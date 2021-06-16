KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Red Oak 10 Shenandoah 0
Creston 7 Glenwood 0
Atlantic 7 St. Albert 2 (Game 1)
Atlantic 15 St. Albert 1 (Game 2)
Kuemper Catholic 8 Lewis Central 7 (Game 1)
Kuemper Catholic 7 Lewis Central 6 — 8 inn (Game 2)
Harlan 11 Denison-Schleswig 1
Corner Conference
Stanton 17 Essex 9
Western Iowa Conference
Underwood 1 Audubon 0
Missouri Valley 20 IKM-Manning 9
Riverside 7 Tri-Center 1
AHSTW 10 Treynor 1
Pride of Iowa Conference
Nodaway Valley 17 Bedford 2
Mount Ayr 13 Southwest Valley 3
Southeast Warren 12 Central Decatur 2
Wayne 5 Martensdale-St. Marys 0
Missouri River Conference
Bishop Heelan Catholic 15 Abraham Lincoln 1 (Game 1)
Bishop Heelan Catholic 8 Abraham Lincoln 5 (Game 2)
Sioux City North 10 Thomas Jefferson 9 — 8 inn (Game 1)
Sioux City North 7 Thomas Jefferson 2 (Game 2)
LeMars 11 Sioux City East 4 (Game 1)
LeMars 12 Sioux City East 3 (Game 2)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 15 Sioux City West 5 (Game 1)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 18 Sioux City West 0 (Game 2)
Bluegrass Conference
Moravia 8 Diagonal 5
Melcher-Dallas 11 Lamoni 1
Orient-Macksburg 17 Moulton-Udell 2
Twin Cedars 20 Murray 3
Seymour 13 Mormon Trail 1
Non-Conference
Whiting 8 East Mills 6
Griswold 1 CAM 0
KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Red Oak 9 Shenandoah 8 — 8 inn.
Glenwood 7 Creston 2
St. Albert 12 Atlantic 1
Lewis Central 14 Kuemper Catholic 3 (Game 1)
Kuemper Catholic 5 Lewis Central 4 (Game 2)
Harlan 12 Denison-Schleswig 2
Corner Conference
Stanton 18 Essex 2
Western Iowa Conference
Underwood 9 Audubon 5
Missouri Valley 16 IKM-Manning 8
Tri-Center 16 Riverside 1
Treynor 12 AHSTW 2
Pride of Iowa Conference
Nodaway Valley 16 Bedford 1
Mount Ayr 18 Southwest Valley 0
Southeast Warren 15 Central Decatur 6
Martensdale-St. Marys 14 Wayne 2
Rolling Valley Conference
Woodbine 8 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 4 -- 8 inn.
Missouri River Conference
Bishop Heelan Catholic 9 Abraham Lincoln 7
Bishop Heelan Catholic 5 Abraham Lincoln 4
Sioux City North 18 Thomas Jefferson 1 (Game 1)
Sioux City North 9 Thomas Jefferson 5 (Game 2)
Sioux City East 8 LeMars 5 (Game 1)
LeMars 5 Sioux City East 3 (Game 2)
Sioux City West 11 Sergeant Bluff-Luton (Game 1)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10 Sioux City West 5 (Game 2)
Bluegrass Conference
Lamoni 15 Melcher-Dallas 1
Orient-Macksburg 18 Moulton-Udell 7
Twin Cedars 12 Murray 6
Ankeny Christian 1 Moravia 0
Mormon Trail 20 Seymour 6
Non-Conference
CAM 12 Fremont-Mills 4
Logan-Magnolia 14 West Monona 4
Roland-Story 7 Lenox 4 (Game 1)
Roland-Story 10 Lenox 2 (Game 2)