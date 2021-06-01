KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
St. Albert 20 Shenandoah 16
Atlantic 9 Clarinda 7 (Game 1)
Clarinda 13 Atlantic 3 (Game 2)
Lewis Central 19 Red Oak 0 (Game 1)
Lewis Central 17 Red Oak 1 (Game 2)
Denison-Schleswig 1 Glenwood 0 (Game 1)
Denison-Schleswig 11 Glenwood 10 — 8 inn (Game 2)
Harlan 10 Creston 6 (Game 1)
Harlan 8 Creston 0 (Game 2)
Corner Conference
Stanton 10 Griswold 4
Sidney 16 East Mills 1
Western Iowa Conference
IKM-Manning 6 Riverside 3
Missouri Valley 18 Logan-Magnolia 3
Underwood at AHSTW
Treynor at Tri-Center PPD
Pride of Iowa Conference
Mount Ayr 3 Lenox 0
Nodaway Valley 7 Southwest Valley 3
Martensdale-St. Marys 18 East Union 3
Southeast Warren 11 Wayne 0
Rolling Valley Conference
Ar-We-Va 6 Boyer Valley 4
Coon Rapids-Bayard 4 CAM 3
Woodbine 3 West Harrison 0
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 12 Glidden-Ralston 0
Missouri River Conference
Thomas Jefferson at LeMars (DH)
Sioux City East 10 Abraham Lincoln 0 (Game 1)
Sioux City East 12 Abraham Lincoln 2 (Game 2)
Sioux City West 6 Sioux City North 3 (Game 1)
Sioux City West 9 Sioux City North 4 (Game 2)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6 Bishop Heelan Catholic 4 (Game 1)
Bishop Heelan Catholic 8 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2 (Game 2)
Bluegrass Conference
Orient-Macksburg 15 Seymour 10
Moravia 11 Twin Cedars 7
Melcher-Dallas 4 Mormon Trail 1
Lamoni 16 Moulton-Udell 0
Ankeny Christian at Murray PPD
Non-Conference
Tri-Center 11 West Central Valley 0
Audubon 13 Bedford 0
Central Decatur 16 Chariton 15
Missouri State Tournament
Class 1 State Championship: Oran 3 St. Elizabeth 0
Class 1 State Consolation: Green City 7 Leeton 1
Class 2 State Championship: Marionville 8 East Buchanan 7
Class 2 State Consolation: Putnam County 11 Holcomb 9
KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Iowa Class 1A Region 1 Semifinals
Tri-Center 6 Western Christian 0
Bishop Heelan Catholic 3 Unity Christian 0
Iowa Class 1A Region 2 Semifinals
Treynor 10 Missouri Valley 0
St. Albert 6 East Sac County 1
Iowa Class 1A Region 3 Semifinals
Gilbert 9 Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 0
BOYS STATE SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Class 1A State Quarterfinals
Burlington Notre Dame 4 Columbus Catholic 1
Regina Catholic 3 Greene County 0
West Liberty 2 St. Albert 1
Western Christian 2 North Fayette Valley 0
Class 2A State Quarterfinals
Cedar Rapids Xavier 1 Marion 0
ADM 2 Pella 1
Bondurant-Farrar 4 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1
Dallas Center-Grimes 1 Waverly-Shell Rock 0
Class 3A State Quarterfinals
Iowa City West 5 Sioux City West 1
WDM Valley 1 Ankeny Centennial 0 -- 2 OT/PKs
Pleasant Valley 1 Cedar Rapids Prairie 0
Johnston 6 Cedar Falls 0
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Atlantic 17 Clarinda 0 (Game 1)
Atlantic 14 Clarinda 0 (Game 2)
Lewis Central 2 Red Oak 1 (Game 1)
Lewis Central 21 Red Oak 5 (Game 2)
Denison-Schleswig 8 Glenwood 4 (Game 1)
Denison-Schleswig 4 Glenwood 3 — 8 inn (Game 2)
Creston 6 Harlan 3 (Game 1)
Harlan 4 Creston 3 (Game 2)
Corner Conference
Griswold 6 Stanton 1
Sidney 12 East Mills 0
Western Iowa Conference
Riverside 22 IKM-Manning 7
Logan-Magnolia 10 Missouri Valley 0
Underwood 10 AHSTW 0
Treynor at Tri-Center PPD
Pride of Iowa Conference
Mount Ayr 11 Lenox 1
Nodaway Valley 15 Southwest Valley 5
Martensdale-St. Marys 12 East Union 5
Southeast Warren 3 Wayne 2
Rolling Valley Conference
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 13 Glidden-Ralston 2
Coon Rapids-Bayard 3 CAM 2
Woodbine 17 West Harrison 1
Ar-We-Va at Boyer Valley PPD to 6/8
Missouri River Conference
LeMars 11 Thomas Jefferson 0 (Game 1)
LeMars 12 Thomas Jefferson 0 (Game 2)
Abraham Lincoln 7 Sioux City East 6 (Game 1)
Sioux City East 12 Abraham Lincoln 0 (Game 2)
Sioux City West at Sioux City North (DH)
Bishop Heelan Catholic 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4 (Game 1)
Bishop Heelan Catholic 9 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 8 (Game 2)
Bluegrass Conference
Seymour 13 Orient-Macksburg 8
Twin Cedars 20 Moravia 3
Melcher-Dallas 16 Mormon Trail 0
Lamoni 7 Moulton-Udell 4 — 8 inn
Diagonal at Murray PPD
Non-Conference
Carroll 5 Kuemper Catholic 2
Audubon 22 Bedford 8
Central Decatur 15 Centerville 7
MVAOCOU 10 Whiting 0