KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah 10 Creston 8
Glenwood 9 Clarinda 8
Atlantic 12 Kuemper Catholic 4
Atlantic 13 Kuemper Catholic 8
Harlan 8 Lewis Central 3
Denison-Schleswig 9 St. Albert 5
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW 3 Missouri Valley 2
Audubon 4 Logan-Magnolia 2
Treynor 12 IKM-Manning 2
Riverside 4 Underwood 3
Pride of Iowa Conference
Lenox 13 Nodaway Valley 3
Southeast Warren 15 East Union 1
Bedford 18 Southwest Valley 8
Wayne 9 Central Decatur 0
Rolling Valley Conference
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 11 Glidden-Ralston 1
Missouri River Conference
LeMars 2 Abraham Lincoln 0
LeMars 11 Abraham Lincoln 2
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10 Thomas Jefferson 0
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 12 Thomas Jefferson 0
Bishop Heelan Catholic 8 Sioux City North 7 — 10 inn
Sioux City North 7 Bishop Heelan Catholic 4
Sioux City East 11 Sioux City West 1
Sioux City East 15 Sioux City West 5
Bluegrass Conference
Seymour at Orient-Macksburg
Twin Cedars 17 Moravia 0
Melcher-Dallas at Mormon Trail
Lamoni 13 Moulton-Udell 4
Murray 11 Diagonal 1
Non-Conference
Mount Ayr 15 Stanton 1
Griswold 15 Tri-Center 3
Martensdale-St. Marys 4 Colfax-Mingo 1
Grand View Christian 10 CAM 2
River Valley 12 Whiting 1
KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Creston 5 Shenandoah 2
Glenwood 13 Clarinda 0
Lewis Central 10 Harlan 0
Kuemper Catholic 6 Atlantic 1
St. Albert 6 Denison-Schleswig 3
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW 5 Missouri Valley 2
Audubon 3 Logan-Magnolia 2
Treynor 18 IKM-Manning 3
Underwood 12 Riverside 0
Pride of Iowa Conference
Lenox 8 Nodaway Valley 7
Southeast Warren 16 East Union 1
Bedford 13 Southwest Valley 11
Central Decatur 8 Wayne 3
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 13 LeMars 3
Abraham Lincoln 7 LeMars 3
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 12 Thomas Jefferson 6
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 17 Thomas Jefferson 0
Bishop Heelan Catholic 12 Sioux City North 1
Bishop Heelan Catholic 10 Sioux City North 0
Sioux City East 7 Sioux City West 6
Sioux City East 7 Sioux City West 0
Bluegrass Conference
Orient-Macksburg 3 Seymour 2
Moravia 13 Twin Cedars 0
Mormon Trail 11 Melcher-Dallas 1
Lamoni 10 Moulton-Udell 0
Ankeny Christian 15 Murray 1
Non-Conference
West Harrison 15 Sidney 4
Tri-Center 14 Fremont-Mills 3
Mount Ayr 14 Stanton 1
Martensdale-St. Marys 3 Woodward-Granger 1
ACGC 15 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 10 — 8 inn
Earlham 17 Glidden-Ralston 1