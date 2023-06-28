KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Kuemper Catholic 12 Denison-Schleswig 2

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Central Decatur 5 Martensdale-St. Marys 0

Rolling Valley Conference 

Coon Rapids-Bayard 13 Ar-We-Va 3

Missouri River Conference 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10 Abraham Lincoln 4

Abraham Lincoln 7 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6

Bishop Heelan Catholic 16 Thomas Jefferson 4

Bishop Heelan Catholic 3 Thomas Jefferson 1

LeMars 8 Sioux City West 3

Sioux City West 5 LeMars 2

Sioux City North 6 Sioux City East 4

Sioux City East 5 Sioux City North 4

Bluegrass Conference 

Mormon Trail 13 Murray 3

Twin Cedars 20 Moulton-Udell 4

Non-Conference

Treynor 17 Glenwood 16

Harlan 10 Carroll 2

Atlantic 11 PCM 4

Bedford 10 Stanton 0

West Harrison 16 East Mills 4

Cherokee 3 Underwood 1

CAM 14 Audubon 2

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 5 IKM-Manning 4

Riverside 6 MVAOCOU 3

Tri-Center 10 Woodbine 9

Missouri Valley 10 West Monona 3

Winterset 16 Nodaway Valley 1

Coon Rapids-Bayard 12 Alta-Aurelia 5

Lynnville-Sully 8 Moravia 3

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Kuemper Catholic 7 Denison-Schleswig 6

Missouri River Conference 

Abraham Lincoln 6 Thomas Jefferson 3

Rolling Valley Conference 

Coon Rapids-Bayard 2 Ar-We-Va 1

Bluegrass Conference 

Seymour 15 Melcher-Dallas 3

Orient-Macksburg 8 Moravia 3

Murray 14 Mormon Trail 1

Twin Cedars 17 Moulton-Udell 0

Non-Conference 

Essex 10 Shenandoah 6

East Mills 8 Red Oak 7

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 7 Glenwood 4

St. Albert 12 Sidney 0

Creston 13 Clarke 0

Sioux City East 24 Harlan 12

Bedford 15 Stanton 5

Underwood 15 Fremont-Mills 14

Audubon 16 CAM 4

Missouri Valley 11 Boyer Valley 0

Woodbine 3 Treynor 2

Riverside 12 MVAOCOU 2

Wayne 7 Centerville 1

Grinnell 5 Southeast Warren 1

Newell-Fonda 3 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 1

Storm Lake 8 Sioux City West 0

Storm Lake 12 Sioux City West 2

Spencer 8 Sioux City North 4

