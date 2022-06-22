KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood 14 Shenandoah 4
Clarinda 12 Red Oak 6
Lewis Central 2 Harlan 1
St. Albert 6 Denison-Schleswig 4
Denison-Schleswig 7 St. Albert 4
Atlantic 9 Kuemper Catholic 6
Corner Conference
Stanton 17 Sidney 8
Western Iowa Conference
Treynor 12 IKM-Manning 2
Underwood 12 Riverside 2
AHSTW 10 Missouri Valley 5
Audubon 12 Logan-Magnolia 8
Pride of Iowa Conference
Martensdale-St. Marys 13 Bedford 3
Lenox 5 Wayne 2
Nodaway Valley 14 Central Decatur 3
Southwest Valley 18 East Union 2
Southeast Warren 3 Mount Ayr 2
Rolling Valley Conference
Boyer Valley 12 Ar-We-Va 5
Coon Rapids-Bayard 7 West Harrison 3
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 7 LeMars 0
Abraham Lincoln 6 LeMars 0
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 15 Thomas Jefferson 1
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 11 Thomas Jefferson 1
Bishop Heelan Catholic 7 Sioux City North 6
Bishop Heelan Catholic 13 Sioux City North 0
Sioux City East 7 Sioux City West 1
Sioux City East 5 Sioux City West 1
Bluegrass Conference
Lamoni at Moulton-Udell
Ankeny Christian 15 Murray 7
Moravia 10 Twin Cedars 0
Mormon Trail 2 Melcher-Dallas 0
Non-Conference
ADM 9 Creston 1
West Delaware 7 CAM 0
CAM 6 Grand View Christian 5
West Central Valley 17 Glidden-Ralston 1
ACGC 15 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 5
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood 11 Shenandoah 0
Clarinda 15 Red Oak 2
Harlan 4 Lewis Central 1
St. Albert 9 Denison-Schleswig 8 — 8 inn
Denison-Schleswig 11 St. Albert 1
Kuemper Catholic 7 Atlantic 0
Corner Conference
Sidney 5 Stanton 4
Western Iowa Conference
Treynor 13 IKM-Manning 1
Underwood 12 Riverside 4
AHSTW 4 Missouri Valley 1
Logan-Magnolia 4 Audubon 1
Pride of Iowa Conference
Martensdale-St. Marys 11 Bedford 0
Wayne 14 Lenox 0
Central Decatur 2 Nodaway Valley 0
East Union 9 Southwest Valley 0
Southeast Warren 4 Mount Ayr 2 — 8 inn
Rolling Valley Conference
Ar-We-Va 2 Boyer Valley 1
Coon Rapids-Bayard 21 West Harrison 2
Missouri River Conference
LeMars 5 Abraham Lincoln 1
LeMars 7 Abraham Lincoln 3
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 7 Thomas Jefferson 4
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10 Thomas Jefferson 8
Bishop Heelan Catholic 14 Sioux City North 5
Bishop Heelan Catholic 12 Sioux City North 1
Sioux City East 15 Sioux City West 3
Sioux City East 9 Sioux City West 2
Bluegrass Conference
Lamoni 15 Moulton-Udell 1
Twin Cedars 14 Moravia 1
Melcher-Dallas at Mormon Trail (MISSING)
Non-Conference
West Monona 4 Griswold 3
Grand View Christian 10 CAM 0