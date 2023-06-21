KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Glenwood 8 Shenandoah 6

Clarinda 9 Red Oak 1

St. Albert 18 Denison-Schleswig 3

Denison-Schleswig 13 St. Albert 11

Harlan 16 Lewis Central 6

Kuemper Catholic 7 Atlantic 4

Kuemper Catholic 12 Atlantic 5

Corner Conference 

Stanton 3 Sidney 0

Western Iowa Conference 

Underwood 10 Riverside 6

Logan-Magnolia 7 Audubon 0

AHSTW 5 Missouri Valley 4

Treynor 8 IKM-Manning 6

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Bedford 2 Martensdale-St. Marys 1

Lenox 16 Wayne 4

Central Decatur 12 Nodaway Valley 2

Mount Ayr 11 Southeast Warren 7

East Union 7 Southwest Valley 2

Rolling Valley Conference 

West Harrison 12 Coon Rapids-Bayard 7

Coon Rapids-Bayard 6 West Harrison 1

Missouri River Conference 

Abraham Lincoln 8 LeMars 6

LeMars 12 Abraham Lincoln 10

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21 Thomas Jefferson 1

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 22 Thomas Jefferson 1

Sioux City North 4 Bishop Heelan Catholic 2

Sioux City North 4 Bishop Heelan Catholic 3

Sioux City East 13 Sioux City West 2

Sioux City East 6 Sioux City West 0

Bluegrass Conference 

Moravia 8 Mormon Trail 0

Melcher-Dallas 16 Moulton-Udell 0

Non-Conference 

ACGC 6 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 1

West Central Valley 14 Glidden-Ralston 1

Grand View Christian 11 CAM 4

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Glenwood 3 Shenandoah 2

Clarinda 13 Red Oak 3

St. Albert 9 Denison-Schleswig 5

Denison-Schleswig 4 St. Albert 1

Lewis Central 11 Harlan 1

Atlantic 14 Kuemper Catholic 2

Corner Conference 

Sidney 15 Stanton 5

Western Iowa Conference 

Riverside 16 Underwood 7

Logan-Magnolia 9 Audubon 0

Missouri Valley 4 AHSTW 3

Treynor 16 IKM-Manning 6

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Martensdale-St. Marys 11 Bedford 0

Wayne 12 Lenox 0

Central Decatur 6 Nodaway Valley 0

Southeast Warren 7 Mount Ayr 3

Southwest Valley 10 East Union 5

Missouri River Conference 

LeMars 2 Abraham Lincoln 0

LeMars 3 Abraham Lincoln 0

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 18 Thomas Jefferson 1

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 16 Thomas Jefferson 4

Sioux City East 12 Sioux City West 0

Sioux City East 12 Sioux City West 0

Sioux City North 9 Bishop Heelan Catholic 0

Bishop Heelan Catholic 10 Sioux City North 4

Bluegrass Conference 

Murray 13 Lamoni 1

Twin Cedars 11 Seymour 1

Moravia 13 Mormon Trail 3

Melcher-Dallas 14 Moulton-Udell 2

Non-Conference 

Griswold 2 West Monona 0

Grand View Christian 12 CAM 0

Ridge View 2 Woodbine 1 — 10 inn

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 5 ACGC 2

