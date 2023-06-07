KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Clarinda 6 Creston 2

Glenwood 9 Red Oak 8

Lewis Central 11 Denison-Schleswig 1

Harlan 7 Atlantic 6 — 8 inn

Kuemper Catholic 5 St. Albert 4

Kuemper Catholic 13 St. Albert 3

Western Iowa Conference 

Underwood 10 Treynor 0

IKM-Manning 8 Audubon 5

AHSTW 4 Logan-Magnolia 3

Missouri Valley 5 Tri-Center 4

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Central Decatur 15 Southwest Valley 1

Bedford 3 East Union 2

Southeast Warren 8 Nodaway Valley 0

Lenox 14 Martensdale-St. Marys 0

Rolling Valley Conference 

Woodbine 13 Glidden-Ralston 3

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City East 15 Thomas Jefferson 3

Sioux City East 13 Thomas Jefferson 0

Abraham Lincoln 5 Sioux City West 2

Abraham Lincoln 7 Sioux City West 2

Bishop Heelan Catholic 8 LeMars 2

Bishop Heelan Catholic 7 LeMars 6

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6 Sioux City North 2

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 8 Sioux City North 6

Bluegrass Conference 

Mormon Trail 18 Murray 9

Twin Cedars 18 Moulton-Udell 3

Non-Conference 

Shenandoah 4 Fremont-Mills 2 — 10 inn

East Mills 7 Whiting 0 (forfeit)

West Harrison 16 Essex 0

Coon Rapids-Bayard 10 Stanton 9

Riverside 15 Griswold 0

West Monona at Boyer Valley

Earlham 8 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 0

Moravia 12 Davis County 2

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Creston 15 Clarinda 5

Glenwood 6 Red Oak 5

Lewis Central 1 Denison-Schleswig 0 — 14 inn

Atlantic 12 Harlan 0

St. Albert 6 Kuemper Catholic 1

St. Albert 6 Kuemper Catholic 4

Western Iowa Conference 

Treynor 14 Underwood 4

Logan-Magnolia 9 AHSTW 8

Missouri Valley 9 Tri-Center 6

Audubon 10 IKM-Manning 0

Pride of Iowa Conference 

East Union 7 Bedford 6

Central Decatur 13 Southwest Valley 8

Southeast Warren 21 Nodaway Valley 0

Martensdale-St. Marys 12 Lenox 0

Rolling Valley Conference 

West Harrison at Ar-We-Va

Woodbine 10 Glidden-Ralston 0

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City East 21 Thomas Jefferson 6

Thomas Jefferson 8 Sioux City East 7 — 8 inn

Abraham Lincoln 7 Sioux City West 4

Abraham Lincoln 16 Sioux City West 9

Bishop Heelan Catholic 8 LeMars 3

Bishop Heelan Catholic 7 LeMars 6 — 8 inn

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 12 Sioux City North 2

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 11 Sioux City North 1

Bluegrass Conference 

Moravia 9 Orient-Macksburg 5

Seymour 11 Melcher-Dallas 1

Twin Cedars 14 Moulton-Udell 2

Murray 12 Mormon Trail 0

Non-Conference 

Fremont-Mills 4 Shenandoah 3 — 10 inn

Whiting at East Mills 

Griswold 5 Riverside 1

Earlham 4 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 2

West Monona 15 Boyer Valley 0

