelan 6
Game 2: Bishop Heelan Catholic 11 Abraham Lincoln 10
Game 1: Sioux City East 6 LeMars 4
Game 2: LeMars 5 Sioux City East 4
Game 1: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 12 Sioux City West 0
Game 2: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 12 Sioux City West 0
Sioux City North at Thomas Jefferson (MISSING)
Bluegrass Conference
Game 1: Twin Cedars 14 Murray 0
Game 2: Twin Cedars 13 Murray 0
Lamoni 12 Melcher-Dallas 2
Orient Macksburg 4 Moulton-Udell 3
Seymour Trail 11 Mormon Trail 1
Non-Conference
Griswold 6 CAM 0
Coon Rapids-Bayard 6 Grand View Christian 1
Glidden-Ralston 13 Manson-Northwest Webster 4