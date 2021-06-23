KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood 6 Shenandoah 2
Clarinda 14 Red Oak 13 — 8 inn
Lewis Central 6 Harlan 1
St. Albert 10 Denison-Schleswig 3
Kuemper Catholic 4 Atlantic 1
Western Iowa Conference
Audubon 9 IKM-Manning 3
Logan-Magnolia 10 AHSTW 1
Underwood 11 Treynor 4
Tri-Center 11 Missouri Valley 1
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bedford 3 Southwest Valley 1
Lenox 4 Nodaway Valley 1
Central Decatur 13 Wayne 12
East Union at Southeast Warren
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln at LeMars (DH) PPD/WEATHER
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 13 Thomas Jefferson 0 (Game 1)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 11 Thomas Jefferson 1 (Game 2)
Bishop Heelan Catholic 13 Sioux City North 0 (Game 1)
Bishop Heelan Catholic 16 Sioux City North 1 (Game 2)
Sioux City East 10 Sioux City West 1 (Game 1)
Sioux City East 3 Sioux City West 1 (Game 2)
Bluegrass Conference
Murray at Ankeny Christian (DH) PPD/WEATHER
Orient-Macksburg 14 Seymour 7
Moravia at Twin Cedars PPD/WEATHER
Lamoni 17 Moulton-Udell 0
Mormon Trail at Melcher-Dallas PPD/WEATHER
Non-Conference
Riverside 19 Griswold 9
Martensdale-St. Marys at Woodward-Granger CCLD/WEATHER
Glidden-Ralston at South Central Calhoun SUSPENDED/WEATHER
ACGC 10 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 4
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood 14 Shenandoah 3
Clarinda 11 Red Oak 7
Harlan 2 Lewis Central 1 — 8 inn
Denison-Schleswig 5 St. Albert 2
Atlantic 5 Kuemper Catholic 0
Western Iowa Conference
Audubon 18 IKM-Manning 4
Logan-Magnolia 10 AHSTW 0
Underwood 12 Treynor 0
Missouri Valley 8 Tri-Center 3
Pride of Iowa Conference
Southwest Valley 9 Bedford 6
Lenox 4 Nodaway Valley 0
Wayne 9 Central Decatur 0
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln at LeMars (DH) PPD/WEATHER
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 8 Thomas Jefferson 0 (Game 1)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10 Thomas Jefferson 3 (Game 2)
Sioux City North 6 Bishop Heelan Catholic 5 (Game 1)
Bishop Heelan Catholic 9 Sioux City North 1 (Game 2)
Sioux City East 11 Sioux City West 1 (Game 1)
Sioux City East 10 Sioux City West 9 (Game 2)
Bluegrass Conference
Murray 9 Diagonal 8 (Game 1)
Murray 10 Diagonal 0 (Game 2)
Orient-Macksburg 20 Seymour 16
Moravia at Twin Cedars PPD/WEATHER
Lamoni 12 Moulton-Udell 2
Mormon Trail at Melcher-Dallas PPD/WEATHER
Non-Conference
Griswold 5 Riverside 0
Martensdale-St. Marys at Colfax-Mingo CCLD/WEATHER
South Central Calhoun 15 Glidden-Ralston 1
Grand View Christian 1 CAM 0 — 8 inn
River Valley 10 Whiting 0