KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Creston 6 Clarinda 2

Glenwood 20 Red Oak 5

Lewis Central 14 Denison-Schleswig 0

Harlan 4 Atlantic 3

St. Albert 8 Kuemper Catholic 2

Western Iowa Conference 

AHSTW 3 IKM-Manning 2

Logan-Magnolia 17 Riverside 6

Treynor 11 Missouri Valley 6

Tri-Center 19 Audubon 4

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Lenox 15 Bedford 5

Mount Ayr 10 Nodaway Valley 3

Martensdale-St. Marys 11 Southeast Warren 2

Central Decatur 12 East Union 0

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City West 3 Abraham Lincoln 2 (Game 1)

Abraham Lincoln 4 Sioux City West 0 (Game 2)

Sioux City East 16 Thomas Jefferson 0 (Game 1)

Sioux City East 24 Thomas Jefferson 0 (Game 2)

LeMars 7 Bishop Heelan Catholic 1 (Game 1)

Bishop Heelan Catholic 9 LeMars 1 (Game 2)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 13 Sioux City North 9 (Game 1)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 11 Sioux City North 4 (Game 2)

Bluegrass Conference 

Ankeny Christian 6 Twin Cedars 0

Lamoni 18 Seymour 2

Melcher-Dallas 12 Orient-Macksburg 2

Moravia 11 Murray 1

Mormon Trail 11 Moulton-Udell 1

Non-Conference 

Shenandoah 9 Fremont-Mills 6

Southwest Valley 18 Griswold 8

Essex at West Harrison

East Mills 26 Whiting 5

Earlham 7 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 5

GIRLS STATE SOCCER TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD

Class 1A State Quarterfinals 

Davenport Assumption 4 Bishop Heelan Catholic 0

Nevada 1 Wahlert Catholic 0

Gilbert 5 Treynor 2

Des Moines Christian 3 Columbus Catholic 0

Class 2A State Quarterfinals 

Waverly-Shell Rock 1 Cedar Rapids Xavier 0

Spencer 3 North Polk 1

Dallas Center-Grimes 4 Lewis Central 3

Norwalk 3 North Scott 2

Class 3A State Quarterfinals 

WDM Valley 5 Muscatine 1

Ankeny Centennial 2 Dowling Catholic 1

Ankeny 1 Pleasant Valley 0

Waukee 3 Abraham Lincoln 0

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Creston 10 Clarinda 0

Glenwood 5 Red Oak 4

Denison-Schleswig 5 Lewis Central 2

Atlantic 11 Harlan 7 — 9 inn

Kuemper Catholic 5 St. Albert 4

Western Iowa Conference 

AHSTW 13 IKM-Manning 1

Logan-Magnolia 12 Riverside 1

Treynor 3 Missouri Valley 2

Audubon 13 Tri-Center 1

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Lenox 5 Bedford 0

Mount Ayr 12 Nodaway Valley 9

Southeast Warren 4 Martensdale-St. Marys 2

Central Decatur 5 East Union 1

Rolling Valley Conference 

Coon Rapids-Bayard 10 Whiting 3

Missouri River Conference 

Abraham Lincoln 21 Sioux City West 8 (Game 1)

Abraham Lincoln 18 Sioux City West 6 (Game 2)

Sioux City East 15 Thomas Jefferson 2 (Game 1)

Sioux City East 17 Thomas Jefferson 4 (Game 2)

Bishop Heelan Catholic 5 LeMars 0 (Game 1)

Bishop Heelan Catholic 1 LeMars 0 (Game 2)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5 Sioux City North 4 (Game 1)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5 Sioux City North 4 (Game 2)

Bluegrass Conference 

Twin Cedars 18 Diagonal 0

Lamoni 5 Seymour 2

Melcher-Dallas 12 Orient-Macksburg 2

Moravia 7 Murray 4

Moulton-Udell 8 Mormon Trail 2

Non-Conference 

Fremont-Mills 10 Shenandoah 0

West Harrison 3 Essex 1

Griswold 16 Southwest Valley 6

Wayne 7 Chariton 0

Earlham 8 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 5

