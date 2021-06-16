KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Red Oak 10 Shenandoah 0

Creston 7 Glenwood 0

Atlantic 7 St. Albert 2 (Game 1)

Atlantic 15 St. Albert 1 (Game 2)

Kuemper Catholic 8 Lewis Central 7 (Game 1)

Kuemper Catholic 7 Lewis Central 6 — 8 inn (Game 2)

Harlan 11 Denison-Schleswig 1

Corner Conference 

Stanton 17 Essex 9

Western Iowa Conference 

Underwood 1 Audubon 0

Missouri Valley 20 IKM-Manning 9

Riverside 7 Tri-Center 1

AHSTW 10 Treynor 1

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Nodaway Valley 17 Bedford 2

Mount Ayr 13 Southwest Valley 3

Southeast Warren 12 Central Decatur 2

Wayne 5 Martensdale-St. Marys 0

Missouri River Conference 

Bishop Heelan Catholic 15 Abraham Lincoln 1 (Game 1)

Bishop Heelan Catholic 8 Abraham Lincoln 5 (Game 2)

Sioux City North 10 Thomas Jefferson 9 — 8 inn (Game 1)

Sioux City North 7 Thomas Jefferson 2 (Game 2)

LeMars 11 Sioux City East 4 (Game 1)

LeMars 12 Sioux City East 3 (Game 2)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 15 Sioux City West 5 (Game 1)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 18 Sioux City West 0 (Game 2)

Bluegrass Conference  

Moravia 8 Diagonal 5

Melcher-Dallas 11 Lamoni 1

Orient-Macksburg 17 Moulton-Udell 2

Twin Cedars 20 Murray 3

Seymour 13 Mormon Trail 1

Non-Conference 

Whiting 8 East Mills 6

Griswold 1 CAM 0

KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Red Oak 9 Shenandoah 8 — 8 inn. 

Glenwood 7 Creston 2

St. Albert 12 Atlantic 1

Lewis Central 14 Kuemper Catholic 3 (Game 1)

Kuemper Catholic 5 Lewis Central 4 (Game 2)

Harlan 12 Denison-Schleswig 2

Corner Conference 

Stanton 18 Essex 2

Western Iowa Conference 

Underwood 9 Audubon 5

Missouri Valley 16 IKM-Manning 8

Tri-Center 16 Riverside 1

Treynor 12 AHSTW 2

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Nodaway Valley 16 Bedford 1

Mount Ayr 18 Southwest Valley 0

Southeast Warren 15 Central Decatur 6

Martensdale-St. Marys 14 Wayne 2

Rolling Valley Conference 

Woodbine 8 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 4 -- 8 inn. 

Missouri River Conference 

Bishop Heelan Catholic 9 Abraham Lincoln 7

Bishop Heelan Catholic 5 Abraham Lincoln 4

Sioux City North 18 Thomas Jefferson 1 (Game 1)

Sioux City North 9 Thomas Jefferson 5 (Game 2)

Sioux City East 8 LeMars 5 (Game 1)

LeMars 5 Sioux City East 3 (Game 2)

Sioux City West 11 Sergeant Bluff-Luton (Game 1)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10 Sioux City West 5 (Game 2) 

Bluegrass Conference 

Lamoni 15 Melcher-Dallas 1

Orient-Macksburg 18 Moulton-Udell 7

Twin Cedars 12 Murray 6

Ankeny Christian 1 Moravia 0

Mormon Trail 20 Seymour 6

Non-Conference 

CAM 12 Fremont-Mills 4

Logan-Magnolia 14 West Monona 4 

Roland-Story 7 Lenox 4 (Game 1)

Roland-Story 10 Lenox 2 (Game 2) 

