KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood 8 Shenandoah 6
Clarinda 9 Red Oak 1
St. Albert 18 Denison-Schleswig 3
Denison-Schleswig 13 St. Albert 11
Harlan 16 Lewis Central 6
Kuemper Catholic 7 Atlantic 4
Kuemper Catholic 12 Atlantic 5
Corner Conference
Stanton 3 Sidney 0
Western Iowa Conference
Underwood 10 Riverside 6
Logan-Magnolia 7 Audubon 0
AHSTW 5 Missouri Valley 4
Treynor 8 IKM-Manning 6
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bedford 2 Martensdale-St. Marys 1
Lenox 16 Wayne 4
Central Decatur 12 Nodaway Valley 2
Mount Ayr 11 Southeast Warren 7
East Union 7 Southwest Valley 2
Rolling Valley Conference
West Harrison 12 Coon Rapids-Bayard 7
Coon Rapids-Bayard 6 West Harrison 1
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 8 LeMars 6
LeMars 12 Abraham Lincoln 10
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21 Thomas Jefferson 1
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 22 Thomas Jefferson 1
Sioux City North 4 Bishop Heelan Catholic 2
Sioux City North 4 Bishop Heelan Catholic 3
Sioux City East 13 Sioux City West 2
Sioux City East 6 Sioux City West 0
Bluegrass Conference
Moravia 8 Mormon Trail 0
Melcher-Dallas 16 Moulton-Udell 0
Non-Conference
ACGC 6 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 1
West Central Valley 14 Glidden-Ralston 1
Grand View Christian 11 CAM 4
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood 3 Shenandoah 2
Clarinda 13 Red Oak 3
St. Albert 9 Denison-Schleswig 5
Denison-Schleswig 4 St. Albert 1
Lewis Central 11 Harlan 1
Atlantic 14 Kuemper Catholic 2
Corner Conference
Sidney 15 Stanton 5
Western Iowa Conference
Riverside 16 Underwood 7
Logan-Magnolia 9 Audubon 0
Missouri Valley 4 AHSTW 3
Treynor 16 IKM-Manning 6
Pride of Iowa Conference
Martensdale-St. Marys 11 Bedford 0
Wayne 12 Lenox 0
Central Decatur 6 Nodaway Valley 0
Southeast Warren 7 Mount Ayr 3
Southwest Valley 10 East Union 5
Missouri River Conference
LeMars 2 Abraham Lincoln 0
LeMars 3 Abraham Lincoln 0
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 18 Thomas Jefferson 1
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 16 Thomas Jefferson 4
Sioux City East 12 Sioux City West 0
Sioux City East 12 Sioux City West 0
Sioux City North 9 Bishop Heelan Catholic 0
Bishop Heelan Catholic 10 Sioux City North 4
Bluegrass Conference
Murray 13 Lamoni 1
Twin Cedars 11 Seymour 1
Moravia 13 Mormon Trail 3
Melcher-Dallas 14 Moulton-Udell 2
Non-Conference
Griswold 2 West Monona 0
Grand View Christian 12 CAM 0
Ridge View 2 Woodbine 1 — 10 inn
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 5 ACGC 2