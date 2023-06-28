KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Kuemper Catholic 12 Denison-Schleswig 2
Pride of Iowa Conference
Central Decatur 5 Martensdale-St. Marys 0
Rolling Valley Conference
Coon Rapids-Bayard 13 Ar-We-Va 3
Missouri River Conference
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10 Abraham Lincoln 4
Abraham Lincoln 7 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6
Bishop Heelan Catholic 16 Thomas Jefferson 4
Bishop Heelan Catholic 3 Thomas Jefferson 1
LeMars 8 Sioux City West 3
Sioux City West 5 LeMars 2
Sioux City North 6 Sioux City East 4
Sioux City East 5 Sioux City North 4
Bluegrass Conference
Mormon Trail 13 Murray 3
Twin Cedars 20 Moulton-Udell 4
Non-Conference
Treynor 17 Glenwood 16
Harlan 10 Carroll 2
Atlantic 11 PCM 4
Bedford 10 Stanton 0
West Harrison 16 East Mills 4
Cherokee 3 Underwood 1
CAM 14 Audubon 2
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 5 IKM-Manning 4
Riverside 6 MVAOCOU 3
Tri-Center 10 Woodbine 9
Missouri Valley 10 West Monona 3
Winterset 16 Nodaway Valley 1
Coon Rapids-Bayard 12 Alta-Aurelia 5
Lynnville-Sully 8 Moravia 3
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Kuemper Catholic 7 Denison-Schleswig 6
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 6 Thomas Jefferson 3
Rolling Valley Conference
Coon Rapids-Bayard 2 Ar-We-Va 1
Bluegrass Conference
Seymour 15 Melcher-Dallas 3
Orient-Macksburg 8 Moravia 3
Murray 14 Mormon Trail 1
Twin Cedars 17 Moulton-Udell 0
Non-Conference
Essex 10 Shenandoah 6
East Mills 8 Red Oak 7
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 7 Glenwood 4
St. Albert 12 Sidney 0
Creston 13 Clarke 0
Sioux City East 24 Harlan 12
Bedford 15 Stanton 5
Underwood 15 Fremont-Mills 14
Audubon 16 CAM 4
Missouri Valley 11 Boyer Valley 0
Woodbine 3 Treynor 2
Riverside 12 MVAOCOU 2
Wayne 7 Centerville 1
Grinnell 5 Southeast Warren 1
Newell-Fonda 3 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 1
Storm Lake 8 Sioux City West 0
Storm Lake 12 Sioux City West 2
Spencer 8 Sioux City North 4