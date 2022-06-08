KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Creston 9 Clarinda 0
Red Oak 16 Glenwood 10
St. Albert 6 Kuemper Catholic 2
Kuemper Catholic 8 St. Albert 7
Lewis Central 15 Denison-Schleswig 0
Western Iowa Conference
Audubon 5 IKM-Manning 3
Underwood 9 Treynor 1
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bedford 3 East Union 1
Martensdale-St. Marys 5 Lenox 1
Nodaway Valley 2 Southeast Warren 1
Central Decatur 11 Southwest Valley 3
Rolling Valley Conference
Coon Rapids-Bayard 3 CAM 2 (suspended after 3.5 innings)
Woodbine 9 Glidden-Ralston 0
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 6 Sioux City West 0
Sioux City West 7 Abraham Lincoln 3
Sioux City East 10 Thomas Jefferson 0
Sioux City East 12 Thomas Jefferson 3
LeMars 3 Bishop Heelan Catholic 1
Bishop Heelan Catholic 10 LeMars 0
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5 Sioux City North 2
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 15 Sioux City North 1
Bluegrass Conference
Mormon Trail 19 Moulton-Udell 0
Moravia 14 Murray 2
Ankeny Christian 21 Twin Cedars 0
Lamoni at Seymour
Non-Conference
Fremont-Mills 7 Shenandoah 6
Riverside 17 Griswold 1
East Mills 7 Whiting 6
Earlham 12 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 1
Boyer Valley at West Monona
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Creston 7 Clarinda 0
Glenwood 5 Red Oak 1
Denison-Schleswig 9 Lewis Central 7
Kuemper Catholic 6 St. Albert 1
Kuemper Catholic 16 St. Albert 0
Western Iowa Conference
Audubon 11 IKM-Manning 2 (suspended in bottom of 5th)
Logan-Magnolia 3 AHSTW 0 (suspended in bottom of 2nd)
Treynor 9 Underwood 4
Pride of Iowa Conference
East Union 12 Bedford 0
Martensdale-St. Marys 11 Lenox 0
Southeast Warren 11 Nodaway Valley 1
Wayne 8 Mount Ayr 1
Central Decatur 9 Southwest Valley 0
Rolling Valley Conference
Coon Rapids-Bayard CAM (game suspended)
Woodbine 22 Glidden-Ralston 2
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 13 Sioux City West 0
Abraham Lincoln 13 Sioux City West 1
Sioux City East 12 Thomas Jefferson 5
Sioux City East 9 Thomas Jefferson 1
Bishop Heelan Catholic 4 LeMars 0
Bishop Heelan Catholic 16 LeMars 5
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 11 Sioux City North 1
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 12 Sioux City North 1
Bluegrass Conference
Melcher-Dallas 7 Orient-Macksburg 2
Lamoni at Seymour
Moulton-Udell 5 Mormon Trail 1
Murray 8 Moravia 6
Non-Conference
Shenandoah 8 Fremont-Mills 3
East Mills 18 Whiting 11
Griswold 8 Riverside 1
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 3 Earlham 2
Boyer Valley at West Monona