KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Creston 6 Clarinda 2
Glenwood 20 Red Oak 5
Lewis Central 14 Denison-Schleswig 0
Harlan 4 Atlantic 3
St. Albert 8 Kuemper Catholic 2
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW 3 IKM-Manning 2
Logan-Magnolia 17 Riverside 6
Treynor 11 Missouri Valley 6
Tri-Center 19 Audubon 4
Pride of Iowa Conference
Lenox 15 Bedford 5
Mount Ayr 10 Nodaway Valley 3
Martensdale-St. Marys 11 Southeast Warren 2
Central Decatur 12 East Union 0
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City West 3 Abraham Lincoln 2 (Game 1)
Abraham Lincoln 4 Sioux City West 0 (Game 2)
Sioux City East 16 Thomas Jefferson 0 (Game 1)
Sioux City East 24 Thomas Jefferson 0 (Game 2)
LeMars 7 Bishop Heelan Catholic 1 (Game 1)
Bishop Heelan Catholic 9 LeMars 1 (Game 2)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 13 Sioux City North 9 (Game 1)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 11 Sioux City North 4 (Game 2)
Bluegrass Conference
Ankeny Christian 6 Twin Cedars 0
Lamoni 18 Seymour 2
Melcher-Dallas 12 Orient-Macksburg 2
Moravia 11 Murray 1
Mormon Trail 11 Moulton-Udell 1
Non-Conference
Shenandoah 9 Fremont-Mills 6
Southwest Valley 18 Griswold 8
Essex at West Harrison
East Mills 26 Whiting 5
Earlham 7 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 5
GIRLS STATE SOCCER TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD
Class 1A State Quarterfinals
Davenport Assumption 4 Bishop Heelan Catholic 0
Nevada 1 Wahlert Catholic 0
Gilbert 5 Treynor 2
Des Moines Christian 3 Columbus Catholic 0
Class 2A State Quarterfinals
Waverly-Shell Rock 1 Cedar Rapids Xavier 0
Spencer 3 North Polk 1
Dallas Center-Grimes 4 Lewis Central 3
Norwalk 3 North Scott 2
Class 3A State Quarterfinals
WDM Valley 5 Muscatine 1
Ankeny Centennial 2 Dowling Catholic 1
Ankeny 1 Pleasant Valley 0
Waukee 3 Abraham Lincoln 0
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Creston 10 Clarinda 0
Glenwood 5 Red Oak 4
Denison-Schleswig 5 Lewis Central 2
Atlantic 11 Harlan 7 — 9 inn
Kuemper Catholic 5 St. Albert 4
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW 13 IKM-Manning 1
Logan-Magnolia 12 Riverside 1
Treynor 3 Missouri Valley 2
Audubon 13 Tri-Center 1
Pride of Iowa Conference
Lenox 5 Bedford 0
Mount Ayr 12 Nodaway Valley 9
Southeast Warren 4 Martensdale-St. Marys 2
Central Decatur 5 East Union 1
Rolling Valley Conference
Coon Rapids-Bayard 10 Whiting 3
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 21 Sioux City West 8 (Game 1)
Abraham Lincoln 18 Sioux City West 6 (Game 2)
Sioux City East 15 Thomas Jefferson 2 (Game 1)
Sioux City East 17 Thomas Jefferson 4 (Game 2)
Bishop Heelan Catholic 5 LeMars 0 (Game 1)
Bishop Heelan Catholic 1 LeMars 0 (Game 2)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5 Sioux City North 4 (Game 1)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5 Sioux City North 4 (Game 2)
Bluegrass Conference
Twin Cedars 18 Diagonal 0
Lamoni 5 Seymour 2
Melcher-Dallas 12 Orient-Macksburg 2
Moravia 7 Murray 4
Moulton-Udell 8 Mormon Trail 2
Non-Conference
Fremont-Mills 10 Shenandoah 0
West Harrison 3 Essex 1
Griswold 16 Southwest Valley 6
Wayne 7 Chariton 0
Earlham 8 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 5