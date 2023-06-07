KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Clarinda 6 Creston 2
Glenwood 9 Red Oak 8
Lewis Central 11 Denison-Schleswig 1
Harlan 7 Atlantic 6 — 8 inn
Kuemper Catholic 5 St. Albert 4
Kuemper Catholic 13 St. Albert 3
Western Iowa Conference
Underwood 10 Treynor 0
IKM-Manning 8 Audubon 5
AHSTW 4 Logan-Magnolia 3
Missouri Valley 5 Tri-Center 4
Pride of Iowa Conference
Central Decatur 15 Southwest Valley 1
Bedford 3 East Union 2
Southeast Warren 8 Nodaway Valley 0
Lenox 14 Martensdale-St. Marys 0
Rolling Valley Conference
Woodbine 13 Glidden-Ralston 3
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City East 15 Thomas Jefferson 3
Sioux City East 13 Thomas Jefferson 0
Abraham Lincoln 5 Sioux City West 2
Abraham Lincoln 7 Sioux City West 2
Bishop Heelan Catholic 8 LeMars 2
Bishop Heelan Catholic 7 LeMars 6
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6 Sioux City North 2
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 8 Sioux City North 6
Bluegrass Conference
Mormon Trail 18 Murray 9
Twin Cedars 18 Moulton-Udell 3
Non-Conference
Shenandoah 4 Fremont-Mills 2 — 10 inn
East Mills 7 Whiting 0 (forfeit)
West Harrison 16 Essex 0
Coon Rapids-Bayard 10 Stanton 9
Riverside 15 Griswold 0
West Monona at Boyer Valley
Earlham 8 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 0
Moravia 12 Davis County 2
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Creston 15 Clarinda 5
Glenwood 6 Red Oak 5
Lewis Central 1 Denison-Schleswig 0 — 14 inn
Atlantic 12 Harlan 0
St. Albert 6 Kuemper Catholic 1
St. Albert 6 Kuemper Catholic 4
Western Iowa Conference
Treynor 14 Underwood 4
Logan-Magnolia 9 AHSTW 8
Missouri Valley 9 Tri-Center 6
Audubon 10 IKM-Manning 0
Pride of Iowa Conference
East Union 7 Bedford 6
Central Decatur 13 Southwest Valley 8
Southeast Warren 21 Nodaway Valley 0
Martensdale-St. Marys 12 Lenox 0
Rolling Valley Conference
West Harrison at Ar-We-Va
Woodbine 10 Glidden-Ralston 0
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City East 21 Thomas Jefferson 6
Thomas Jefferson 8 Sioux City East 7 — 8 inn
Abraham Lincoln 7 Sioux City West 4
Abraham Lincoln 16 Sioux City West 9
Bishop Heelan Catholic 8 LeMars 3
Bishop Heelan Catholic 7 LeMars 6 — 8 inn
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 12 Sioux City North 2
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 11 Sioux City North 1
Bluegrass Conference
Moravia 9 Orient-Macksburg 5
Seymour 11 Melcher-Dallas 1
Twin Cedars 14 Moulton-Udell 2
Murray 12 Mormon Trail 0
Non-Conference
Fremont-Mills 4 Shenandoah 3 — 10 inn
Whiting at East Mills
Griswold 5 Riverside 1
Earlham 4 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 2
West Monona 15 Boyer Valley 0