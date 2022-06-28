KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Kuemper Catholic 12 Denison-Schleswig 0

Corner Conference 

Sidney 12 Griswold 2

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Southeast Warren 8 Central Decatur 6

Mount Ayr 18 East Union 8

Missouri River Conference 

Abraham Lincoln 10 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0

Abraham Lincoln 13 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3

Bishop Heelan Catholic 12 Thomas Jefferson 2

Bishop Heelan Catholic 13 Thomas Jefferson 7

Sioux City East 7 Sioux City North 4

Sioux City North 3 Sioux City East 1

LeMars 22 Sioux City West 5

Sioux City West 6 LeMars 4

Bluegrass Conference 

Lamoni 15 Seymour 4

Moravia 11 Murray 0

Mormon Trail 14 Moulton-Udell 4

Ankeny Christian 10 Twin Cedars 1

Non-Conference 

Atlantic 10 Fremont-Mills 0

Harlan 16 Carroll 2

St. Albert 11 Storm Lake 5

West Harrison 12 East Mills 6

Bedford 8 Stanton 3

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at IKM-Manning

Underwood 9 Cherokee 2

Ar-We-Va 4 Riverside 3 — 9 inn

CAM 12 Audubon 11

Missouri Valley 17 West Monona 7 

Woodbine 3 Tri-Center 1

Winterset 4 Nodaway Valley 2

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Alta-Aurelia

Sigourney 9 Melcher-Dallas 1

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Kuemper Catholic 7 Denison-Schleswig 2

Corner Conference 

Griswold 13 Sidney 2

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Mount Ayr 13 East Union 3

Southeast Warren 10 Central Decatur 2

Rolling Valley Conference 

Glidden-Ralston 11 Ar-We-Va 4

Bluegrass Conference 

Lamoni 10 Seymour 0

Murray 19 Moravia 9

Moulton-Udell 17 Mormon Trail 6

Non-Conference

Shenandoah 5 Essex 3

Glenwood 4 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3

AHSTW 2 St. Albert 1

Creston 14 Clarke 4

Sioux City East 14 Harlan 4

Bedford 16 Stanton 7

Underwood 14 Fremont-Mills 3

Thomas Jefferson 8 Riverside 3

CAM 3 Audubon 2

Tri-Center 12 West Harrison 2

Treynor 6 Woodbine 4

Boyer Valley 7 Missouri Valley 6

Wayne 10 Centerville 0

Newell-Fonda 1 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 0

Earlham 11 Coon Rapids-Bayard 1

Ar-We-Va at South Central Calhoun

Spencer 12 Sioux City North 1

Sigourney 14 Melcher-Dallas 2

