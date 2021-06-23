KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Glenwood 6 Shenandoah 2

Clarinda 14 Red Oak 13 — 8 inn

Lewis Central 6 Harlan 1

St. Albert 10 Denison-Schleswig 3

Kuemper Catholic 4 Atlantic 1

Western Iowa Conference 

Audubon 9 IKM-Manning 3

Logan-Magnolia 10 AHSTW 1

Underwood 11 Treynor 4

Tri-Center 11 Missouri Valley 1

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Bedford 3 Southwest Valley 1

Lenox 4 Nodaway Valley 1

Central Decatur 13 Wayne 12

East Union at Southeast Warren

Missouri River Conference 

Abraham Lincoln at LeMars (DH) PPD/WEATHER

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 13 Thomas Jefferson 0 (Game 1)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 11 Thomas Jefferson 1 (Game 2)

Bishop Heelan Catholic 13 Sioux City North 0 (Game 1)

Bishop Heelan Catholic 16 Sioux City North 1 (Game 2)

Sioux City East 10 Sioux City West 1 (Game 1)

Sioux City East 3 Sioux City West 1 (Game 2)

Bluegrass Conference 

Murray at Ankeny Christian (DH) PPD/WEATHER

Orient-Macksburg 14 Seymour 7

Moravia at Twin Cedars PPD/WEATHER

Lamoni 17 Moulton-Udell 0

Mormon Trail at Melcher-Dallas PPD/WEATHER

Non-Conference 

Riverside 19 Griswold 9

Martensdale-St. Marys at Woodward-Granger CCLD/WEATHER

Glidden-Ralston at South Central Calhoun SUSPENDED/WEATHER

ACGC 10 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 4

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Glenwood 14 Shenandoah 3

Clarinda 11 Red Oak 7

Harlan 2 Lewis Central 1 — 8 inn

Denison-Schleswig 5 St. Albert 2

Atlantic 5 Kuemper Catholic 0

Western Iowa Conference 

Audubon 18 IKM-Manning 4

Logan-Magnolia 10 AHSTW 0

Underwood 12 Treynor 0

Missouri Valley 8 Tri-Center 3

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Southwest Valley 9 Bedford 6

Lenox 4 Nodaway Valley 0

Wayne 9 Central Decatur 0

Missouri River Conference 

Abraham Lincoln at LeMars (DH) PPD/WEATHER

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 8 Thomas Jefferson 0 (Game 1)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10 Thomas Jefferson 3 (Game 2)

Sioux City North 6 Bishop Heelan Catholic 5 (Game 1)

Bishop Heelan Catholic 9 Sioux City North 1 (Game 2)

Sioux City East 11 Sioux City West 1 (Game 1)

Sioux City East 10 Sioux City West 9 (Game 2)

Bluegrass Conference 

Murray 9 Diagonal 8 (Game 1)

Murray 10 Diagonal 0 (Game 2)

Orient-Macksburg 20 Seymour 16

Moravia at Twin Cedars PPD/WEATHER

Lamoni 12 Moulton-Udell 2

Mormon Trail at Melcher-Dallas PPD/WEATHER

Non-Conference 

Griswold 5 Riverside 0

Martensdale-St. Marys at Colfax-Mingo CCLD/WEATHER

South Central Calhoun 15 Glidden-Ralston 1

Grand View Christian 1 CAM 0 — 8 inn

River Valley 10 Whiting 0

