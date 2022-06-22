KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Glenwood 14 Shenandoah 4

Clarinda 12 Red Oak 6

Lewis Central 2 Harlan 1

St. Albert 6 Denison-Schleswig 4

Denison-Schleswig 7 St. Albert 4

Atlantic 9 Kuemper Catholic 6

Corner Conference 

Stanton 17 Sidney 8

Western Iowa Conference 

Treynor 12 IKM-Manning 2

Underwood 12 Riverside 2

AHSTW 10 Missouri Valley 5

Audubon 12 Logan-Magnolia 8

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Martensdale-St. Marys 13 Bedford 3

Lenox 5 Wayne 2

Nodaway Valley 14 Central Decatur 3

Southwest Valley 18 East Union 2

Southeast Warren 3 Mount Ayr 2

Rolling Valley Conference 

Boyer Valley 12 Ar-We-Va 5

Coon Rapids-Bayard 7 West Harrison 3

Missouri River Conference 

Abraham Lincoln 7 LeMars 0

Abraham Lincoln 6 LeMars 0

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 15 Thomas Jefferson 1

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 11 Thomas Jefferson 1

Bishop Heelan Catholic 7 Sioux City North 6

Bishop Heelan Catholic 13 Sioux City North 0

Sioux City East 7 Sioux City West 1

Sioux City East 5 Sioux City West 1

Bluegrass Conference 

Lamoni at Moulton-Udell

Ankeny Christian 15 Murray 7

Moravia 10 Twin Cedars 0

Mormon Trail 2 Melcher-Dallas 0

Non-Conference 

ADM 9 Creston 1

West Delaware 7 CAM 0

CAM 6 Grand View Christian 5

West Central Valley 17 Glidden-Ralston 1

ACGC 15 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 5

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Glenwood 11 Shenandoah 0

Clarinda 15 Red Oak 2

Harlan 4 Lewis Central 1

St. Albert 9 Denison-Schleswig 8 — 8 inn 

Denison-Schleswig 11 St. Albert 1

Kuemper Catholic 7 Atlantic 0

Corner Conference 

Sidney 5 Stanton 4

Western Iowa Conference 

Treynor 13 IKM-Manning 1

Underwood 12 Riverside 4

AHSTW 4 Missouri Valley 1

Logan-Magnolia 4 Audubon 1

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Martensdale-St. Marys 11 Bedford 0

Wayne 14 Lenox 0

Central Decatur 2 Nodaway Valley 0

East Union 9 Southwest Valley 0

Southeast Warren 4 Mount Ayr 2 — 8 inn

Rolling Valley Conference 

Ar-We-Va 2 Boyer Valley 1

Coon Rapids-Bayard 21 West Harrison 2

Missouri River Conference 

LeMars 5 Abraham Lincoln 1

LeMars 7 Abraham Lincoln 3

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 7 Thomas Jefferson 4

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10 Thomas Jefferson 8

Bishop Heelan Catholic 14 Sioux City North 5

Bishop Heelan Catholic 12 Sioux City North 1

Sioux City East 15 Sioux City West 3

Sioux City East 9 Sioux City West 2

Bluegrass Conference 

Lamoni 15 Moulton-Udell 1

Twin Cedars 14 Moravia 1

Melcher-Dallas at Mormon Trail (MISSING)

Non-Conference 

West Monona 4 Griswold 3

Grand View Christian 10 CAM 0

