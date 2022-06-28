KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Kuemper Catholic 12 Denison-Schleswig 0
Corner Conference
Sidney 12 Griswold 2
Pride of Iowa Conference
Southeast Warren 8 Central Decatur 6
Mount Ayr 18 East Union 8
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 10 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0
Abraham Lincoln 13 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3
Bishop Heelan Catholic 12 Thomas Jefferson 2
Bishop Heelan Catholic 13 Thomas Jefferson 7
Sioux City East 7 Sioux City North 4
Sioux City North 3 Sioux City East 1
LeMars 22 Sioux City West 5
Sioux City West 6 LeMars 4
Bluegrass Conference
Lamoni 15 Seymour 4
Moravia 11 Murray 0
Mormon Trail 14 Moulton-Udell 4
Ankeny Christian 10 Twin Cedars 1
Non-Conference
Atlantic 10 Fremont-Mills 0
Harlan 16 Carroll 2
St. Albert 11 Storm Lake 5
West Harrison 12 East Mills 6
Bedford 8 Stanton 3
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at IKM-Manning
Underwood 9 Cherokee 2
Ar-We-Va 4 Riverside 3 — 9 inn
CAM 12 Audubon 11
Missouri Valley 17 West Monona 7
Woodbine 3 Tri-Center 1
Winterset 4 Nodaway Valley 2
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Alta-Aurelia
Sigourney 9 Melcher-Dallas 1
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Kuemper Catholic 7 Denison-Schleswig 2
Corner Conference
Griswold 13 Sidney 2
Pride of Iowa Conference
Mount Ayr 13 East Union 3
Southeast Warren 10 Central Decatur 2
Rolling Valley Conference
Glidden-Ralston 11 Ar-We-Va 4
Bluegrass Conference
Lamoni 10 Seymour 0
Murray 19 Moravia 9
Moulton-Udell 17 Mormon Trail 6
Non-Conference
Shenandoah 5 Essex 3
Glenwood 4 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3
AHSTW 2 St. Albert 1
Creston 14 Clarke 4
Sioux City East 14 Harlan 4
Bedford 16 Stanton 7
Underwood 14 Fremont-Mills 3
Thomas Jefferson 8 Riverside 3
CAM 3 Audubon 2
Tri-Center 12 West Harrison 2
Treynor 6 Woodbine 4
Boyer Valley 7 Missouri Valley 6
Wayne 10 Centerville 0
Newell-Fonda 1 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 0
Earlham 11 Coon Rapids-Bayard 1
Ar-We-Va at South Central Calhoun
Spencer 12 Sioux City North 1
Sigourney 14 Melcher-Dallas 2