KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Clarinda 7 Creston 0

Western Iowa Conference Tournament 

Treynor 8 Audubon 6

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Mount Ayr 14 Bedford 2

Lenox 5 Southwest Valley 4

Wayne 12 East Union 11

Martensdale-St. Marys 4 Central Decatur 1

Missouri River Conference 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 12 Abraham Lincoln 2 (Game 1)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 16 Abraham Lincoln 7 (Game 2)

Bishop Heelan Catholic 10 Thomas Jefferson 0 (Game 1)

Bishop Heelan Catholic 14 Thomas Jefferson 4 (Game 2)

LeMars 12 Sioux City West 5 (Game 1)

LeMars 9 Sioux City West 4 (Game 2)

Sioux City East 14 Sioux City North 0 (Game 1)

Sioux City East 10 Sioux City North 4 (Game 2)

Bluegrass Conference 

Mormon Trail at Moulton-Udell

Moravia 14 Murray 6

Ankeny Christian 10 Twin Cedars 0

Non-Conference 

Storm Lake 6 St. Albert 3

Atlantic 8 CAM 1

Harlan 5 Carroll 0

South O’Brien at Denison-Schleswig

Gilbert 7 Kuemper Catholic 2

West Harrison 14 East Mills 0

Winterset at Nodaway Valley

Lynnville-Sully 1 Southeast Warren 0

Coon Rapids-Bayard 7 Alta-Aurelia 3

Melcher-Dallas at Sigourney 

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Creston 13 Clarinda 2

Western Iowa Conference Tournament 

Tri-Center 4 IKM-Manning 3

Underwood 13 Tri-Center 2

Audubon 11 Riverside 8

Logan-Magnolia 1 Missouri Valley 0

AHSTW 7 Treynor 0 

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Mount Ayr 15 Bedford 0

Lenox 5 Southwest Valley 1

Wayne 11 East Union 0

Martensdale-St. Marys 8 Central Decatur 1

Missouri River Conference 

Bishop Heelan Catholic 17 Abraham Lincoln 0 (Game 1)

Bishop Heelan Catholic 12 Abraham Lincoln 0 (Game 2)

Bluegrass Conference  

Murray 6 Moravia 5 — 10 inn

Non-Conference 

Griswold 6 Shenandoah 1

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 8 Glenwood 6

Harlan 11 Sioux City East 1

Kuemper Catholic 12 Glidden-Ralston 0

West Harrison 9 Sidney 0

Earlham 15 Coon Rapids-Bayard 0

South Central Calhoun 8 Ar-We-Va 6

CAM 11 Orient-Macksburg 1

Spencer 11 Sioux City North 1

