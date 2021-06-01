KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

St. Albert 20 Shenandoah 16

Atlantic 9 Clarinda 7 (Game 1)

Clarinda 13 Atlantic 3 (Game 2)

Lewis Central 19 Red Oak 0 (Game 1)

Lewis Central 17 Red Oak 1 (Game 2)

Denison-Schleswig 1 Glenwood 0 (Game 1)

Denison-Schleswig 11 Glenwood 10 — 8 inn (Game 2)

Harlan 10 Creston 6 (Game 1)

Harlan 8 Creston 0 (Game 2)

Corner Conference 

Stanton 10 Griswold 4

Sidney 16 East Mills 1

Western Iowa Conference 

IKM-Manning 6 Riverside 3

Missouri Valley 18 Logan-Magnolia 3

Underwood at AHSTW

Treynor at Tri-Center PPD

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Mount Ayr 3 Lenox 0

Nodaway Valley 7 Southwest Valley 3

Martensdale-St. Marys 18 East Union 3

Southeast Warren 11 Wayne 0

Rolling Valley Conference 

Ar-We-Va 6 Boyer Valley 4

Coon Rapids-Bayard 4 CAM 3

Woodbine 3 West Harrison 0

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 12 Glidden-Ralston 0

Missouri River Conference 

Thomas Jefferson at LeMars (DH)

Sioux City East 10 Abraham Lincoln 0 (Game 1)

Sioux City East 12 Abraham Lincoln 2 (Game 2)

Sioux City West 6 Sioux City North 3 (Game 1)

Sioux City West 9 Sioux City North 4 (Game 2)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6 Bishop Heelan Catholic 4 (Game 1)

Bishop Heelan Catholic 8 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2 (Game 2)

Bluegrass Conference 

Orient-Macksburg 15 Seymour 10

Moravia 11 Twin Cedars 7

Melcher-Dallas 4 Mormon Trail 1

Lamoni 16 Moulton-Udell 0

Ankeny Christian at Murray PPD

Non-Conference 

Tri-Center 11 West Central Valley 0

Audubon 13 Bedford 0

Central Decatur 16 Chariton 15

Missouri State Tournament 

Class 1 State Championship: Oran 3 St. Elizabeth 0

Class 1 State Consolation: Green City 7 Leeton 1

Class 2 State Championship: Marionville 8 East Buchanan 7 

Class 2 State Consolation: Putnam County 11 Holcomb 9

KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Iowa Class 1A Region 1 Semifinals

Tri-Center 6 Western Christian 0

Bishop Heelan Catholic 3 Unity Christian 0

Iowa Class 1A Region 2 Semifinals

Treynor 10 Missouri Valley 0

St. Albert 6 East Sac County 1

Iowa Class 1A Region 3 Semifinals

Gilbert 9 Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 0

BOYS STATE SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Class 1A State Quarterfinals

Burlington Notre Dame 4 Columbus Catholic 1

Regina Catholic 3 Greene County 0

West Liberty 2 St. Albert 1

Western Christian 2 North Fayette Valley 0

Class 2A State Quarterfinals

Cedar Rapids Xavier 1 Marion 0

ADM 2 Pella 1

Bondurant-Farrar 4 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1

Dallas Center-Grimes 1 Waverly-Shell Rock 0

Class 3A State Quarterfinals 

Iowa City West 5 Sioux City West 1

WDM Valley 1 Ankeny Centennial 0 -- 2 OT/PKs

Pleasant Valley 1 Cedar Rapids Prairie 0

Johnston 6 Cedar Falls 0

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Atlantic 17 Clarinda 0 (Game 1)

Atlantic 14 Clarinda 0 (Game 2)

Lewis Central 2 Red Oak 1 (Game 1)

Lewis Central 21 Red Oak 5 (Game 2)

Denison-Schleswig 8 Glenwood 4 (Game 1)

Denison-Schleswig 4 Glenwood 3 — 8 inn (Game 2)

Creston 6 Harlan 3 (Game 1)

Harlan 4 Creston 3 (Game 2)

Corner Conference 

Griswold 6 Stanton 1

Sidney 12 East Mills 0

Western Iowa Conference 

Riverside 22 IKM-Manning 7

Logan-Magnolia 10 Missouri Valley 0

Underwood 10 AHSTW 0

Treynor at Tri-Center PPD

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Mount Ayr 11 Lenox 1

Nodaway Valley 15 Southwest Valley 5

Martensdale-St. Marys 12 East Union 5

Southeast Warren 3 Wayne 2

Rolling Valley Conference 

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 13 Glidden-Ralston 2

Coon Rapids-Bayard 3 CAM 2

Woodbine 17 West Harrison 1

Ar-We-Va at Boyer Valley PPD to 6/8

Missouri River Conference 

LeMars 11 Thomas Jefferson 0 (Game 1)

LeMars 12 Thomas Jefferson 0 (Game 2)

Abraham Lincoln 7 Sioux City East 6 (Game 1)

Sioux City East 12 Abraham Lincoln 0 (Game 2)

Sioux City West at Sioux City North (DH)

Bishop Heelan Catholic 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4 (Game 1)

Bishop Heelan Catholic 9 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 8 (Game 2)

Bluegrass Conference 

Seymour 13 Orient-Macksburg 8

Twin Cedars 20 Moravia 3

Melcher-Dallas 16 Mormon Trail 0

Lamoni 7 Moulton-Udell 4 — 8 inn

Diagonal at Murray PPD

Non-Conference 

Carroll 5 Kuemper Catholic 2

Audubon 22 Bedford 8

Central Decatur 15 Centerville 7

MVAOCOU 10 Whiting 0

