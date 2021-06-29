KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Clarinda 7 Creston 0
Western Iowa Conference Tournament
Treynor 8 Audubon 6
Pride of Iowa Conference
Mount Ayr 14 Bedford 2
Lenox 5 Southwest Valley 4
Wayne 12 East Union 11
Martensdale-St. Marys 4 Central Decatur 1
Missouri River Conference
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 12 Abraham Lincoln 2 (Game 1)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 16 Abraham Lincoln 7 (Game 2)
Bishop Heelan Catholic 10 Thomas Jefferson 0 (Game 1)
Bishop Heelan Catholic 14 Thomas Jefferson 4 (Game 2)
LeMars 12 Sioux City West 5 (Game 1)
LeMars 9 Sioux City West 4 (Game 2)
Sioux City East 14 Sioux City North 0 (Game 1)
Sioux City East 10 Sioux City North 4 (Game 2)
Bluegrass Conference
Mormon Trail at Moulton-Udell
Moravia 14 Murray 6
Ankeny Christian 10 Twin Cedars 0
Non-Conference
Storm Lake 6 St. Albert 3
Atlantic 8 CAM 1
Harlan 5 Carroll 0
South O’Brien at Denison-Schleswig
Gilbert 7 Kuemper Catholic 2
West Harrison 14 East Mills 0
Winterset at Nodaway Valley
Lynnville-Sully 1 Southeast Warren 0
Coon Rapids-Bayard 7 Alta-Aurelia 3
Melcher-Dallas at Sigourney
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Creston 13 Clarinda 2
Western Iowa Conference Tournament
Tri-Center 4 IKM-Manning 3
Underwood 13 Tri-Center 2
Audubon 11 Riverside 8
Logan-Magnolia 1 Missouri Valley 0
AHSTW 7 Treynor 0
Pride of Iowa Conference
Mount Ayr 15 Bedford 0
Lenox 5 Southwest Valley 1
Wayne 11 East Union 0
Martensdale-St. Marys 8 Central Decatur 1
Missouri River Conference
Bishop Heelan Catholic 17 Abraham Lincoln 0 (Game 1)
Bishop Heelan Catholic 12 Abraham Lincoln 0 (Game 2)
Bluegrass Conference
Murray 6 Moravia 5 — 10 inn
Non-Conference
Griswold 6 Shenandoah 1
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 8 Glenwood 6
Harlan 11 Sioux City East 1
Kuemper Catholic 12 Glidden-Ralston 0
West Harrison 9 Sidney 0
Earlham 15 Coon Rapids-Bayard 0
South Central Calhoun 8 Ar-We-Va 6
CAM 11 Orient-Macksburg 1
Spencer 11 Sioux City North 1