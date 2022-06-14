Hawkeye Ten Conference

Red Oak 16 Shenandoah 4

Glenwood 13 Creston 3 

Game 1: Lewis Central 18 Kuemper Catholic 1

Game 2: Lewis Central 5 Kuemper Catholic 0

Harlan 8 Denison-Schleswig 4

St. Albert 9 Atlantic 2

Western Iowa Conference 

Tri-Center 16 IKM-Manning 6

AHSTW 9 Riverside 7

Underwood 18 Logan-Magnolia 0 

Audubon 8 Treynor 4 

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Game 1: Nodaway Valley 3 Bedford 2 (Resumption of suspended game)

Game 2: Bedford 8 Nodaway Valley 6

Mount Ayr 6 Lenox 0

Southeast Warren 6 Southwest Valley 4

Wayne 7 East Union 4

Central Decatur at Martensdale-St. Marys (MISSING)

Missouri River Conference 

Game 1: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 11 Sioux City West 1 

Game 2: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 11 Sioux City West 5

Game 1: Bishop Heelan 11 Abraham Lincoln 1

Game 2: Abraham Lincoln 8 Bishop Heelan 7

Game 1: Sioux City East 8 LeMars 3

Game 2: LeMars 6 Sioux City East 5

Bluegrass Conference 

Lamoni 15 Melcher-Dallas 0

Ankeny Christian Academy 7 Moravia 6 – 8 innings

Mormon Trail 13 Seymour 1

Murray at Twin Cedars (MISSING)

Non-Conference 

CAM 12 Fremont-Mills 4 

Ar-We-Va 17 South Central Calhoun 3

Coon Rapids-Bayard 9 Newell-Fonda 6

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Shenandoah 9 Red Oak 6 

Game 1: Atlantic 11 St. Albert 0 

Game 2: Atlantic 6 St. Albert 5

Creston 5 Glenwood 0

Game 1: Lewis Central 7 Kuemper Catholic 6

Game 2: Lewis Central vs. Kuemper Catholic (Suspended with the game tied at 6-6 in the eighth inning)

Harlan 9 Denison-Schleswig 8

Western Iowa Conference 

Logan-Magnolia 13 Underwood 3 

AHSTW 10 Riverside 0 

IKM-Manning 10 Tri-Center 7

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Nodaway Valley 4 Bedford 2 

Southeast Warren 16 Southwest Valley 4 

Martensdale-St. Marys 13 Central Decatur 1 

Mount Ayr 11 Lenox 1

Wayne 22 East Union 7

Missouri River Conference 

Game 1: Abraham Lincoln 8 Bishop Heelan 6

Game 2: Bishop Heelan Catholic 11 Abraham Lincoln 10

Game 1: Sioux City East 6 LeMars 4

Game 2: LeMars 5 Sioux City East 4

Game 1: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 12 Sioux City West 0

Game 2: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 12 Sioux City West 0

Sioux City North at Thomas Jefferson (MISSING)

Bluegrass Conference 

Game 1: Twin Cedars 14 Murray 0

Game 2: Twin Cedars 13 Murray 0

Lamoni 12 Melcher-Dallas 2

Orient Macksburg 4 Moulton-Udell 3

Seymour Trail 11 Mormon Trail 1

Non-Conference 

Griswold 6 CAM 0

Coon Rapids-Bayard 6 Grand View Christian 1

Glidden-Ralston 13 Manson-Northwest Webster 4

