KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Shenandoah 10 Creston 8

Glenwood 9 Clarinda 8

Atlantic 12 Kuemper Catholic 4

Atlantic 13 Kuemper Catholic 8

Harlan 8 Lewis Central 3

Denison-Schleswig 9 St. Albert 5

Western Iowa Conference 

AHSTW 3 Missouri Valley 2

Audubon 4 Logan-Magnolia 2

Treynor 12 IKM-Manning 2

Riverside 4 Underwood 3

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Lenox 13 Nodaway Valley 3

Southeast Warren 15 East Union 1

Bedford 18 Southwest Valley 8

Wayne 9 Central Decatur 0

Rolling Valley Conference 

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 11 Glidden-Ralston  1

Missouri River Conference 

LeMars 2 Abraham Lincoln 0

LeMars 11 Abraham Lincoln 2

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10 Thomas Jefferson 0

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 12 Thomas Jefferson 0

Bishop Heelan Catholic 8 Sioux City North 7 — 10 inn

Sioux City North 7 Bishop Heelan Catholic 4

Sioux City East 11 Sioux City West 1

Sioux City East 15 Sioux City West 5

Bluegrass Conference 

Seymour at Orient-Macksburg

Twin Cedars 17 Moravia 0

Melcher-Dallas at Mormon Trail 

Lamoni 13 Moulton-Udell 4

Murray 11 Diagonal 1

Non-Conference 

Mount Ayr 15 Stanton 1

Griswold 15 Tri-Center 3

Martensdale-St. Marys 4 Colfax-Mingo 1

Grand View Christian 10 CAM 2

River Valley 12 Whiting 1

KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD 

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Creston 5 Shenandoah 2

Glenwood 13 Clarinda 0

Lewis Central 10 Harlan 0

Kuemper Catholic 6 Atlantic 1

St. Albert 6 Denison-Schleswig 3

Western Iowa Conference 

AHSTW 5 Missouri Valley 2

Audubon 3 Logan-Magnolia 2

Treynor 18 IKM-Manning 3

Underwood 12 Riverside 0

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Lenox 8 Nodaway Valley 7

Southeast Warren 16 East Union 1

Bedford 13 Southwest Valley 11

Central Decatur 8 Wayne 3

Missouri River Conference

Abraham Lincoln 13 LeMars 3

Abraham Lincoln 7 LeMars 3

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 12 Thomas Jefferson 6

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 17 Thomas Jefferson 0

Bishop Heelan Catholic 12 Sioux City North 1

Bishop Heelan Catholic 10 Sioux City North 0

Sioux City East 7 Sioux City West 6

Sioux City East 7 Sioux City West 0

Bluegrass Conference 

Orient-Macksburg 3 Seymour 2

Moravia 13 Twin Cedars 0

Mormon Trail 11 Melcher-Dallas 1

Lamoni 10 Moulton-Udell 0

Ankeny Christian 15 Murray 1

Non-Conference 

West Harrison 15 Sidney 4 

Tri-Center 14 Fremont-Mills 3

Mount Ayr 14 Stanton 1

Martensdale-St. Marys 3 Woodward-Granger 1

ACGC 15 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 10 — 8 inn

Earlham 17 Glidden-Ralston 1