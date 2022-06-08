KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Creston 9 Clarinda 0

Red Oak 16 Glenwood 10

St. Albert 6 Kuemper Catholic 2

Kuemper Catholic 8 St. Albert 7

Lewis Central 15 Denison-Schleswig 0

Western Iowa Conference 

Audubon 5 IKM-Manning 3

Underwood 9 Treynor 1

Pride of Iowa Conference

Bedford 3 East Union 1

Martensdale-St. Marys 5 Lenox 1

Nodaway Valley 2 Southeast Warren 1

Central Decatur 11 Southwest Valley 3

Rolling Valley Conference 

Coon Rapids-Bayard 3 CAM 2 (suspended after 3.5 innings)

Woodbine 9 Glidden-Ralston 0

Missouri River Conference 

Abraham Lincoln 6 Sioux City West 0

Sioux City West 7 Abraham Lincoln 3

Sioux City East 10 Thomas Jefferson 0

Sioux City East 12 Thomas Jefferson 3

LeMars 3 Bishop Heelan Catholic 1

Bishop Heelan Catholic 10 LeMars 0

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5 Sioux City North 2

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 15 Sioux City North 1

Bluegrass Conference 

Mormon Trail 19 Moulton-Udell 0

Moravia 14 Murray 2

Ankeny Christian 21 Twin Cedars 0

Lamoni at Seymour

Non-Conference 

Fremont-Mills 7 Shenandoah 6

Riverside 17 Griswold 1

East Mills 7 Whiting 6

Earlham 12 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 1

Boyer Valley at West Monona

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Creston 7 Clarinda 0

Glenwood 5 Red Oak 1

Denison-Schleswig 9 Lewis Central 7

Kuemper Catholic 6 St. Albert 1

Kuemper Catholic 16 St. Albert 0

Western Iowa Conference 

Audubon 11 IKM-Manning 2 (suspended in bottom of 5th)

Logan-Magnolia 3 AHSTW 0 (suspended in bottom of 2nd)

Treynor 9 Underwood 4

Pride of Iowa Conference 

East Union 12 Bedford 0

Martensdale-St. Marys 11 Lenox 0

Southeast Warren 11 Nodaway Valley 1

Wayne 8 Mount Ayr 1

Central Decatur 9 Southwest Valley 0

Rolling Valley Conference  

Coon Rapids-Bayard CAM (game suspended)

Woodbine 22 Glidden-Ralston 2

Missouri River Conference 

Abraham Lincoln 13 Sioux City West 0

Abraham Lincoln 13 Sioux City West 1

Sioux City East 12 Thomas Jefferson 5

Sioux City East 9 Thomas Jefferson 1

Bishop Heelan Catholic 4 LeMars 0

Bishop Heelan Catholic 16 LeMars 5

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 11 Sioux City North 1

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 12 Sioux City North 1

Bluegrass Conference 

Melcher-Dallas 7 Orient-Macksburg 2

Lamoni at Seymour

Moulton-Udell 5 Mormon Trail 1

Murray 8 Moravia 6

Non-Conference 

Shenandoah 8 Fremont-Mills 3

East Mills 18 Whiting 11

Griswold 8 Riverside 1

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 3 Earlham 2

Boyer Valley at West Monona

